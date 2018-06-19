2018 Outlook: Ty Montgomery

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers

Concerns about Ty Montgomery's effectiveness and availability will keep him from being a desirable Fantasy pick. He started off white hot in 2017, totaling 203 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games. Then he hurt his wrist and broke some ribs and was never the same, scoring just once more and averaging 40.5 yards per game in his final six before finishing the season on Injured Reserve. It seems clear Montgomery won't get a chance at landing a big workload, particularly with Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones still considered young and capable of working three downs. Packers coach Mike McCarthy hinted at Montgomery playing in a hybrid role, which suggests he'll catch a lot of passes. He's averaged 2.8 grabs per game over his career, so anything better than that would be a delight but expectations shouldn't be high. If someone in your league takes him before Round 10, they're probably doing you a favor.

