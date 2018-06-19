2018 Outlook: Zane Gonzalez

2018 fantasy player outlook for Zane Gonzalez, K, Browns

A Browns kicker? On a Fantasy team?! It's not something people plan on doing, but Cleveland's Zane Gonzalez might be in the right place at the right time. The Browns did some serious upgrading to their offense and figure to be more potent than at any point in the past decade. That should result in more field-goal attempts for Gonzalez, who hit 15 of 20 kicks (75 percent) as a rookie last season including 2 of 3 from 50-plus yards. Honestly, it'll take some serious guts to begin the year with Gonzalez as your Fantasy kicker, so don't do it unless you're feeling bold. But once things get going, you might find yourself claiming Gonzalez off waivers.

