2018 Outlook: Trevor Davis
2018 fantasy player outlook for Trevor Davis, WR, Packers
This could be a make-or-break training camp for Packers third-year receiver Trevor Davis. He's done more work on special teams (33 punt returns, 34 kick returns) than he has on offense (eight career receptions). With Jordy Nelson leaving the team, there's a spot open he can target. He's not quite on the Fantasy radar yet, but if he upends his teammates for the gig, he'll morph into someone you'll tinker with in the final rounds of your draft.
