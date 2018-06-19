2018 Outlook: Will Fuller

If there's such a thing as a risky mid-round receiver, this guy's it. Will Fuller exploded in 2017 with an insane seven touchdowns in four games with Deshaun Watson, before going scoreless and virtually disappearing in his final six with cracked ribs and a late-season knee issue that required surgery. Of Fuller's nine career offensive touchdowns, four have been from 20-plus yards out and only two have been from inside of 10 yards. And of course seven have been from Watson - that's the hook-up we're looking for. If Watson and his big arm are OK for the start of training camp, Fuller can begin the season as your No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Some weeks he'll stink, and some weeks he'll be unbelievably awesome. Compare him with other receivers when you're up in Round 7 and think about taking the chance on him, especially in non-PPR leagues. If things don't work out and he gets hurt/drops a ton of passes/stinks, at least the price tag to get him wasn't extravagant.