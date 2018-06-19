2018 Outlook: Wayne Gallman

2018 fantasy player outlook for Wayne Gallman, RB, Giants

Wayne Gallman will be a reserve running back for the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues now that New York added rookie Saquon Barkley. The Giants also added Jonathan Stewart and still have Paul Perkins (for now), but Barkley should dominate touches in his rookie campaign. Gallman had some productive moments as a rookie in 2017, especially catching the ball out of the backfield with four games with at least five catches. He failed to score a rushing touchdown, but Gallman could see work on passing downs this year if the Giants don't want to overload Barkley. At best, Gallman could be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...