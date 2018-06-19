2018 Outlook: Zach Zenner

2018 fantasy player outlook for Zach Zenner, RB, Lions

Zach Zenner will compete for a roster spot in training camp this summer. The Lions added rookie Kerryon Johnson, LeGarrette Blount and still have Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah on the roster, so it's likely Zenner will battle guys like Tion Green and Dwayne Washington for a job. Until he lands regular playing time, Fantasy owners shouldn't draft him.

