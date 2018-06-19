2018 Outlook: Zay Jones
2018 fantasy player outlook for Zay Jones, WR, Bills
Zay Jones will compete to be a starting receiver for the Bills this season, and he should have the chance to be a primary contributor on offense in 2018. As a rookie in 2017, Jones had an inconsistent season. He had two games with at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league and 12 games with two points or less. He was tied for second on the team in targets with 74, but hopefully he will fare better in his sophomore campaign. The Bills have a huge need for playmakers in the passing game with only Kelvin Benjamin of note ahead of Jones on the depth chart. That said, Buffalo will have a new starting quarterback this season after Tyrod Taylor was traded to Cleveland with either rookie Josh Allen or free agent A.J. McCarron. If Jones does open the season as a starter for Buffalo, he's worth a look with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. But if he's the No. 3 receiver or lower on the depth chart, ignore Jones in all formats, and he'd only be worth adding off the waiver wire during the year.
