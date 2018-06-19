2018 Outlook: Tyler Kroft

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Kroft, TE, Bengals

Tyler Kroft will assume the No. 2 tight end role for the Bengals behind oft-injured starter Tyler Eifert. Kroft caught seven touchdowns as part of a career year with Eifert missing most of 2017. He'll only have a chance to do that again if Eifert misses extensive playing time. When that happens, expect Kroft to be a popular pickup off waivers. He's not worth taking in typical Fantasy drafts.

