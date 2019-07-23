2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: 20 late-round sleepers with starter upside

Jamey Eisenberg uses the CBS Sports Average Draft Position to go bargain shopping on the top players you can find in Round 10 or later, including Curtis Samuel, Justice Hill and James Washington, among others.

Let's go bargain shopping. Who can we find in Round 10 or later to help you win your Fantasy league this season? 

In using the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data as of July 21, I'm looking at the best late-round fliers — we can call them super sleepers — you should invest in. These are guys who might start out at the end of your bench, but they could all become starters sooner rather than later. 

Some examples from last year include Nick Chubb, Tarik Cohen, Tyler Lockett, Calvin Ridley and George Kittle, among others. We'd all love to find the next version of one of those guys, right? 

Now, not all of these guys will be successful. It's impossible to expect that to happen. But here are 20 players to target after pick No. 109. These are guys I am hoping to draft in all of my leagues.

Jamey Eisenberg's
Super Sleepers
headshot-image
Ito Smith RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
95th
RB RNK
39th
PROJ PTS
124
SOS
2
ADP
114
2018 Stats
RUYDS
315
REC
27
REYDS
152
TD
4
FPTS/G
6.9
Round 10 is a great time to invest in Smith — if he's still there. He's expected to replace Tevin Coleman as the backup to Devonta Freeman, and Freeman has struggled with injuries of late, playing in just two games in 2018. The Falcons have a rebuilt offensive line, and Smith could be a potential star if Freeman got hurt again. Even in a backup role, Smith has flex appeal in most formats.
headshot-image
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
81st
WR RNK
37th
PROJ PTS
151
SOS
10
ADP
116
2018 Stats
REC
65
TAR
112
REYDS
891
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.4
We all know Davis has been a disappointment through two seasons, but he could turn things around in Year 3. Whether it's with a healthy Marcus Mariota or an improved backup in Ryan Tannehill, the Titans quarterbacks should be better in 2019. And even with the additions of Adam Humphries and rookie A.J. Brown, along with the return of Delanie Walker (ankle), Davis is still the best receiver in Tennessee. He's definitely worth investing in here.
headshot-image
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
98th
WR RNK
43rd
PROJ PTS
147
SOS
9
ADP
117
2018 Stats
REC
42
TAR
84
REYDS
704
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.5
It's hard to say who will be the best receiver in Denver this season out of Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Emmanuel Sanders, especially since Sanders avoided the PUP list following last year's Achilles injury. Sutton was a disappointment as a rookie in 2018, but he has the highest ceiling of this group. And the hope is Joe Flacco still has enough in his arm to help Sutton improve with his playmaking down the field. If you're into drafting upside, Sutton is someone you want to target in all leagues.
headshot-image
Royce Freeman RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
92nd
RB RNK
37th
PROJ PTS
87
SOS
28
ADP
122
2018 Stats
RUYDS
521
REC
14
REYDS
72
TD
5
FPTS/G
7.2
I'm expecting this ADP to change — possibly dramatically — as we get closer to the season. It sounds like the Broncos plan to expand Freeman's role after a disappointing rookie campaign in 2018, when he was completely outplayed by fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay. Lindsay will remain the starter and featured rusher, but Freeman could see more touches, especially in short-yardage situations. And should Lindsay get hurt again — he suffered a serious wrist injury at the end of last year — then Freeman could become a starter in all formats.
headshot-image
Curtis Samuel WR
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
90th
WR RNK
41st
PROJ PTS
128
SOS
24
ADP
132
2018 Stats
REC
39
TAR
65
REYDS
494
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.5
I've said many times I'm buying plenty of stock in Samuel this year, and it would not be a shock if he's the best receiver in Carolina in 2019. D.J. Moore has the higher ceiling, but it might not be by much. Last season, Samuel scored at least 11 PPR points in six of his final seven games, and hopefully he will build off that performance in his third year in the NFL. Just make sure Cam Newton (shoulder) is healthy as expected, and there's a lot to like about Samuel at this price tag.
headshot-image
Damien Harris RB
NE New England • #53
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
115th
RB RNK
46th
PROJ PTS
91
SOS
32
ADP
144
2018 Stats
RUYDS
0
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
Sony Michel (knee) opened training camp on the PUP list, confirming the storyline that he's not 100 percent coming into the season. While the Patriots would still have James White and Rex Burkhead as options in the backfield if Michel missed any extended time, it seems like Harris could earn a prominent role. So far it appears like Michel should be ready for Week 1, but Harris could end up as a Fantasy starter if he started any games for the Patriots this year.
