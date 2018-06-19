2018 Outlook: Willie Snead

2018 fantasy player outlook for Willie Snead, WR, Saints

A change of scenery might do Willie Snead a lot of good because he's expected to spend 2018 as the Ravens' primary slot receiver. It wasn't long ago when Snead posted 1,800-plus yards over the course of two seasons, finishing as a No. 3 wideout in 2015 and 2016. The Ravens have never been a stronghold for receivers, but at least Snead will play there versus languishing on the Saints' bench as he did last season. With a ceiling of a borderline No. 4 wideout for Fantasy, Snead's no better than a late-round flier in the deepest of leagues, PPR or otherwise.

