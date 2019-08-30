2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: A deep sleeper from every NFL team

Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.

One of the worst debates in the Fantasy Football industry is over what constitutes a sleeper mostly because there's no definitive correct answer. Can LeSean McCoy be a sleeper because drafters are sleeping on him at his ADP? Do I have to name someone like Blake Bell, Travis Kelce's backup? Is that deep enough? It's all kind of silly.

But I still use the term and I still write this piece every year because it's a fun piece to write. Last year this list included Phillip Lindsay, Dante Pettis and Vance McDonald. It included a lot of really terrible players too, but that's the nature of a list of players outside the top 200 in consensus ADP.

These guys aren't being drafted in most 12-team leagues, and they're my favorite deep sleepers on each NFL team. I've included a short write-up on my favorite from each division. 

AFC East
headshot-image
Zay Jones WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
196th
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
146
SOS
31
ADP
214
2018 Stats
REC
56
TAR
102
REYDS
652
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.3
headshot-image
Ty Montgomery RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
155th
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
70
SOS
30
ADP
223
2018 Stats
RUYDS
188
REC
25
REYDS
235
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.4
headshot-image
Albert Wilson WR
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
129th
WR RNK
53rd
PROJ PTS
143
SOS
18
ADP
226
2018 Stats
REC
26
TAR
35
REYDS
391
TD
5
FPTS/G
14
headshot-image
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
49
SOS
32
ADP
288
2018 Stats
RUYDS
186
REC
14
REYDS
131
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.1

It seems drafters may have missed the memo that Albert Wilson is healthy and projected to be a full go by Week 1. Wilson profiles as the best slot receiver on a team that we expect to be playing from behind for most of the season. Before his injury last season,  Wilson was on pace for 61-957-11. That touchdown number won't be duplicated, but the catches and the yards seem plausible. His value only goes up if Kenny Stills or Devante Parker are cut or traded before Week 1. 

AFC North
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
21
SOS
1
ADP
209
headshot-image
Miles Boykin WR
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
135th
WR RNK
56th
PROJ PTS
122
SOS
11
ADP
228
headshot-image
Dontrell Hilliard RB
CLE Cleveland • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
183rd
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
63
SOS
13
ADP
NR
headshot-image
Damion Willis WR
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
184th
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
37
SOS
3
ADP
NR

Miles Boykin is one of the players on this list I believe should be drafted in every 12-team league. Due to injuries, he'll start the year ahead of Marquise Brown, and in the preseason it has looked like Boykin will be used more down the field and in the red zone. This is a big athletic receiver who can win in tight spaces. If you're open to the idea of Lamar Jackson improving in his second year as a passer, you should be interested in both Boykin and Brown in the final rounds of your draft. 

AFC West
headshot-image
DaeSean Hamilton WR
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
146th
WR RNK
55th
PROJ PTS
157
SOS
9
ADP
200
2018 Stats
REC
30
TAR
46
REYDS
243
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.7
headshot-image
Jalen Richard RB
OAK Oakland • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
142nd
RB RNK
57th
PROJ PTS
132
SOS
26
ADP
214
2018 Stats
RUYDS
259
REC
68
REYDS
607
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.7
headshot-image
Travis Benjamin WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #12
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
68
SOS
20
ADP
295
2018 Stats
REC
12
TAR
24
REYDS
186
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.3
headshot-image
Darrel Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
48
SOS
11
ADP
333
2018 Stats
RUYDS
44
REC
3
REYDS
27
TD
1
FPTS/G
2.5

Jalen Richard caught 68 passes for the Raiders last year and is currently No. 2 on the depth chart behind a rookie who was never exposed to a workhorse role in college. That's not to say that I think Josh Jacobs is going to fail in this role, or that Richard would get 20 touches a game if Jacobs went down. But I don't think it's assured Jacobs immediately takes third-down work from Richard. Over the past two seasons Richard has been one of the most efficient pass-catching backs in the NFL, averaging 9.1 yards per target. That's also the area where rookies are most likely to struggle. There's a path to top-30 production in PPR for Richard even if Jacobs plays 16 games. 

