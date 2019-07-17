2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: 21 more training camp competitions to keep an eye on

Earlier this week, we gave you the 10 biggest training camp position battles to watch and a list of things you need to know as training camp looms. Now, with the Broncos set to open camp Thursday, here's a list of 21 other battles you'll want to keep an eye on around the league:

1. Dolphins running back

Who: Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage

The Dolphins don't figure to be a particularly good offense, but Drake and Frank Gore combined for 341 touches and nearly 1,900 yards last season, so there's room for value. Expect Drake to be the lead back, but if Ballage just gets Frank Gore's role, he's going to be Fantasy viable.

Don't forget about: Myles Gaskin; The seventh-round pick rushed for at least 1,268 yards in each season at Washington, and showed some playmaking chops in the passing game, too.

2. Colts tight end

Who: Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle

Ebron is the trendy Fantasy pick, but Doyle actually had 33 targets to Ebron's 22 in the games both played last season. This is a battle to watch less for Doyle's potential emergence and more for what it means for Ebron; if he can't bury Doyle on the depth chart, he's probably going to be a pretty significant disappointment.

Don't forget about: Mo-Alie Cox; The former college basketball player has bounced between the roster and practice squad for two years, but they've kept him around for a reason.

3. Eagles running back

Who: Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Corey Clement

The Eagles brought in Howard via trade and then added Sanders in the draft, so it's hard to say at this point who has the edge coming into camp. However, Sanders dealt with a hamstring injury in the offseason that could put him behind the curve. Either way, this is going to be a timeshare, just the way Doug Pederson likes it.

Don't forget about: Josh Adams; Over the final nine games of the season, Adams picked up 465 yards on the ground, and often looked like the best back in Philadelphia. Of course, it might end up being Wendell Smallwood in a reserve role, too. Lots of moving parts here.

4. Lions running back

Who: Kerryon Johnson, C.J. Anderson

This isn't so much a battle, because the assumption is that Johnson will enter the season as the top back. The question will be how much distance he can put between himself and Anderson. If Anderson looks like he's carving out a 10-15-carry-per-game role, that's going to make Johnson a reach at his third-round value.

Don't forget about: Theo Riddick; Johnson looks like he can handle the passing downs work, but if Riddick is still around, he could cut into that PPR value.

5. Bills running back

Who: LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon, Devin Singletary

Yuck. If McCoy and Gore weren't in the picture, you could squint and see a situation where Yeldon and Singletary could make for an intriguing Fantasy duo with Josh Allen's rushing ability keeping defenses honest. So, I suppose you'll want to keep an eye on the transactions log and see if either of the veterans goes elsewhere.

Don't forget about: Singletary; It seems likely Singletary could end up buried to start the season, but he's a candidate for a late-season breakout if the Bills decide to start a youth movement.

6. Broncos wide receiver

Who: Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Emmanuel Sanders

If Sanders really is fully recovered from his Achilles injury, you have to like his chances of being Joe Flacco's top option. That would cut into Hamilton's role as the expected underneath receiver, though Sutton's ability to stretch the field could make him the best option here no matter what.

Don't forget about: Hamilton; He was just a short-area target in 2018, but his college production hints at the potential for more than that.

7. Patriots No. 2 wide receiver

Who: Demaryius Thomas, N'Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett, Dontrelle Inman

We know Julian Edelman is going to be the No. 1 option, and James White will be No. 2. After that, it's wide open; Ben Watson could emerge as a consistent option at tight end once he's back from suspension, or any one of these guys could take a step forward. Harry has to be the most intriguing option among the lot, given his pedigree and youth.

Don't forget about: Braxton Berrios; Berrios' rookie season was derailed by injury, but he's exactly the kind of undersized, agile receiver who has thrived catching passes from Tom Brady in the past. The Edelman/Wes Welker comp is too obvious for a reason.

