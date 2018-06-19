2018 Outlook: Zane Gonzalez
2018 fantasy player outlook for Zane Gonzalez, K, Browns
A Browns kicker? On a Fantasy team?! It's not something people plan on doing, but Cleveland's Zane Gonzalez might be in the right place at the right time. The Browns did some serious upgrading to their offense and figure to be more potent than at any point in the past decade. That should result in more field-goal attempts for Gonzalez, who hit 15 of 20 kicks (75 percent) as a rookie last season including 2 of 3 from 50-plus yards. Honestly, it'll take some serious guts to begin the year with Gonzalez as your Fantasy kicker, so don't do it unless you're feeling bold. But once things get going, you might find yourself claiming Gonzalez off waivers.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...