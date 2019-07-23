2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: 20 late-round sleepers with starter upside

Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 95th RB RNK 39th PROJ PTS 124 SOS 2 ADP 114 2018 Stats RUYDS 315 REC 27 REYDS 152 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.9 Round 10 is a great time to invest in Smith — if he's still there. He's expected to replace Tevin Coleman as the backup to Devonta Freeman, and Freeman has struggled with injuries of late, playing in just two games in 2018. The Falcons have a rebuilt offensive line, and Smith could be a potential star if Freeman got hurt again. Even in a backup role, Smith has flex appeal in most formats.

Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 81st WR RNK 37th PROJ PTS 151 SOS 10 ADP 116 2018 Stats REC 65 TAR 112 REYDS 891 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.4 We all know Davis has been a disappointment through two seasons, but he could turn things around in Year 3. Whether it's with a healthy Marcus Mariota or an improved backup in Ryan Tannehill, the Titans quarterbacks should be better in 2019. And even with the additions of Adam Humphries and rookie A.J. Brown, along with the return of Delanie Walker (ankle), Davis is still the best receiver in Tennessee. He's definitely worth investing in here.

Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 98th WR RNK 43rd PROJ PTS 147 SOS 9 ADP 117 2018 Stats REC 42 TAR 84 REYDS 704 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 It's hard to say who will be the best receiver in Denver this season out of Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Emmanuel Sanders, especially since Sanders avoided the PUP list following last year's Achilles injury. Sutton was a disappointment as a rookie in 2018, but he has the highest ceiling of this group. And the hope is Joe Flacco still has enough in his arm to help Sutton improve with his playmaking down the field. If you're into drafting upside, Sutton is someone you want to target in all leagues.

Royce Freeman RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 92nd RB RNK 37th PROJ PTS 87 SOS 28 ADP 122 2018 Stats RUYDS 521 REC 14 REYDS 72 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.2 I'm expecting this ADP to change — possibly dramatically — as we get closer to the season. It sounds like the Broncos plan to expand Freeman's role after a disappointing rookie campaign in 2018, when he was completely outplayed by fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay. Lindsay will remain the starter and featured rusher, but Freeman could see more touches, especially in short-yardage situations. And should Lindsay get hurt again — he suffered a serious wrist injury at the end of last year — then Freeman could become a starter in all formats.

Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 90th WR RNK 41st PROJ PTS 128 SOS 24 ADP 132 2018 Stats REC 39 TAR 65 REYDS 494 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.5 I've said many times I'm buying plenty of stock in Samuel this year, and it would not be a shock if he's the best receiver in Carolina in 2019. D.J. Moore has the higher ceiling, but it might not be by much. Last season, Samuel scored at least 11 PPR points in six of his final seven games, and hopefully he will build off that performance in his third year in the NFL. Just make sure Cam Newton (shoulder) is healthy as expected, and there's a lot to like about Samuel at this price tag.

Damien Harris RB NE New England • #53

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 115th RB RNK 46th PROJ PTS 91 SOS 32 ADP 144 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Sony Michel (knee) opened training camp on the PUP list, confirming the storyline that he's not 100 percent coming into the season. While the Patriots would still have James White and Rex Burkhead as options in the backfield if Michel missed any extended time, it seems like Harris could earn a prominent role. So far it appears like Michel should be ready for Week 1, but Harris could end up as a Fantasy starter if he started any games for the Patriots this year.

Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 101st WR RNK 45th PROJ PTS 164 SOS 16 ADP 139 2018 Stats REC 28 TAR 41 REYDS 287 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Coutee only appeared in six games last season, but he showed a glimpse of the potential to be a quality slot receiver for Deshaun Watson. And while it seems like Will Fuller (ACL) is on track for Week 1 since he avoided the PUP list at the start of training camp, DeAndre Hopkins did land on the PUP, presumably with a shoulder injury. Should Hopkins miss any time — we doubt that will be the case — or Fuller suffers a setback, Coutee's star will rise. In three of those six games last year, Coutee scored at least 12 PPR points.

Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 118th TE RNK 12th PROJ PTS 130 SOS 16 ADP 145 2018 Stats REC 50 TAR 72 REYDS 610 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 The Steelers have a lot of production to replace with Antonio Brown and Jesse James gone, as that duo accounted for 207 targets for 134 catches, 1,720 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018. McDonald should see an expanded role along with James Washington, though the Steelers also added Donte Moncrief and Diontae Johnson to help JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner in the passing game. Still, a tight end in an explosive offense like McDonald is worth a look in all leagues, and I expect him to be a top-10 Fantasy option this year.

James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 107th WR RNK 46th PROJ PTS 154 SOS 1 ADP 142 2018 Stats REC 16 TAR 38 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.1 You can see the stats above in the McDonald write-up about what the Steelers have to replace, and Washington should be the favorite to start in place of Brown. His biggest competition will come from Moncrief, who is also an incredible bargain at his ADP of 126.8, but I would still draft Washington first. In fact, it's not a bad idea to grab both secondary Steelers receivers on Draft Day just to see what happens early in the year.

Darwin Thompson RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 148th RB RNK 59th PROJ PTS 89 SOS 11 ADP 143 2018 Stats (Utah State) ATT 153 RUYDS 1044 TD 14 I started off in the anti-Damien Williams camp this offseason, but I realized the error of my ways when looking at his upside in Andy Reid's offense. That doesn't mean I'm avoiding Kansas City's backup running backs Carlos Hyde (ADP of 100.9) and Thompson, especially since Williams has never been a full-time starter for 16 games over five seasons in the NFL. I'm hopeful Williams is a Fantasy star, but it never hurts to find a potential steal. And Thompson could be that guy.

Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 124th RB RNK 47th PROJ PTS 84 SOS 31 ADP 140 2018 Stats (Oklahoma State) ATT 158 RUYDS 930 TD 9 Hill is among my favorite players to draft this season, and he could be a league winner if something happens to Mark Ingram. We know the Ravens are going to run the ball — they led the league in rushing attempts in 2018 — and Hill should work in tandem with Ingram. He was a star at Oklahoma State with 3,539 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry, as well as 49 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown in three seasons. I'm drafting Hill as early as Round 9 in most leagues.

Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 119th WR RNK 54th PROJ PTS 127 SOS 7 ADP 156 2018 Stats REC 33 TAR 54 REYDS 423 TD 7 FPTS/G 7.9 Miller didn't have a great rookie season in 2018, but he did lead the Bears in receiving touchdowns with seven. And he did that while playing through a shoulder injury, which required surgery in January. He should be healthy by Week 1, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's the best Chicago receiver this season, even ahead of Allen Robinson. He's someone to draft as a No. 4 Fantasy receiver, but he could emerge as a weekly starter during the year.

D'Onta Foreman RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 102nd RB RNK 44th PROJ PTS 68 SOS 12 ADP 158 2018 Stats RUYDS -1 REC 2 REYDS 28 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 We keep waiting for Foreman to overtake Lamar Miller for the starting job in Houston, but that might not happen without an injury. Still, after a lost year in 2018 for Foreman following his Achilles injury in 2017, he appears healthy heading into the start of the season. Miller has been serviceable, but the hope is Foreman can offer more — in Fantasy and reality. He's a great speculative pick, especially if you can get him this late on Draft Day.

DaeSean Hamilton WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 122nd WR RNK 51st PROJ PTS 159 SOS 9 ADP 165 2018 Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 243 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.7 Similar to Sutton, we're looking to find the best receiver in Denver. Hamilton could be that guy. He was great at the end of last season with at least 11 PPR points in three of his final four games, but he did all of his damage with Sanders out. Now that Sanders appears on track for Week 1, it could be hard to trust Hamilton. Or, he might have done enough to solidify his role as a prime target in the Broncos passing game. There's a lot of upside here, and risk floor is minimized because he's a late-round pick. He's someone I'm buying a lot this year.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 106th WR RNK 44th PROJ PTS 142 SOS 21 ADP 168 2018 Stats REC 38 TAR 72 REYDS 581 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 It's going to be fun watching how the Packers use Geronimo Allison and Valdes-Scantling as the secondary options behind Davante Adams. Allison should see time in the slot, which gives him a slight edge for targets, but don't overlook Valdes-Scantling on Draft Day, especially if he's falling this late. As a rookie in 2018, Valdes-Scantling scored in double digits in PPR in six of his final 12 games — all with Allison out or injured — but he earned the trust of Aaron Rodgers, which is important. He has a high ceiling as a prime target in this Packers offense.

Andy Isabella WR ARI Arizona • #89

Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 155th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 75 SOS 5 ADP 192 2018 Stats REC 102 RECYDS 1698 TD 13 The Cardinals offense has the chance to be explosive this season under Kliff Kingsbury, and Isabella could earn a prominent role. I expect him to be at least the No. 3 receiver behind Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, and Isabella was a standout at UMass last year when he led the nation in receiving yards (1,698), along with 102 catches and 13 touchdowns. He also ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. I'm excited to see what Isabella can do playing for Kingsbury, with Kyler Murray throwing him passes.

Kenny Stills WR MIA Miami • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 113th WR RNK 48th PROJ PTS 134 SOS 18 ADP 186 2018 Stats REC 37 TAR 64 REYDS 553 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.1 You can find all three of Miami's top receivers at this point in the draft or later, with Stills, Albert Wilson (140.2) and DeVante Parker (181.8). While the Dolphins might be among the worst teams in the NFL this year as they rebuild, they should have players who post good Fantasy stats. I would draft Stills ahead of Wilson and Parker, but all three are worth drafting in this range. And their value will be enhanced if Ryan Fitzpatrick wins the starting quarterback job over Josh Rosen given Fitzpatrick's willingness to take chances to allow his receivers to make plays.

Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 135th WR RNK 59th PROJ PTS 134 SOS 2 ADP 184 2018 Stats REC 62 REYDS 882 TD 11 I'm looking for Samuel and Marquise Goodwin in this range (141.7), as both could challenge Dante Pettis to be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this year. While I don't expect that to happen, it's easy to invest in Samuel and Goodwin since they should be prominent targets for Jimmy Garoppolo. Samuel had a solid year at South Carolina in 2018 with 62 catches for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Goodwin was one of Garoppolo's favorite targets when he took over as San Francisco's starter in 2017.

Devin Funchess WR IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 142nd WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 138 SOS 26 ADP 189 2018 Stats REC 44 TAR 79 REYDS 549 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.7 I'm hoping the Colts can do for Funchess what they did for Eric Ebron last year and turn him into a quality Fantasy option. Funchess will have plenty of competition for targets, including rookie Parris Campbell, who has an ADP of 120.4. I'd rather wait for Funchess, who should get the chance to start opposite T.Y. Hilton. He's better in non-PPR leagues than PPR because Funchess will likely need touchdowns to enhance his Fantasy production. But the Colts seem to like Funchess a lot — and Fantasy owners might as well.