2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: A deep sleeper from every NFL team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
One of the worst debates in the Fantasy Football industry is over what constitutes a sleeper mostly because there's no definitive correct answer. Can LeSean McCoy be a sleeper because drafters are sleeping on him at his ADP? Do I have to name someone like Blake Bell, Travis Kelce's backup? Is that deep enough? It's all kind of silly.
But I still use the term and I still write this piece every year because it's a fun piece to write. Last year this list included Phillip Lindsay, Dante Pettis and Vance McDonald. It included a lot of really terrible players too, but that's the nature of a list of players outside the top 200 in consensus ADP.
These guys aren't being drafted in most 12-team leagues, and they're my favorite deep sleepers on each NFL team. I've included a short write-up on my favorite from each division.
Zay Jones WR
BUF Buffalo • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
MIA Miami • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It seems drafters may have missed the memo that Albert Wilson is healthy and projected to be a full go by Week 1. Wilson profiles as the best slot receiver on a team that we expect to be playing from behind for most of the season. Before his injury last season, Wilson was on pace for 61-957-11. That touchdown number won't be duplicated, but the catches and the yards seem plausible. His value only goes up if Kenny Stills or Devante Parker are cut or traded before Week 1.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Miles Boykin WR
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
CLE Cleveland • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Miles Boykin is one of the players on this list I believe should be drafted in every 12-team league. Due to injuries, he'll start the year ahead of Marquise Brown, and in the preseason it has looked like Boykin will be used more down the field and in the red zone. This is a big athletic receiver who can win in tight spaces. If you're open to the idea of Lamar Jackson improving in his second year as a passer, you should be interested in both Boykin and Brown in the final rounds of your draft.
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
OAK Oakland • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #12
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jalen Richard caught 68 passes for the Raiders last year and is currently No. 2 on the depth chart behind a rookie who was never exposed to a workhorse role in college. That's not to say that I think Josh Jacobs is going to fail in this role, or that Richard would get 20 touches a game if Jacobs went down. But I don't think it's assured Jacobs immediately takes third-down work from Richard. Over the past two seasons Richard has been one of the most efficient pass-catching backs in the NFL, averaging 9.1 yards per target. That's also the area where rookies are most likely to struggle. There's a path to top-30 production in PPR for Richard even if Jacobs plays 16 games.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
HOU Houston • #36
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Marqise Lee WR
JAC Jacksonville • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I've been yelling from the rooftops that Dede Westbrook is going to have a monster year, so the inclusion of Marqise Lee on this list might seem off. It's Lee's injury that has made me so confident in Westbrook's breakout. But the fact that Lee will avoid Injured Reserve to start the year gives me some hope that he can return to form before the middle of the season. Lee doesn't need to be drafted in a standard 12-team league, but I would strongly consider him in any draft that goes more than 15 rounds. I expect John DeFilippo and Nick Foles to make this pass offense much more interesting.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Trey Quinn WR
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jason Witten TE
DAL Dallas • #82
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I am not one of the people who believes Dallas Goedert can consistently contribute to your Fantasy team without an injury to Zach Ertz. And the idea of drafting a backup tight end sounds pretty ridiculous. But I do believe in Goedert's talent, and this situation is one of the top two in all of football -- 36% of the Eagles targets went to tight ends in 2018, by far the most in the league. With Goedert's talent and that possible opportunity, he's worth a stash in anything deeper than a 12-team, 15-round draft.
Mike Davis RB
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Ty Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #38
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jake Kumerow WR
GB Green Bay • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mike Boone RB
MIN Minnesota • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The NFC North is not a division full of great deep sleepers, but Mike Davis is the exception. Davis was very good as both a runner and a pass catcher in Seattle last year, and the Bears have told anyone who will listen that they intend on using him alongside Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery. Davis won't matter in Fantasy if that's the case, but we draft handcuffs all the time. Davis just needs an injury to one of the two backs to join a two-man committee where he'll absolutely matter.
LAR L.A. Rams • #34
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Will Dissly TE
SEA Seattle • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Trent Taylor WR
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Chase Edmonds and Malcolm Brown fit as sneaky handcuffs who could turn into league-winners. Brown has flown under the radar due to the selection of Darrell Henderson, but what I've seen this preseason suggests to me that Brown will absolutely be involved when they rest Gurley. Edmonds actually has the job to himself if David Johnson goes down. If it turns out this Kingsbury offense is good and Edmonds finds himself in a feature role, he would be a top-15 back.
Ted Ginn WR
NO New Orleans • #19
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
TB Tampa Bay • #44
Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year
Ian Thomas TE
CAR Carolina • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ted Ginn averaged six targets per game in games he started and finished last year. That's a 96-target pace, which makes you relevant if those targets are coming from Drew Brees. In two years in New Orleans, Ginn has caught 70% of his targets and averaged 10 yards per target. I understand why we're more excited about Tre'Quan Smith's upside, but Ginn possesses plenty of his own.