Really don't forget about: Josh Gordon; Gordon is technically still indefinitely suspended, but he's been working out with Tom Brady, leading to speculation that he could be back with the team at some point. Gordon is under contract, and it's not inconceivable he could be cleared. Don't forget: Gordon played at a 61-catch, 1,101-yard pace in his final 10 games with the Patriots. He can still play.

8. Washington running back

Who: Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson

Guice was the presumed starter coming off his torn ACL, but a hamstring injury reported in recent days seems likely to set him back again. Thompson will get his passing downs work, but if Guice isn't ready, Peterson showed there's still something left in the tank last season.

Don't forget about: Bryce Love; Love busted out from Christian McCaffrey's shadow after the latter's graduation, rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017. Love is recovering from his own ACL tear, but if Guice doesn't shine and Peterson looks finished, look for Love to potentially make himself a factor.

9. 49ers wide receiver

Who: Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin, Deebo Samuel

Pettis and Goodwin are the incumbents, with Pettis widely considered to be the more likely starter after his second-half breakout. But it's the rookie Samuel who really looks like he might be worth getting excited about. Samuel broke out as a senior, catching 62 passes for 882 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Don't forget about: Goodwin; He battled injuries last season but was the team's leading receiver in 2017, and his still game-changing speed and athleticism makes him a dangerous weapon in Kyle Shanahan's hands.

10. Giants wide receiver

Who: Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard

With Odell Beckham out of the picture, there are plenty of targets available in New York. The question is how many of them go to Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley, and how much is left for Tate and Shepard to split. With the expected level of QB player here, there might not be much reason to get excited about either, but both will be worth targeting in the middle rounds just in case.

Don't forget about: Corey Coleman, I guess …. He does have some pedigree, but … you're better off ignoring him.

11. Seahawks No. 2 wide receiver

Who: D.K. Metcalf, David Moore, Jaron Brown

In a perfect world, Metcalf leaves the competition in the dust, emerging as the No. 1 wide receiver the Seahawks need in Doug Baldwin's wake. More likely, there isn't enough volume to support a viable Fantasy option beyond Tyler Lockett, who needed all-world efficiency just to be a Fantasy starter last season. If the Seahawks have their way, they won't throw enough for any of it to matter.

Don't forget about: Gary Jennings; Jennings put up big numbers at West Virginia, and his speed and big-play ability fit right in with what the Seahawks look for in a receiver.

12. Cardinals wide receiver

Who: Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Chad Williams, Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler

Given what should be a high-paced offense with a lot of upside, this could be a spot where three different players are Fantasy relevant during the season. The best bets are Kirk and Fitzgerald, the incumbents.

Don't forget about: Isabella; Butler has his defenders, but it was Isabella who was the top wideout picked for the Cardinals. He's a small-school guy, but was utterly dominant and was one of the top receiver performers at the combine. I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Isabella emerge as Kyler Murray's favorite target.

13. Jaguars wide receiver

Who: Dede Westbrook, Marqise Lee, D.J. Chark

With Nick Foles replacing Blake Bortles, there is at least some reason for renewed confidence in this passing game. Westbrook is the only receiver here likely to cost much of anything on Draft Day, but we're still left to wonder who will start outside for the Jaguars, with Westbrook slated for a slot role. If Lee is fully recovered from his ACL tear, he's a nice sleeper here.

Don't forget about: Keelan Cole; Cole actually led the team in receiving two years ago because, well … somebody had to. His absurd college stats don't fit with his athletic profile, but that track record shouldn't be ignored entirely.

14. Washington wide receiver

Who: Josh Doctson, Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Paul Richardson

It's hard to say who actually has a leg up in this competition besides Doctson, who at least has an NFL track record, disappointing though it is. With either Case Keenum or rookie Dwayne Haskins likely to start at QB, there may not be much upside here, but there's a potential No. 1 receiver available for free somewhere in your draft. Good luck figuring out which one. Richardson's contract may just make him the most likely option, despite his disappointing 2018.

