2018 Outlook: Trevor Davis

2018 fantasy player outlook for Trevor Davis, WR, Packers

This could be a make-or-break training camp for Packers third-year receiver Trevor Davis. He's done more work on special teams (33 punt returns, 34 kick returns) than he has on offense (eight career receptions). With Jordy Nelson leaving the team, there's a spot open he can target. He's not quite on the Fantasy radar yet, but if he upends his teammates for the gig, he'll morph into someone you'll tinker with in the final rounds of your draft.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...