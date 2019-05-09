2019 Dynasty Fantasy football rookie rankings: Proven expert loving Josh Jacobs, Mecole Hardman

The 2019 NFL Draft is over and the rookies selected over the course of three days in Nashville will populate the latest 2019 dynasty Fantasy football rankings. With wage-controlled contracts now assuring that younger players have a larger role than ever in the NFL, Fantasy football rookies like Kyler Murray, his former top target Marquise Brown and wide receiver N'Keal Harry could be franchise-altering dynasty Fantasy football players. However, over-drafting players just because they went in the first round and missing out on the next Antonio Brown, who was drafted in the sixth, could also tank your chances of winning a title. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and rookie picks from SportsLine guru Jody Smith before your upcoming dynasty drafts.

Smith has been entrenched in the Fantasy industry for many years and has contributed to virtually every meaningful publication and website in the industry. He was also named "The Most Accurate Expert" for the 2012 NFL season at FantasyPros.

One of the players Smith is high on in his rookie Fantasy football rankings: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, even though he never had a 1,000-yard rushing season at Alabama.

Jacobs had some of his best games late in his career at Alabama and he's landed in the perfect spot to make an early NFL impact. Marshawn Lynch has retired and free agent acquisition Isaiah Crowell went down with a torn Achilles tendon. That paves the way for a major early impact from Jacobs, whom Oakland took at No. 24 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Jacobs should begin his NFL career in a position that he was never able to achieve in college -- as the undisputed starter," Smith told SportsLine. "Starting running backs in Jon Gruden-coached offenses tend to be heavily involved as runners and receivers. Jacobs possesses an intriguing mix of vision, power, and pass-catching effectiveness to play a three-down role for the Raiders and return RB2 value as early as Year No. 1."

Another one of the Fantasy football rookies that Smith is high on: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who went in the second round, but should contribute immediately and could even start depending on what happens with Tyreek Hill's off-the-field issues. Hardman had a 40-yard-dash time of 4.33 at the NFL combine and his playmaking ability could see him make an impact as a receiver, runner and returner.

In an offense that ran the ball nearly 54 percent of the time in his senior season, Hardman still managed 35 catches for 543 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 36 yards rushing, 674 return yards and a punt return for a touchdown. He proved to be elusive in space and while he'll continue improving as a receiver, he has the long-term potential to provide difference-making numbers in Hill's role. With a suspension or Hill's outright release on the table, Hardman could be in that role sooner rather than later.

Smith has also made the call on the NFL rookie rankings for every other player and has identified a running back you're not even thinking about who has 1,000-yard upside.

So which NFL rookies can you bank on in Fantasy football? And which overlooked rookie running back has 1,000-yard upside? Visit SportsLine now to see a complete Fantasy breakdown of all the top NFL rookies, all from a veteran expert who has been named one of the most accurate in the nation.