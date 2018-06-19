2018 Outlook: Tyrell Williams
2018 fantasy player outlook for Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers
As expected, Tyrell Williams had a huge letdown season in 2017 after his breakout campaign in 2016 because of a crowded receiving corps for the Chargers. And his stats last year are what you should expect this season. His production declined in a big way from 2016 to 2017 (52 fewer targets, 26 fewer catches, 331 fewer yards and three fewer touchdowns) because Keenan Allen was healthy and Mike Williams was added through the draft. Along with Hunter Henry, Antonio Gates, Melvin Gordon and Travis Benjamin, it was expected that Tyrell Williams would struggle, which he did. He should be considered a No. 4 Fantasy receiver at best on Draft Day, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...