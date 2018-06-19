2018 Outlook: Tyrell Williams

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers

As expected, Tyrell Williams had a huge letdown season in 2017 after his breakout campaign in 2016 because of a crowded receiving corps for the Chargers. And his stats last year are what you should expect this season. His production declined in a big way from 2016 to 2017 (52 fewer targets, 26 fewer catches, 331 fewer yards and three fewer touchdowns) because Keenan Allen was healthy and Mike Williams was added through the draft. Along with Hunter Henry, Antonio Gates, Melvin Gordon and Travis Benjamin, it was expected that Tyrell Williams would struggle, which he did. He should be considered a No. 4 Fantasy receiver at best on Draft Day, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues.

