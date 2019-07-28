2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ankle injury causes A.J. Green to slide down draft boards

Bengals receiver A.J. Green's Fantasy stock was already on the decline. It only got worse with Sunday's news.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, an MRI revealed that Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle, which he injured Saturday at practice during a 7-on-7 drill. He's expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, per Schefter, which means he's likely out for the Sept. 8 opener at Seattle. Week 2 against San Francisco and Week 3 at Buffalo are also in doubt.

Ouch.

Green, who turns 31 on Wednesday, has long been considered among the elite Fantasy receivers, but injuries have become a problem for him in recent years. He was limited to eight healthy games last year because of a toe injury, which required surgery in the offseason, and he missed six games in 2016 because of a hamstring tear. He also missed four games in 2014 because of toe issues and concussion problems.

As a result, his Average Draft Position on CBS Sports was already on the decline. Prior to getting hurt, Green was being selected as the No. 34 overall player off the board as the No. 15 receiver. Now, he will likely slide into the Round 5 range. He could end up as a steal if he misses just the first three games, but his recent injury track record should give you cause for concern.

The positive is that when Green is on the field he's still a star. He played eight healthy games last season and was on pace for 90 catches, 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns. He scored at least 15 PPR points in seven of his first eight outings and was averaging 17.9 PPR points over that span.

If you invest in Green, hopefully that's the player you're getting. He could also have extra incentive to perform, being in a contract year. For him, this injury couldn't have come at a worse time.

In Green's absence, Tyler Boyd will step into the No. 1 receiver role, but that might not necessarily be an upgrade for his Fantasy value. Last year, Boyd was a third-year breakout, but his best production came with Green on the field. In eight games with Green last year, Boyd averaged 17.3 PPR points and 8.3 targets per game; In six games without Green (Boyd missed the final two outings of the year with a knee injury), Boyd averaged 12.8 PPR points and 7.0 targets per game.

I'm still likely going to draft Green before Boyd because, when healthy, Green has the higher ceiling. Boyd should be considered a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues worth drafting in Round 5.



Joe Mixon's Fantasy value isn't expected to change with Green out either. He's still worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all formats. Mixon averaged 18.0 PPR points in six games with Green last year and 3.2 receptions per game. With Green out, Mixon averaged 15.6 PPR points and 3.0 receptions per game.

As for the rest of the Bengals roster, there isn't a lot to consider in most Fantasy leagues on Draft Day. Andy Dalton was already going undrafted on most CBS Sports leagues prior to Green getting hurt; he is not one of the 27 quarterbacks currently sporting an ADP in CBS Fantasy leagues. When Green is healthy, Dalton is only worth using in two-quarterback leagues.

Maybe you can take a late-round flier on John Ross in deeper leagues, as he did score five touchdowns in the final eight games last year when Green was hurt. But Ross also had one game last season with more than 39 receiving yards (his high was 52 yards), and he's been a bust in Fantasy and reality since he was a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2017. Ross also is dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp.

The tight ends for the Bengals could also get a boost with Green out, but not many Fantasy managers are willing to trust either Tyler Eifert or C.J. Uzomah, which is understandable. Eifert has missed 34 games over the past three seasons, and Uzomah isn't expected to be a featured part of the offense.

Hopefully, we get Green back in time for Week 1, or he just misses the opener against Seattle. Ideally, he plays the majority of the season and produces like a star once again — earning a significant raise for himself.

But given his track record of injuries, it's best to play it safe with Green. Draft Green in Round 5, and hope that ends up being a steal for your Fantasy roster.