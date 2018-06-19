2018 Outlook: Tyler Boyd

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

Tyler Boyd will battle for playing time in training camp with the Bengals. Through two seasons the former Pitt Panther has disappointed with just three touchdowns and one outing with more than 80 yards in 26 games. Expect him to go undrafted in your leagues this summer.

