2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: A deep sleeper from every NFL team

One of the worst debates in the Fantasy Football industry is over what constitutes a sleeper mostly because there's no definitive correct answer. Can LeSean McCoy be a sleeper because drafters are sleeping on him at his ADP? Do I have to name someone like Blake Bell, Travis Kelce's backup? Is that deep enough? It's all kind of silly.

But I still use the term and I still write this piece every year because it's a fun piece to write. Last year this list included Phillip Lindsay, Dante Pettis and Vance McDonald. It included a lot of really terrible players too, but that's the nature of a list of players outside the top 200 in consensus ADP.

These guys aren't being drafted in most 12-team leagues, and they're my favorite deep sleepers on each NFL team. I've included a short write-up on my favorite from each division.

AFC East Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Jones WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 196th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 146 SOS 31 ADP 214 2018 Stats REC 56 TAR 102 REYDS 652 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.3 Ty Montgomery RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 155th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 70 SOS 30 ADP 223 2018 Stats RUYDS 188 REC 25 REYDS 235 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 Albert Wilson WR MIA Miami • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 129th WR RNK 53rd PROJ PTS 143 SOS 18 ADP 226 2018 Stats REC 26 TAR 35 REYDS 391 TD 5 FPTS/G 14 Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 49 SOS 32 ADP 288 2018 Stats RUYDS 186 REC 14 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1

It seems drafters may have missed the memo that Albert Wilson is healthy and projected to be a full go by Week 1. Wilson profiles as the best slot receiver on a team that we expect to be playing from behind for most of the season. Before his injury last season, Wilson was on pace for 61-957-11. That touchdown number won't be duplicated, but the catches and the yards seem plausible. His value only goes up if Kenny Stills or Devante Parker are cut or traded before Week 1.

AFC North Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 21 SOS 1 ADP 209 Miles Boykin WR BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 135th WR RNK 56th PROJ PTS 122 SOS 11 ADP 228 Dontrell Hilliard RB CLE Cleveland • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 183rd RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 63 SOS 13 ADP NR Damion Willis WR CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 184th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 37 SOS 3 ADP NR

Miles Boykin is one of the players on this list I believe should be drafted in every 12-team league. Due to injuries, he'll start the year ahead of Marquise Brown, and in the preseason it has looked like Boykin will be used more down the field and in the red zone. This is a big athletic receiver who can win in tight spaces. If you're open to the idea of Lamar Jackson improving in his second year as a passer, you should be interested in both Boykin and Brown in the final rounds of your draft.

AFC West Projections powered by Sportsline DaeSean Hamilton WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 146th WR RNK 55th PROJ PTS 157 SOS 9 ADP 200 2018 Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 243 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.7 Jalen Richard RB OAK Oakland • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 142nd RB RNK 57th PROJ PTS 132 SOS 26 ADP 214 2018 Stats RUYDS 259 REC 68 REYDS 607 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Travis Benjamin WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #12

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 68 SOS 20 ADP 295 2018 Stats REC 12 TAR 24 REYDS 186 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.3 Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 48 SOS 11 ADP 333 2018 Stats RUYDS 44 REC 3 REYDS 27 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.5

Jalen Richard caught 68 passes for the Raiders last year and is currently No. 2 on the depth chart behind a rookie who was never exposed to a workhorse role in college. That's not to say that I think Josh Jacobs is going to fail in this role, or that Richard would get 20 touches a game if Jacobs went down. But I don't think it's assured Jacobs immediately takes third-down work from Richard. Over the past two seasons Richard has been one of the most efficient pass-catching backs in the NFL, averaging 9.1 yards per target. That's also the area where rookies are most likely to struggle. There's a path to top-30 production in PPR for Richard even if Jacobs plays 16 games.

