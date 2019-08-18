2019 Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Rankings, sleepers, busts, and everything you need for Draft Day

Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football Today crew.

Getting ready for your Fantasy draft can be an overwhelming process. The good news is, we've been doing research and preparing since the last whistle blew on the 2018 season, so we can help guide you to a winning team on Draft Day. We've put everything you need for Draft Day in one place — and if you need more help, we'll be live on CBS Sports HQ from Noon to 6 pm ET this Thursday for the Fantasy Football Today Telethon. We'll be breaking down everything you need to know for the 2019 Fantasy season, with help from former Fantasy stars, our crew, and some big names from the rest of the Fantasy industry. 

Stick with us and you'll build a roster that is the envy of your league. 

Position Previews

QB | RB | WR | TE

Rankings

PPR: Top-200QBRBWRTEKDSTSportsLine
Non-PPR: Top-200QBRBWRTEKDSTSportsLine
Tiers 5.0: QB | RB | WR | TE
Auction Values: PPR | Non-PPR | SportsLine
Dynasty Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE
Projections: Heath Cummings' | Ben Gretch's | SportsLine

Mock Drafts

10-team: .5 PPR | PPR
12-team:  .5 PPR | PPR Auction | PPR
14-team: FSGA Experts League 
2QB/SuperFlex: 12-team 2QB | 12-team Superflex | PPR

Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts

Sleepers: QB | RB | WR | TE
Breakouts: QB | RB | WR | TE
Busts: QB | RB | WR | TE

Team Previews

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
AFC North: Bengals | Steelers | Ravens | Browns
AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Raiders | Chargers | Chiefs


NFC East: Cowboys | Eagles | Giants | Washington
NFC North: Lions | Vikings | Packers | Bears
NFC South: Buccaneers | Saints | Panthers | Falcons
NFC West: Rams | Cardinals | 49ers | Seahawks

2019 Draft Prep Home Page

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

08/16: Busts! Plus Preseason Thoughts and Regulators (Fantasy Football Podcast)
