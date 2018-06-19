2018 Outlook: Vernon Davis
2018 fantasy player outlook for Vernon Davis, TE, Redskins
Vernon Davis will again be the No. 2 tight end in Washington this year behind Jordan Reed, but that has proven to be a vital role the past two seasons given Reed's injury history. Reed has missed 14 games over the past two seasons, which has allowed Davis to catch 87 passes for 1,231 yards and five touchdowns over that span. Davis could again be a waiver-wire addition during the year if Reed is hurt, or you can draft Davis with a late-round pick if Reed isn't ready for Week 1. Ultimately, Davis' Fantasy value will be determined by how many games Reed plays, and he's never played 16 games in a season during his five years in the NFL.