headshot-image
Keke Coutee WR
HOU Houston • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
101st
WR RNK
45th
PROJ PTS
164
SOS
16
ADP
139
2018 Stats
REC
28
TAR
41
REYDS
287
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.3
Coutee only appeared in six games last season, but he showed a glimpse of the potential to be a quality slot receiver for Deshaun Watson. And while it seems like Will Fuller (ACL) is on track for Week 1 since he avoided the PUP list at the start of training camp, DeAndre Hopkins did land on the PUP, presumably with a shoulder injury. Should Hopkins miss any time — we doubt that will be the case — or Fuller suffers a setback, Coutee's star will rise. In three of those six games last year, Coutee scored at least 12 PPR points.
headshot-image
Vance McDonald TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
118th
TE RNK
12th
PROJ PTS
130
SOS
16
ADP
145
2018 Stats
REC
50
TAR
72
REYDS
610
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.9
The Steelers have a lot of production to replace with Antonio Brown and Jesse James gone, as that duo accounted for 207 targets for 134 catches, 1,720 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018. McDonald should see an expanded role along with James Washington, though the Steelers also added Donte Moncrief and Diontae Johnson to help JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner in the passing game. Still, a tight end in an explosive offense like McDonald is worth a look in all leagues, and I expect him to be a top-10 Fantasy option this year.
headshot-image
James Washington WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
107th
WR RNK
46th
PROJ PTS
154
SOS
1
ADP
142
2018 Stats
REC
16
TAR
38
REYDS
217
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.1
You can see the stats above in the McDonald write-up about what the Steelers have to replace, and Washington should be the favorite to start in place of Brown. His biggest competition will come from Moncrief, who is also an incredible bargain at his ADP of 126.8, but I would still draft Washington first. In fact, it's not a bad idea to grab both secondary Steelers receivers on Draft Day just to see what happens early in the year.
headshot-image
Darwin Thompson RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
148th
RB RNK
59th
PROJ PTS
89
SOS
11
ADP
143
2018 Stats (Utah State)
ATT
153
RUYDS
1044
TD
14
I started off in the anti-Damien Williams camp this offseason, but I realized the error of my ways when looking at his upside in Andy Reid's offense. That doesn't mean I'm avoiding Kansas City's backup running backs Carlos Hyde (ADP of 100.9) and Thompson, especially since Williams has never been a full-time starter for 16 games over five seasons in the NFL. I'm hopeful Williams is a Fantasy star, but it never hurts to find a potential steal. And Thompson could be that guy.
headshot-image
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
124th
RB RNK
47th
PROJ PTS
84
SOS
31
ADP
140
2018 Stats (Oklahoma State)
ATT
158
RUYDS
930
TD
9
Hill is among my favorite players to draft this season, and he could be a league winner if something happens to Mark Ingram. We know the Ravens are going to run the ball — they led the league in rushing attempts in 2018 — and Hill should work in tandem with Ingram. He was a star at Oklahoma State with 3,539 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry, as well as 49 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown in three seasons. I'm drafting Hill as early as Round 9 in most leagues.
headshot-image
Anthony Miller WR
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
119th
WR RNK
54th
PROJ PTS
127
SOS
7
ADP
156
2018 Stats
REC
33
TAR
54
REYDS
423
TD
7
FPTS/G
7.9
Miller didn't have a great rookie season in 2018, but he did lead the Bears in receiving touchdowns with seven. And he did that while playing through a shoulder injury, which required surgery in January. He should be healthy by Week 1, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's the best Chicago receiver this season, even ahead of Allen Robinson. He's someone to draft as a No. 4 Fantasy receiver, but he could emerge as a weekly starter during the year.
headshot-image
D'Onta Foreman RB
HOU Houston • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
102nd
RB RNK
44th
PROJ PTS
68
SOS
12
ADP
158
2018 Stats
RUYDS
-1
REC
2
REYDS
28
TD
1
FPTS/G
10
We keep waiting for Foreman to overtake Lamar Miller for the starting job in Houston, but that might not happen without an injury. Still, after a lost year in 2018 for Foreman following his Achilles injury in 2017, he appears healthy heading into the start of the season. Miller has been serviceable, but the hope is Foreman can offer more — in Fantasy and reality. He's a great speculative pick, especially if you can get him this late on Draft Day.
headshot-image
DaeSean Hamilton WR
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
122nd
WR RNK
51st
PROJ PTS
159
SOS
9
ADP
165
2018 Stats
REC
30
TAR
46
REYDS
243
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.7
