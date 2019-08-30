2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Latest Cheat Sheet, with rankings, auction values, sleepers, busts, and everything you need to build a winner
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football Today crew.
Do you have everything you need to draft? Sure, you've done your research, but when you actually sit down to build your team, things change. Your mind can go blank, or unexpected pick leaves you reeling, and all of a sudden you're scrambling as the clock runs down.
That's why we've got everything you need in one place. Scroll down to find all of the research, rankings, tiers, sleepers, breakouts, and busts you need to get familiar with before your draft, from our team of Fantasy experts. Cram before you draft, so you've got the foundation you need.
And then, make sure you download and our Ultimate Draft Day Cheat Sheets to take with you into the room. We've got one for PPR leagues and one for Non-PPR leagues with our experts' consensus top-200, positional rankings and tiers, plus our staff sleeper and bust picks and our rankings for the top rookies to target for 2019.
Before the draft and during the draft, we've got you covered. Let's go build a winner.
CBS Fantasy Ultimate Draft Day Cheat Sheets
Position Previews
Rankings
PPR: Top-200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST | SportsLine | 4-point per pass TD QB
Non-PPR: Top-200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST | SportsLine
Tiers 6.0: QB | RB | WR | TE
Auction Values: PPR | Non-PPR | SportsLine
Dynasty Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE
Projections: Heath Cummings' | Ben Gretch's | SportsLine
Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts
Jamey Eisenberg's: Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0 | Busts 3.0
Heath Cummings': Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0 | Busts 3.0
Sleepers: QB | RB | WR | TE
Breakouts: QB | RB | WR | TE
Busts: QB | RB | WR | TE
Mock Drafts
10-team: .5 PPR | PPR
12-team: .5 PPR | PPR Auction | PPR | Industry Experts PPR | PPR Auction
14-team: FSGA Experts League | King's Classic Expert Draft | King's Classic Expert Auction
2QB/SuperFlex: 12-team Superflex | 12-team 2QB | 12-team Superflex | PPR
Pick-by-Pick Strategy
Picking No. 1 Overall | Picking No. 2 | Picking No. 3 | Picking No. 4 | Picking No. 5 | Picking No. 6 | Picking No. 7 | Picking No. 8 | Picking No. 9 | Picking No. 10 | Picking No. 11 | Picking No. 12
Fantasy Analysis
- Best values on CBS, Yahoo, and ESPN
- Reviewing all 32 backfield situations
- ADP Stock Watch: Trust these 10 risers?
- Top targets in each round
- Preseason risers and fallers
- The ultimate boom-or-bust team
- Dave Richard's Don't-Want-To-Draft list
- Zero-RB works this year
- Fade the preseason noise
- ADP Review: Cardinals sinking
- Career-year breakout targets
- 11 RB TRAPS to avoid
Team Previews
- AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
- AFC North: Bengals | Steelers | Ravens | Browns
- AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans
- AFC West: Broncos | Raiders | Chargers | Chiefs
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
-
Our last mock before Labor Day weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft heading into a busy time...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...