2018 Outlook: Zach Line

2018 fantasy player outlook for Zach Line, RB, Saints

Zach Line will work as the Saints' primary fullback this season. It means he's going to do plenty of blocking and not much scoring. You'd be off your rocker to draft him to your Fantasy squad

