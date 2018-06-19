2018 Outlook: Wendell Smallwood
2018 fantasy player outlook for Wendell Smallwood, RB, Eagles
Wendell Smallwood may never get the chance to show he can be a viable running back for the Eagles or Fantasy owners, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2017, he appeared in just eight games, and he was a healthy scratch for most of the second half of the season and the playoffs because Philadelphia went with Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement as its top running backs. Smallwood could be the No. 3 running back this season for the Eagles, but he will still be behind Ajayi, Clement and likely Darren Sproles, who is coming back to the Eagles this year. Ignore Smallwood in all leagues on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...