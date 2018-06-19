2018 Outlook: Tyreek Hill
2018 fantasy player outlook for Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
Tyreek Hill had a breakout season in 2017, and he will look to build on that performance this season, his third in the NFL. Hill was the No. 6 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues in 2017, and he scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in seven of the 15 games he played (he sat in Week 17 to rest for the playoffs). A couple of big things are changing for Hill this season, starting with new quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is replacing the departed Alex Smith. Hill also has a new running mate in Sammy Watkins, who was signed as a free agent from the Rams. Mahomes could be a boost for Hill's Fantasy value since he has a big arm and might take more chances down the field than Smith. Watkins shouldn't detract from Hill enough in the production department to scare Fantasy owners off from drafting him no later than Round 3 in the majority of leagues. Hill has proven to be a must-start Fantasy receiver on a weekly basis in all formats.
