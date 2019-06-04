2019 Dynasty Fantasy football rookie rankings: Proven expert loving David Montgomery, Noah Fant

The 2019 NFL Draft has been in the books for well over a month and teams have had their first on-field look at selections as rookie mini-camps unfolded around the league in May, and they're continuing to get a feel for how they'll fit in as OTAs roll on leading up to training camps opening next month. From a Fantasy perspective, making the right call on rookies is one of the toughest parts of preparing for your season. The right call can pay dividends for years in dynasty Fantasy football leagues, but picking one early who doesn't produce can sink your postseason hopes. With plenty of intriguing rookies to evaluate such as Josh Jacobs, Kyler Murray, Miles Sanders, Mecole Hardman and T.J. Hockenson, be sure to see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and rookie dynasty picks from Dave Richard before making any selections in a Fantasy football dynasty draft.

Richard is a CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer, and a former Fantasy football writer for NFL.com. He's spent nearly his entire career covering the NFL and he continues to crunch the numbers, study film, develop tiers and trade charts, preview every NFL game and talk to decision makers. And he's done it with one goal in mind: to help you win your league.

Now he's turned his attention to the 2019 NFL season and revealed his highly-anticipated 2019 Fantasy football dynasty rookie rankings. This list and analysis is part of the CBS Sports Fantasy Football 2019 Draft Guide that hits newsstands the second week of June, but you can get exclusive early access only over at SportsLine.

One thing we can tell you from his breakdown: Richard is high on Bears rookie running back David Montgomery, a third-round pick out of Iowa State, who lands in a great spot in Chicago.

"If he replaces Jordan Howard's workload from 2018, Montgomery is in line for 15.6 carries per game with at least a few weekly targets," Richard told SportsLine. "In an offense with a solid line and a penchant for creativity, especially near the goal line, that's a valuable role. Tarik Cohen typically gets around 10 touches per week and new Bears runner Mike Davis could also fill in, but Montgomery's legit strength and youthful legs should put him atop the depth chart."

Another one of the Fantasy football rookies that Richard is high on: Broncos tight end Noah Fant, a first-round pick out of Iowa. Fant wasn't the first tight end picked in 2019, and he wasn't even the first tight end picked out of Iowa, with that honor going to Hockenson, who went No. 8 overall to the Detroit Lions. But Richard still likes his upside as a player Joe Flacco can depend on in 2019, and one who could become a long-term top target for Drew Lock in Denver.

"Fant is a mismatch player the Broncos can use against slower linebackers and smaller safeties," Richard said. "That was something he did a lot of in the red zone at Iowa, scoring 18 times over 69 catches his final two seasons. But he averaged just 40.5 yards per game and had plenty of mishaps (botched plays, bad blocking, awareness issues). With very good speed and unique size, Fant has the athletic profile to dominate."