AFC South
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
64
SOS
10
ADP
208
headshot-image
Damarea Crockett RB
HOU Houston • #36
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
0
SOS
12
ADP
215
headshot-image
Marqise Lee WR
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
180
SOS
29
ADP
217
headshot-image
Jacoby Brissett QB
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
QB RNK
27th
PROJ PTS
247
SOS
29
ADP
292

I've been yelling from the rooftops that Dede Westbrook is going to have a monster year, so the inclusion of Marqise Lee on this list might seem off. It's Lee's injury that has made me so confident in Westbrook's breakout. But the fact that Lee will avoid Injured Reserve to start the year gives me some hope that he can return to form before the middle of the season. Lee doesn't need to be drafted in a standard 12-team league, but I would strongly consider him in any draft that goes more than 15 rounds. I expect John DeFilippo and Nick Foles to make this pass offense much more interesting.

NFC East
headshot-image
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
TE RNK
24th
PROJ PTS
93
SOS
11
ADP
200
2018 Stats
REC
33
TAR
44
REYDS
334
TD
4
FPTS/G
5.6
headshot-image
Trey Quinn WR
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
171st
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
53
SOS
27
ADP
219
2018 Stats
REC
9
TAR
10
REYDS
75
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.3
headshot-image
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
TE RNK
27th
PROJ PTS
95
SOS
2
ADP
231
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
QB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
42
SOS
16
ADP
322

I am not one of the people who believes Dallas Goedert can consistently contribute to your Fantasy team without an injury to Zach Ertz. And the idea of drafting a backup tight end sounds pretty ridiculous. But I do believe in Goedert's talent, and this situation is one of the top two in all of football -- 36% of the Eagles targets went to tight ends in 2018, by far the most in the league. With Goedert's talent and that possible opportunity, he's worth a stash in anything deeper than a 12-team, 15-round draft. 

NFC North
headshot-image
Mike Davis RB
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
169th
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
80
SOS
10
ADP
228
2018 Stats
RUYDS
514
REC
34
REYDS
214
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.1
headshot-image
Ty Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #38
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
56
SOS
29
ADP
280
headshot-image
Jake Kumerow WR
GB Green Bay • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
36
SOS
21
ADP
313
headshot-image
Mike Boone RB
MIN Minnesota • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
189th
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
5
SOS
20
ADP
NR
2018 Stats
RUYDS
47
REC
2
REYDS
1
TD
0
FPTS/G
0.8

The NFC North is not a division full of great deep sleepers, but Mike Davis is the exception. Davis was very good as both a runner and a pass catcher in Seattle last year,  and the Bears have told anyone who will listen that they intend on using him alongside Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery. Davis won't matter in Fantasy if that's the case, but we draft handcuffs all the time. Davis just needs an injury to one of the two backs to join a two-man committee where he'll absolutely matter. 

NFC West
headshot-image
Malcolm Brown RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #34
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
162nd
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
59
SOS
27
ADP
206
2018 Stats
RUYDS
212
REC
5
REYDS
52
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.3
headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
186th
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
33
SOS
1
ADP
222
2018 Stats
RUYDS
208
REC
20
REYDS
103
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.9
headshot-image
Will Dissly TE
SEA Seattle • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
TE RNK
26th
PROJ PTS
78
SOS
1
ADP
330
2018 Stats
REC
8
TAR
14
REYDS
156
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.8
headshot-image
Trent Taylor WR
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
65
SOS
2
ADP
NR
2018 Stats
REC
26
TAR
41
REYDS
215
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.9

Chase Edmonds and Malcolm Brown fit as sneaky handcuffs who could turn into league-winners. Brown has flown under the radar due to the selection of Darrell Henderson, but what I've seen this preseason suggests to me that Brown will absolutely be involved when they rest Gurley. Edmonds actually has the job to himself if David Johnson goes down. If it turns out this Kingsbury offense is good and Edmonds finds himself in a feature role, he would be a top-15 back. 

NFC South
headshot-image
Ted Ginn WR
NO New Orleans • #19
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
192nd
WR RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
112
SOS
12
ADP
256
2018 Stats
REC
17
TAR
30
REYDS
209
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.2
headshot-image
Dare Ogunbowale RB
TB Tampa Bay • #44
Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
156th
RB RNK
NR
PROJ PTS
0
SOS
3
ADP
274
headshot-image
Ian Thomas TE
CAR Carolina • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
NR
TE RNK
29th
PROJ PTS
100
SOS
4
ADP
283

Ted Ginn averaged six targets per game in games he started and finished last year. That's a 96-target pace, which makes you relevant if those targets are coming from Drew Brees. In two years in New Orleans, Ginn has caught 70% of his targets and averaged 10 yards per target. I understand why we're more excited about Tre'Quan Smith's upside, but Ginn possesses plenty of his own.