AFC South Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 64 SOS 10 ADP 208 Damarea Crockett RB HOU Houston • #36

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 0 SOS 12 ADP 215 Marqise Lee WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 180 SOS 29 ADP 217 Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK 27th PROJ PTS 247 SOS 29 ADP 292

I've been yelling from the rooftops that Dede Westbrook is going to have a monster year, so the inclusion of Marqise Lee on this list might seem off. It's Lee's injury that has made me so confident in Westbrook's breakout. But the fact that Lee will avoid Injured Reserve to start the year gives me some hope that he can return to form before the middle of the season. Lee doesn't need to be drafted in a standard 12-team league, but I would strongly consider him in any draft that goes more than 15 rounds. I expect John DeFilippo and Nick Foles to make this pass offense much more interesting.

NFC East Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR TE RNK 24th PROJ PTS 93 SOS 11 ADP 200 2018 Stats REC 33 TAR 44 REYDS 334 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.6 Trey Quinn WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 171st WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 53 SOS 27 ADP 219 2018 Stats REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 75 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Jason Witten TE DAL Dallas • #82

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR TE RNK 27th PROJ PTS 95 SOS 2 ADP 231 Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR QB RNK NR PROJ PTS 42 SOS 16 ADP 322

I am not one of the people who believes Dallas Goedert can consistently contribute to your Fantasy team without an injury to Zach Ertz. And the idea of drafting a backup tight end sounds pretty ridiculous. But I do believe in Goedert's talent, and this situation is one of the top two in all of football -- 36% of the Eagles targets went to tight ends in 2018, by far the most in the league. With Goedert's talent and that possible opportunity, he's worth a stash in anything deeper than a 12-team, 15-round draft.

NFC North Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 169th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 80 SOS 10 ADP 228 2018 Stats RUYDS 514 REC 34 REYDS 214 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 Ty Johnson RB DET Detroit • #38

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 56 SOS 29 ADP 280 Jake Kumerow WR GB Green Bay • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 36 SOS 21 ADP 313 Mike Boone RB MIN Minnesota • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 189th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 5 SOS 20 ADP NR 2018 Stats RUYDS 47 REC 2 REYDS 1 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.8

The NFC North is not a division full of great deep sleepers, but Mike Davis is the exception. Davis was very good as both a runner and a pass catcher in Seattle last year, and the Bears have told anyone who will listen that they intend on using him alongside Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery. Davis won't matter in Fantasy if that's the case, but we draft handcuffs all the time. Davis just needs an injury to one of the two backs to join a two-man committee where he'll absolutely matter.

NFC West Projections powered by Sportsline Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 162nd RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 59 SOS 27 ADP 206 2018 Stats RUYDS 212 REC 5 REYDS 52 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.3 Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 186th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 33 SOS 1 ADP 222 2018 Stats RUYDS 208 REC 20 REYDS 103 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.9 Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR TE RNK 26th PROJ PTS 78 SOS 1 ADP 330 2018 Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 156 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Trent Taylor WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 65 SOS 2 ADP NR 2018 Stats REC 26 TAR 41 REYDS 215 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9

Chase Edmonds and Malcolm Brown fit as sneaky handcuffs who could turn into league-winners. Brown has flown under the radar due to the selection of Darrell Henderson, but what I've seen this preseason suggests to me that Brown will absolutely be involved when they rest Gurley. Edmonds actually has the job to himself if David Johnson goes down. If it turns out this Kingsbury offense is good and Edmonds finds himself in a feature role, he would be a top-15 back.

NFC South Projections powered by Sportsline Ted Ginn WR NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 192nd WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 112 SOS 12 ADP 256 2018 Stats REC 17 TAR 30 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.2 Dare Ogunbowale RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 156th RB RNK NR PROJ PTS 0 SOS 3 ADP 274 Ian Thomas TE CAR Carolina • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR TE RNK 29th PROJ PTS 100 SOS 4 ADP 283

Ted Ginn averaged six targets per game in games he started and finished last year. That's a 96-target pace, which makes you relevant if those targets are coming from Drew Brees. In two years in New Orleans, Ginn has caught 70% of his targets and averaged 10 yards per target. I understand why we're more excited about Tre'Quan Smith's upside, but Ginn possesses plenty of his own.