Don't forget about: Trey Quinn; Quinn had just nine catches as a seventh-round rookie in 2018, though injuries played a big part in that. He hauled in 114 passes for 1,236 yards as a junior at SMU, and profiles as a potential option out of the slot.

15. Colts No. 2 wide receiver

Who: Devin Funchess, Parris Campbell

This might not be an either/or situation here, as both complement each other and Colts' star T.Y. Hilton. We're hoping Funchess can emerge as a red-zone favorite for Andrew Luck, while Campbell could give the Colts another dynamic between-the-20s playmaker to pair with Hilton.

Don't forget about: Deon Cain; Cain looked like a potential sleeper as a training camp standout this time last season, but suffered a torn ACL during his first preseason game. With good size and above-average athleticism, he shouldn't be ignored with a good training camp.

16. Steelers No. 2 running back

Who: Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell

Samuels went at least part of the way toward showing he could be an effective rusher as well as a pass catcher last season, though his 56 carries for the Steelers still match his second-highest total for a full season going back to high school. The question is, with James Conner openly talking about the Steelers reducing his workload, whether Samuels has proven enough as a runner to be the next man up again, or if Snell — who rushed for nearly 4,000 yards in his college career — will take on that role.

Don't forget about: It seems like Samuels and Snell are the only real contenders to watch here because the Steelers barely have a track record of using two running backs at once.

17. Saints No. 2 wide receiver

Who: Ted Ginn, Tre'Quan Smith

Once upon a time, this was a Fantasy role to covet. Now, however, the Saints just don't pass the ball enough to support Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and another Fantasy relevant wide receiver. Still, if the defense falls off a bit or Latavius Murray doesn't prove a viable replacement for Mark Ingram, there's a chance the Saints could revert back to their pass-happy days. We'll be hoping it's Smith who profits.

Don't forget about: Cameron Meredith? It's hard to get excited about the other options here given we've seen so little from the Saints' passing game the past two seasons beyond Thomas and Kamara. Meredith is no safe bet to even make the team, but nobody else here really stands out.

18. Panthers tight end

Who: Greg Olsen, Ian Thomas

Olsen is a legend in his own right, but it might be time for him to become the Panthers' Tight End Emeritus; he's played 16 games between foot injuries the past two seasons, racking up just 44 catches for 482 yards and five touchdowns. Thomas was an impressive combine performer who didn't turn that into much production as a rookie, but we'd rather see him get 90 targets at this point.

Don't forget about: There might not be one Fantasy relevant tight end on this roster if they split work. There's certainly not room for anyone else.

19. Ravens wide receiver

Who: Willie Snead, Miles Boykin, Marquise Brown, Michael Floyd

It won't matter too much if Lamar Jackson can't improve as a passer, but if he does, this one looks wide open. Brown was a dominant college receiver, while Boykin has a rare blend of speed and size, and might be the best athlete out of any rookie in this class east of Seattle.

Don't forget about: Chris Moore; Coach speak being what it is, take it with a grain of salt, but the front office and coaching staff have been talking up Moore's potential all offseason.

20. Dolphins quarterback

Who: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen

Rosen is just a year removed from being a top pick, but one team already gave up on him, and reports have indicated Fitzpatrick consistently outplayed him in spring practices. He'll get a chance at some point, but it's probably better for the Dolphins' weapons (such that they are) if Fitzpatrick starts in Week 1.

Don't forget about: Fitzpatrick's long track record of turning into a pumpkin immediately after a standout performance.

21. Giants quarterback

Who: Eli Manning, Daniel Jones

If you ask the Giants, they've got a tough decision on their hands, but no bad options. If you ask … well, anyone else, there's no good choice for 2019. Manning seems the overwhelming favorite to start, but we'll see Jones at some point. Expectations should be low for both.

Don't forget about: How good Saquon Barkley is. It'll make everything else go away.