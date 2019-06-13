2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings: Proven expert loving Tarik Cohen, fading LeSean McCoy

With training camp just around the corner, evolving NFL depth charts are giving us an idea of how high every player should be in the latest 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is healthy again after dealing with knee and groin injuries in 2018 and he's back on the radar of many this summer. Owners will want to see exactly how the workload is split between Freeman and Ito Smith before moving him too far up their Fantasy football best ball rankings 2019, where the top scores count each week without having to set a lineup. That format puts all the emphasis on the draft, which is why you'll want to see the latest 2019 Fantasy football picks and rankings from SportsLine Fantasy football expert Jen Ryan.

Ryan is a contributor at FootballDiehards and on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series," so if there's anybody who can help you win your best ball league, it's her.

Now she's studied the latest offseason signings, trades and cuts and has revealed her post-draft 2019 NFL best ball rankings and picks. They're a must see for any best ball player.

We can tell you Ryan is high on Bears running back Tarik Cohen. In his first year at the helm, Bears head coach Matt Nagy found plenty of creative ways to get Cohen involved, using him out of the backfield and frequently as a wide receiver.

In total, Cohen had 170 touches (99 carries and 71 receptions) and turned them into 1,169 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. Nagy will be doing everything he can to get his jack-of-all-trades even more involved this season, and Ryan sees additional value, ranking him in her top 50 ahead of fellow running backs like James White and former teammate Jordan Howard.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ryan is fading Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who turns 31 next month and is coming off a career-worst 514 yards rushing in 2018. After putting up over 3,200 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons in Buffalo, McCoy managed just 752 last year while rushing for an uninspiring 3.2 yards per carry.

And a crowded Bills depth chart at running back is going to make a bounceback difficult in 2019. The Bills drafted Devin Singletary in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and signed T.J. Yeldon and Frank Gore in free agency. McCoy will be sharing the workload and could even be a salary cap casualty with a nearly $6.5 million savings if he's released.

