2018 Outlook: Wendell Smallwood

2018 fantasy player outlook for Wendell Smallwood, RB, Eagles

Wendell Smallwood may never get the chance to show he can be a viable running back for the Eagles or Fantasy owners, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2017, he appeared in just eight games, and he was a healthy scratch for most of the second half of the season and the playoffs because Philadelphia went with Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement as its top running backs. Smallwood could be the No. 3 running back this season for the Eagles, but he will still be behind Ajayi, Clement and likely Darren Sproles, who is coming back to the Eagles this year. Ignore Smallwood in all leagues on Draft Day.

