2018 Outlook: Will Fuller
2018 fantasy player outlook for Will Fuller, WR, Texans
If there's such a thing as a risky mid-round receiver, this guy's it. Will Fuller exploded in 2017 with an insane seven touchdowns in four games with Deshaun Watson, before going scoreless and virtually disappearing in his final six with cracked ribs and a late-season knee issue that required surgery. Of Fuller's nine career offensive touchdowns, four have been from 20-plus yards out and only two have been from inside of 10 yards. And of course seven have been from Watson - that's the hook-up we're looking for. If Watson and his big arm are OK for the start of training camp, Fuller can begin the season as your No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Some weeks he'll stink, and some weeks he'll be unbelievably awesome. Compare him with other receivers when you're up in Round 7 and think about taking the chance on him, especially in non-PPR leagues. If things don't work out and he gets hurt/drops a ton of passes/stinks, at least the price tag to get him wasn't extravagant.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...