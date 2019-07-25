2019 Fantasy Football Busts 2.0: Todd Gurley and Darrell Henderson could both be busts at their ADP

There's no more challenging issue to deal with this season than how to handle Todd Gurley. He possesses both league-winning upside and almost no floor at all. Information has been sparse and conflicting on his actual health and the Rams plan to manage his workload. I can't proclaim to have the right way to approach this. But I will push back on the idea that as long as you handcuff Gurley with Darrell Henderson you've alleviated any risk.

At their current ADPs that's just not true.

In July NFFC ADP, Gurley is being drafted 17th overall as the 10th running back off the board. Henderson is coming off the board at the end of the sixth round (71st) as the No. 30 running back. Using two of your first six picks to lock up the Rams backfield may sound like a good idea. It may even end up being a good idea. But it's far from a guarantee that you'll get one elite running back or that you're actually locking the Rams backfield up.

The first obvious threat to this plan is Malcolm Brown, who may just open the year as the true handcuff to Gurley. The Rams made the decision to match an offer to Brown in the offseason and he has experience in the offense. We saw how much Rashaad Penny and Ronald Jones struggled to acclimate to the NFL; there's no guarantee Henderson picks things up quicker.

But even if Henderson is clearly the No. 2 back in Week 1, another risk may just be that the Rams do a good job of managing Gurley's workload and he stays healthy all year. My current projections have Gurley at 256 touches on the season and Henderson at 163. That's a 16-game projection for both and it doesn't look great for their Fantasy value. Gurley would have scored 299 Fantasy points with the same efficiency he had last year, but that's not a fair expectation.

The Rams lost center John Sullivan and guard Rodger Saffold in the offseason and they don't have replacements that inspire confidence. It's hard to imagine their loss won't effect the running game, specifically its efficiency. It's also worth mentioning that left tackle Andre Whitworth is 37 years old. The expectation should be that this unit regresses from one of the best in the league to near league average. But a below average performance is certainly possible.

I project Gurley to score 227 PPR Fantasy points and finish as the No. 16 running back. Henderson projects as the No. 40 back with 153 points. While their upside may make you want to take them above those projections, you should have a clear understanding that drafting both doesn't eliminate your risk.

Busts 1.0 was based on the expert consensus rankings from Fantasy Pros, while this edition uses NFFC ADP in July to see who's being drafted too high. The five players below fit both categories:

Adam Thielen, WR, MIN ADP: 30

Sony Michel, RB, NE, ADP: 52

Eric Ebron, TE, DET, ADP: 85

Drew Brees, QB, NO, ADP: 94

Russell Wilson, QB, SEA, ADP: 94

Heath Cummings' Busts 2.0