2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: ADP review sees Drew Brees climbing too high, Cam Newton falling too far
With more drafts happening every day, there's plenty of movement happening in Average Draft Position. Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers this week.
One of the cool aspects of the CBS Sports Average Draft Position is the arrows that indicate player movement. Green arrows show the players on the rise, and red arrows show the players on the decline. You can also track how many spots those players have moved in either direction.
With training camp now in full swing, we get to see the impact any newsworthy items have on ADP data. For example, with A.J. Green suffering an ankle injury, which required surgery and is expected to keep him out 6-to-8 weeks, we can see how far he is falling.
Prior to the injury, Green was being selected in the early part of the third round. As of Aug. 1, Green's ADP is at 38.5, and I expect him to keep sliding down, eventually settling in somewhere in Round 5.
Over the next month leading up to the season, we're going to continue to track ADP movement. It's something you should monitor for players you want to target — or potentially avoid — on Draft Day.
By Position
Quarterbacks
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs.
I'm surprised to see Brees' ADP on the rise, as he's up to 76.4. He's the No. 7 quarterback off the board, but I consider him a bust candidate. Even with the addition of Jared Cook and Michael Thomas no longer holding out, I'm worried about Brees' Fantasy value this year. In 2018, Brees was under 4,000 passing yards for the first time as a member of the Saints. He also attempted just 489 passes, the fewest for him since coming to New Orleans. If his touchdowns decline from 32 — and remember in 2017 he only had 23 touchdowns — then he might not finish as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. That could become a reality this year.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I would actually flip these quarterbacks in ADP, and I thought Newton would be on the rise with his shoulder injury trending in the right direction. He's the No. 10 quarterback off the board at 79.1, but I expect Newton to challenge to be a top-five quarterback this season. I love his weapons with Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and a healthy Greg Olsen, but the best thing is Newton should be ready for Week 1. I'd rather have Newton than Brees in 2019.
Running Backs
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Broncos added Theo Riddick Thursday, and he should be a factor in the passing game. Along with Phillip Lindsay and Freeman, there could be too many mouths to feed, especially for an offense that likely won't be very explosive. But Freeman is still the Denver running back I want most, especially for his value at 111.6. Lindsay's ADP is 39.5, and I want no part of him in Round 4. Freeman should improve from last season when he was a bust, and he should push Lindsay to be the best Broncos running back in 2019.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's no surprise that Ballage is on the rise since he's getting first-team reps with the Dolphins in training camp. I still like Kenyan Drake more than Ballage, who has an ADP of 127.9. Drake's ADP is at 55.6, and he's dropped three spots. He should continue to decline, but that should end up helping his Fantasy value in most leagues. And hopefully Ballage doesn't climb to a spot where he's not worth it. The earliest you should consider Ballage is Round 8, but I'd rather see his ADP stay in the double-digit rounds.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Chargers running back situation is in flux with Melvin Gordon holding out, and as expected, Gordon's ADP has fallen seven spots to 15.8. Austin Ekeler is on the rise four spots to 90.6, but Jackson is moving the most, up to 158.9. He obviously had the most room to grow, and his value should continue to increase the longer Gordon holds out. The same goes for Ekeler. I expect Gordon to drop into the Round 4 range soon, while Ekeler should climb into Round 7. Jackson should get close to Round 10, and he's definitely worth a late-round flier in all formats as long as Gordon is away from the Chargers.
Lamar Miller RB
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Miller's ADP has fallen to 63.0, while D'Onta Foreman is on the rise 13 spots to 125.9. I expect that gap to close quickly if Foreman has a strong preseason, and it seems like we all want to see Foreman take the job from Miller. I don't think that happens without Miller suffering an injury, but you might want to pass on Miller in Round 6 and look for Foreman as early as Round 8 in most leagues.
