2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: 11 biggest Ezekiel Elliott questions answered as new deal reportedly nears

Ezekiel Elliott missed all of training camp, all of the preseason and is less than a week away from missing Week 1. But that doesn't mean there's not any optimism about signing his deal.

On Saturday, ESPN reported that talks were intensifying between the Cowboys and Elliott on a contract extension. A day later, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Yahoo Sports each had a report suggesting an end to the holdout was coming soon. NFL Network had mild reservations but admitted that there was some optimism. The Dallas Morning News wasn't quite as hopeful, citing differences that needed to be worked out.

Regardless, there's enough information out there that suggests the risk in drafting Elliott to your Fantasy team is at its lowest point in months. If you're yet to draft, you should consider him worthy of a first-round selection.

1. Where in Round 1 should Elliott go right now?

I think fourth overall in PPR is fine. Fourth overall in non-PPR works for now. Once he signs, the case can be made he's worth taking first or second overall in non-PPR.

Remind yourself of his potential to get 2,000 total yards and double-digit touchdowns. Take a second look at the Cowboys offensive line, one of the best in the NFL. Refresh your take on the Cowboys offense given that they themselves refreshed who will call plays this year — Kellen Moore is expected to bring a much more creative approach. Just remember that Dallas added short-area targets in Jason Witten and Randall Cobb this summer, not to mention backup Tony Pollard grabbing a few passes each week. That's why his PPR value is locked in at fourth overall.

2. What if he doesn't sign? Then what?!

OK, there is a chance he doesn't sign. It's the risk you're taking by drafting him in the top-4. All I'm saying is that it looks a lot more likely he will sign than it did even three days ago.

If Elliott doesn't sign soon then he might be an ornament on your bench. But when there's smoke, there's fire, and right now it seems like Elliott's future in Dallas is lit.

3. Must I still get Pollard if I draft Zeke?

It's not a must. It depends on how many running backs you draft by Round 8 or 9. If you've got, say, three backs you expect to play every week plus Elliott, then you probably have the position covered and don't have to reach for Pollard. But it wouldn't hurt to have him. The Cowboys backfield is highly coveted in Fantasy and Pollard proved he can hack it this preseason.

One more point: The reports on Zeke signing will depress other Fantasy managers' interest in getting Pollard, so he should be around into Round 10 and beyond. That's a cheap price to pay for a little running back insurance.

4. I drafted Elliott in Round 1 — and not in the top-4! How much of a genius am I?

You're a wizard. When he holdout ends, celebrate with a soda.

5. Oh yeah, well I drafted Elliott in Round 2, so how much of a genius ...

Yeah, yeah, you're special, we get it.

6. Is Elliott a lock to play Week 1?

Considering he hasn't signed just yet and their game is in less than seven days, I wouldn't guarantee it. Remember when Jerry Jones mentioned that he "accepted" that Elliott would miss a couple of games? Maybe he knew then just how close he was to locking him into an extension, but also didn't want to rush him back.

The Cowboys open the season versus the Giants and at the Redskins, games they probably believe they can win with Pollard. It would make sense for them to let Elliott take his time to get ready for the bulk of the season, particularly if they make him the richest running back in the NFL. Why rush him?

7. So Pollard might have some value after all?!

It would be fleeting, but yes, it's possible. Pollard figures to be on the field to start for Dallas for however long Elliott needs to sign his contract/get ready for the wear-and-tear of football games. The Cowboys coaching staff must be confident in Pollard — every preseason snap he took was with the starters and he did very well with them, gaining 84 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown and catching all three targets he saw for 19 more yards.

I currently view Pollard as a No. 2 running back for Week 1 against the G-Men, and that won't change until I know Elliott will play.

8. I have Pollard and someone else in my league has Elliott. Should I try to swing a trade?

In a word, yes. Pollard's value has already cratered and will fall even further as soon as Elliott signs his contract. Gauge the interest of the manager who has Elliott — if he's interested, see if you can get a guy you like who was taken around Round 9 in exchange. I wouldn't settle for much less than that, especially if Pollard can be used in the early going.

The alternative is to not trade Pollard and just see how Elliott fares in his first couple of games. Fairly often, a running back will strain something if he works too quickly to get up to game speed following a holdout. That could cost Elliott even more playing time and give Pollard more than a game or two worth of value.

There's also the reality that Pollard is going to take a little bit of work away from Elliott each week. I know, backing up the Brink's truck to pay Elliott and then relieve him of some touches to a rookie sounds ludicrous, but Pollard should have a role as a passing-downs kind of back. Maybe he gets five-plus touches per game. He won't be a stone-dead zero even when Elliott returns.

9. OK so let's turn the question around: I drafted Elliott and someone else took Pollard. Is now the time to try and swipe Pollard on the cheap?

Heck yes! I'm young enough to remember when I wrote Pollard's value has already cratered and will fall even further as soon as Elliott signs his contract three paragraphs ago! A smart Elliott player would try and finagle Pollard — but not offer a player taken in Round 9. No, sir. You need to bargain hunt before doing that — see if you can give him some scraps from Round 11 or 12.

The exception to this is if you have superior running back depth and can afford to go a few weeks without Elliott with your roster as-is. Then you technically don't need Pollard.

10. But what if the guy who has Pollard says he read this story and thinks I should get a Round 9 player in return?

Then you're busted. Pay up for Pollard unless your running back depth is really good.

11. Does Elliott's return hurt anyone else in Dallas?

It dings Dak Prescott's value a little bit, but he was being taken as a second quarterback anyway. Prescott is still fine as a No. 2 passer in SuperFlex/two-QB leagues.

Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup could get squeezed for a couple of targets each week with Elliott back since Elliott would command more touches. It hurts their upside but keeps their Draft Day value relatively the same.

Cobb and Witten weren't really getting drafted much anyway. They'll lose targets with Elliott back.

Elliott's return would only help the Cowboys DST since the run game would conceivably be more effective and keep the chains moving and the opposing offense off the field.

Do you have any other questions?

Reach out to me on Twitter @daverichard if I missed anything. Happy to help you navigate these not-as-choppy-as-once-before Zeke waters.

