2018 Outlook: Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz had a fantastic season in 2017, and he will look to build on that performance this year. He was the No. 3 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues, but the only thing that changed for him was his touchdown production. Otherwise, his stats from the past three years were nearly exactly the same. He had 110 targets for 74 catches, 824 yards and eight touchdowns last year. In 2016, he had 107 targets for 78 catches, 816 yards and four touchdowns, and in 2015 he had 111 targets for 75 catches, 853 yards and two touchdowns. You should know what to expect with his targets, catches and yards, and hopefully his touchdowns will stay around eight -- if not go up. Now, Ertz could benefit with two things, which are Alshon Jeffery's shoulder injury and Trey Burton being gone. Should Jeffery be limited early in the year, that could help Ertz with a few more targets, and the same with Burton being gone. Ertz is worth drafting as the No. 3 tight end off the board behind Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, and he should be selected as early as Round 3 in most formats