2018 Outlook: Trey Quinn
2018 fantasy player outlook for Trey Quinn, WR, Redskins
The Redskins selected rookie receiver Trey Quinn in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from SMU, and he will compete for a spot as a reserve in Washington this year. The top three receivers in Washington are locked in with Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson, and Quinn is a longshot to be No. 4 on the depth chart. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Quinn is not worth drafting in the majority of seasonal leagues. He's also not worth taking in most rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...