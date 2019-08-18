2019 Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Rankings, sleepers, busts, and everything you need for Draft Day
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football Today crew.
Getting ready for your Fantasy draft can be an overwhelming process. The good news is, we've been doing research and preparing since the last whistle blew on the 2018 season, so we can help guide you to a winning team on Draft Day. We've put everything you need for Draft Day in one place — and if you need more help, we'll be live on CBS Sports HQ from Noon to 6 pm ET this Thursday for the Fantasy Football Today Telethon. We'll be breaking down everything you need to know for the 2019 Fantasy season, with help from former Fantasy stars, our crew, and some big names from the rest of the Fantasy industry.
Stick with us and you'll build a roster that is the envy of your league.
Position Previews
Rankings
PPR: Top-200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST | SportsLine
Non-PPR: Top-200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST | SportsLine
Tiers 5.0: QB | RB | WR | TE
Auction Values: PPR | Non-PPR | SportsLine
Dynasty Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE
Projections: Heath Cummings' | Ben Gretch's | SportsLine
Mock Drafts
10-team: .5 PPR | PPR
12-team: .5 PPR | PPR Auction | PPR
14-team: FSGA Experts League
2QB/SuperFlex: 12-team 2QB | 12-team Superflex | PPR
Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts
Sleepers: QB | RB | WR | TE
Breakouts: QB | RB | WR | TE
Busts: QB | RB | WR | TE
Team Previews
AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Steelers | Ravens | Browns
AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Raiders | Chargers | Chiefs
NFC East: Cowboys | Eagles | Giants | Washington
NFC North: Lions | Vikings | Packers | Bears
NFC South: Buccaneers | Saints | Panthers | Falcons
NFC West: Rams | Cardinals | 49ers | Seahawks
2019 Draft Prep Home Page
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...