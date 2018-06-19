2018 Outlook: Trey Quinn

2018 fantasy player outlook for Trey Quinn, WR, Redskins

The Redskins selected rookie receiver Trey Quinn in the seventh round of the NFL Draft from SMU, and he will compete for a spot as a reserve in Washington this year. The top three receivers in Washington are locked in with Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson, and Quinn is a longshot to be No. 4 on the depth chart. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Quinn is not worth drafting in the majority of seasonal leagues. He's also not worth taking in most rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.

