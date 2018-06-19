2018 Outlook: Tyler Conklin

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Conklin, TE, Vikings

Tyler Conklin will spend his summer competing for playing time with the Vikings. The 6-foot-3, 254-pound tight end scored 11 times over his last two seasons (21 games) while securing a 13.8 receiving average. He would have put up more stats during his senior year if not for a Jones fracture in his foot. He profiles better as a receiver than as a blocker but will have to spend several years biding his time before becoming a regular starter. At best, Conklin is a late-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