Similar to Sutton, we're looking to find the best receiver in Denver. Hamilton could be that guy. He was great at the end of last season with at least 11 PPR points in three of his final four games, but he did all of his damage with Sanders out. Now that Sanders appears on track for Week 1, it could be hard to trust Hamilton. Or, he might have done enough to solidify his role as a prime target in the Broncos passing game. There's a lot of upside here, and risk floor is minimized because he's a late-round pick. He's someone I'm buying a lot this year.
headshot-image
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
106th
WR RNK
44th
PROJ PTS
142
SOS
21
ADP
168
2018 Stats
REC
38
TAR
72
REYDS
581
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.9
It's going to be fun watching how the Packers use Geronimo Allison and Valdes-Scantling as the secondary options behind Davante Adams. Allison should see time in the slot, which gives him a slight edge for targets, but don't overlook Valdes-Scantling on Draft Day, especially if he's falling this late. As a rookie in 2018, Valdes-Scantling scored in double digits in PPR in six of his final 12 games — all with Allison out or injured — but he earned the trust of Aaron Rodgers, which is important. He has a high ceiling as a prime target in this Packers offense.
headshot-image
Andy Isabella WR
ARI Arizona • #89
Age: 22
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
155th
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
75
SOS
5
ADP
192
2018 Stats
REC
102
RECYDS
1698
TD
13
The Cardinals offense has the chance to be explosive this season under Kliff Kingsbury, and Isabella could earn a prominent role. I expect him to be at least the No. 3 receiver behind Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, and Isabella was a standout at UMass last year when he led the nation in receiving yards (1,698), along with 102 catches and 13 touchdowns. He also ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. I'm excited to see what Isabella can do playing for Kingsbury, with Kyler Murray throwing him passes.
headshot-image
Kenny Stills WR
MIA Miami • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
113th
WR RNK
48th
PROJ PTS
134
SOS
18
ADP
186
2018 Stats
REC
37
TAR
64
REYDS
553
TD
7
FPTS/G
9.1
You can find all three of Miami's top receivers at this point in the draft or later, with Stills, Albert Wilson (140.2) and DeVante Parker (181.8). While the Dolphins might be among the worst teams in the NFL this year as they rebuild, they should have players who post good Fantasy stats. I would draft Stills ahead of Wilson and Parker, but all three are worth drafting in this range. And their value will be enhanced if Ryan Fitzpatrick wins the starting quarterback job over Josh Rosen given Fitzpatrick's willingness to take chances to allow his receivers to make plays.
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
135th
WR RNK
59th
PROJ PTS
134
SOS
2
ADP
184
2018 Stats
REC
62
REYDS
882
TD
11
I'm looking for Samuel and Marquise Goodwin in this range (141.7), as both could challenge Dante Pettis to be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers this year. While I don't expect that to happen, it's easy to invest in Samuel and Goodwin since they should be prominent targets for Jimmy Garoppolo. Samuel had a solid year at South Carolina in 2018 with 62 catches for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Goodwin was one of Garoppolo's favorite targets when he took over as San Francisco's starter in 2017.
headshot-image
Devin Funchess WR
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
142nd
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
138
SOS
26
ADP
189
2018 Stats
REC
44
TAR
79
REYDS
549
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.7
I'm hoping the Colts can do for Funchess what they did for Eric Ebron last year and turn him into a quality Fantasy option. Funchess will have plenty of competition for targets, including rookie Parris Campbell, who has an ADP of 120.4. I'd rather wait for Funchess, who should get the chance to start opposite T.Y. Hilton. He's better in non-PPR leagues than PPR because Funchess will likely need touchdowns to enhance his Fantasy production. But the Colts seem to like Funchess a lot — and Fantasy owners might as well.
headshot-image
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
163rd
TE RNK
14th
PROJ PTS
121
SOS
21
ADP
193
2018 Stats
REC
34
TAR
51
REYDS
552
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.7
Andrews is one of my favorite sleepers, as I expect Lamar Jackson to lean on Andrews quite a bit this season. They seemed to develop a quality rapport toward the end of last year, and Andrews scored 25 PPR points in his final two games of the regular season. He also led the team in targets in Baltimore's Wild Card loss to the Chargers with seven. He has No. 1 tight end potential, and I would love to wait for him on Draft Day if I was guaranteed to get him this late.

Others to consider ...

Parris Campbell - ADP: 120.4
Jaylen Samuels - ADP: 123.8
Donte Moncrief - ADP: 126.8
DeSean Jackson - ADP: 131.1
Alexander Mattison - ADP: 133.0
Kalen Ballage - ADP: 135.9
Devin Singletary - ADP: 136.7
Nyheim Hines - ADP: 136.9
Antonio Callaway - ADP: 137.8
Albert Wilson - ADP: 140.2
Marquise Goodwin - ADP: 141.7
Michael Gallup - ADP: 144.5
John Brown - ADP: 158.4
David Moore - ADP: 158.9
Benny Snell - ADP: 161.9
Mike Davis - ADP: 167.6
DeVante Parker - ADP: 181.8 

