2018 Outlook: Wil Lutz

2018 fantasy player outlook for Wil Lutz, K, Saints

Wil Lutz will go for his third straight season as a top-10 Fantasy placekicker. Playing with the Saints has afforded him tons of field-goal chances -- at least 34 per year, and he's made 84.3 percent of them. Not a dang thing is changing with the Saints, so count on Lutz being a quality Fantasy option again in 2018, certainly worth one of the last 20 picks on Draft Day

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...