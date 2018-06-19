2018 Outlook: Trevor Siemian

2018 fantasy player outlook for Trevor Siemian, QB, Vikings

Trevor Siemian goes from the starting quarterback in Denver in 2017 to the backup in Minnesota this year. He was traded from the Broncos to the Vikings in March after Denver signed Case Keenum, and Siemian will be the No. 2 quarterback in Minnesota behind Kirk Cousins. Siemian only had two games with 20-plus Fantasy points in 11 outings last year. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