Tarik Cohen RB
CHI Chicago • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday that Cohen's touches could decline from the 170 he had in 2018 because of the additions of David Montgomery and Mike Davis, and that's a strong possibility. As a result, his ADP is down to 68.9. Montgomery's ADP is also down four spots to 46.2, while Davis is down five spots to 182.9. I have no problem drafting Cohen in Round 6, especially in PPR, but Montgomery should not be drafted in Round 4. This could be a tough backfield for Fantasy managers if everyone is healthy because all three running backs could share touches equally on a weekly basis.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Henderson could end up as the best lottery ticket in Fantasy this season if Todd Gurley misses any time due to injury, and we know he has a knee problem dating back to last year. But he's healthy now, which is why Henderson's ADP is likely down to 85.1. He will likely continue to slide as long as reports about Gurley are positive, and the earliest you should draft Henderson is Round 7 in most leagues.
Wide Receivers
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Lockett should be going in Round 4, but so far his ADP has only climbed to 62.0. He was a top 20 Fantasy receiver in all formats last season, and he should see a boost in targets with Doug Baldwin now retired. I wish I could get Lockett in Round 6, but that's not realistic. He has the chance to be awesome in 2019, and his ADP is going to keep rising over the next several weeks.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore should be the best receiver in Carolina this year, and his ADP should keep going up from it's current spot at 74.5. I think the same of the Panthers' No. 2 receiver in Curtis Samuel, who's ADP is at 129.9 and up 11 spots. Samuel is among my favorite players to draft this season. Moore should be drafted no later than Round 6, and I would draft Samuel as early as Round 8. These are two receivers to covet on Draft Day.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's no surprise that Fuller's ADP is rising, and he's up to 84.4 now. He avoided the PUP list to open training camp after last year's torn ACL, and he's someone to consider drafting in Round 7. It would be great if Fuller could stay healthy for 16 games, but he's missed 15 games over the past two seasons. He's healthy now, which is what matters, and he's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues on Draft Day — with top 20 upside. Fuller just has to stay healthy.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The reason Watkins' ADP is down to 80.5 is because Tyreek Hill avoided a suspension. And I expect Watkins to keep sliding, although Round 7 is a good spot for him in all formats. He'll still be productive with Hill on the field, but his ceiling is now much lower since he'll move down the pecking order for targets behind Hill and Travis Kelce. Hill's ADP is up nine spot to 25.4, and I expect him to climb into the top 15 soon.
IND Indianapolis • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Campbell has missed time in training camp with a hamstring injury, and he's been running with the second team when healthy. Devin Funchess, not Campbell, is the second receiver to draft for the Colts behind T.Y. Hilton, and Funchess' ADP is only at 148.4. Campbell is at 128.3, and it's clear where the value is with these two receivers, especially with Campbell hurt. He should continue to slide with his ADP.
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I still have high expectations for Hamilton, but he's dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp. He also has to deal with Emmanuel Sanders' return from last year's Achilles' injury, which could be a problem when it comes to targets, especially when you include Courtland Sutton. Now, getting Hamilton at his ADP at 145.9 is still good value. Sanders' ADP is up 41 spots to 123.2, and Sutton is up 14 spots to 103.4. I doubt all three receivers in Denver will be quality Fantasy options, but two of them could be. And your best bet might be to draft the two who are going the latest in Sanders and Hamilton, even though Sutton has the highest ceiling. He just might not reach it with Joe Flacco under center.
Tight Ends
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Walker is healthy after missing most of last season with an ankle injury, and he could be the best receiving option for the Titans this year. He's the No. 15 tight end off the board with his ADP at 133.0, but I consider him a top 12 option since he appears on track to play in Week 1. Some of the tight ends being drafted ahead of him include T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant and Jimmy Graham, and I'd much rather have Walker in all leagues.
Eric Ebron TE
IND Indianapolis • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I'm glad that Ebron's ADP is declining, and he's no longer being drafted as a top six tight end. I still don't like him at 68.6 as a Round 6 pick, and the further he falls the better he will be as a Fantasy option. His stats are going to decline from last year, especially his 14 total touchdowns, and he could struggle with Jack Doyle (hip/kidney) back, as well as Funchess and Campbell now on the roster. The earliest I would draft Ebron is Round 8 in most leagues.
