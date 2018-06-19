2018 Outlook: Troy Fumagalli

2018 fantasy player outlook for Troy Fumagalli, TE, Broncos

The Broncos selected rookie tight end Troy Fumagalli in the fifth round of the NFL Draft from Wisconsin. Fumagalli is expected to compete with Jeff Heuerman, Jake Butt and Austin Traylor for playing time for the Broncos this season, but Fugamalli is considered a long-shot for the No. 1 job. Most likely, Fumagalli will be a reserve tight end and play on special teams. Keep an eye on what happens during training camp, but even if Fumagalli is the starter he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

