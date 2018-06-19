2018 Outlook: Tyler Higbee

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

Tyler Higbee will again share tight end duties for the Rams with Gerald Everett, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. In 2017, Higbee was mostly a non-factor and had no games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. He could improve in 2018, but keep in mind the Rams have four main targets in the passing game with Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp at receiver, as well as Todd Gurley out of the backfield. Higbee should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

