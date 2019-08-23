2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Ankle injury sends Cam Newton out of preseason game

It looked like your typical quarterback sack. Cam Newton was darting around the pocket on a third-down play and got tripped up by Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton. The massive defensive tackle only needed his hands to help bring Newton down, sliding and at the same time wrangling Newton by his left ankle.

But apparently something didn't feel right with Newton, who limped off the field following the play and received medical attention. Newton seemed frustrated as doctors checked out his left foot and ankle.

The Panthers say Cam Newton has a foot injury and will not return. Here’s a look at what happened. pic.twitter.com/bwWHN2mUru — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) August 23, 2019

The Panthers ruled him out with a foot injury. He had completed 4 of 6 passes for 30 yards. Kyle Allen took over in the second quarter.

It's good news that Newton was able to walk from the sideline to the locker room under his own power. But we can't forget that this is the same ankle he sprained twice in 2014 and then had significant surgery on after that season. He hadn't hurt it since.

It's not time to panic if you've already drafted Newton. The depth at quarterback should mean that you can find someone who went undrafted in your league in the event Newton's ankle issue is so serious that he misses Week 1 against the Rams.

Potential Week 1 replacements include Philip Rivers (vs. IND), Dak Prescott (vs. NYG), Jimmy Garoppolo (at TB), Matthew Stafford (at ARI) and ... gulp ... Joe Flacco (at OAK).

And if you're about to draft, you may choose to downgrade Newton depending on how the team evaluates the injury, but he still should be viewed as a top-8 Fantasy quarterback with top-3 upside. You may even choose to pick Newton because he slips into Round 7 or 8. And again, the quarterback depth is so rich that you can either select a second quarterback to go with Newton or wait until you'll know his status for Week 1 and then look for one of the stop-gap options mentioned above.