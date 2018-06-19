2018 Outlook: Tyler Eifert

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals

Tyler Eifert is a touchdown magnet when he's on the field and a big waste of Fantasy roster space when he's on the injury report. Unfortunately, he's been injured far more than in the end zone the past two seasons, missing 22 of his last 32 games. The Bengals gave Eifert a one-year prove-it deal this offseason and will have him healthy for the start of training camp. Given the touchdown-dependent nature of the tight end position, Eifert's a gamble worth taking with a late-round flier if you're inclined to carry two tight ends. Heck, given his on-field history he might be good enough to begin the season with as a starter, then hit waivers when you need a replacement.

