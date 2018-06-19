2018 Outlook: Wayne Gallman
2018 fantasy player outlook for Wayne Gallman, RB, Giants
Wayne Gallman will be a reserve running back for the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues now that New York added rookie Saquon Barkley. The Giants also added Jonathan Stewart and still have Paul Perkins (for now), but Barkley should dominate touches in his rookie campaign. Gallman had some productive moments as a rookie in 2017, especially catching the ball out of the backfield with four games with at least five catches. He failed to score a rushing touchdown, but Gallman could see work on passing downs this year if the Giants don't want to overload Barkley. At best, Gallman could be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.
