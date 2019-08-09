2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Buy the hype on Lamar Jackson, Miles Boykin and Preston Williams

Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 128th QB RNK 12th PROJ PTS 308 SOS 19 ADP 150 2018 Stats PAYDS 1201 RUYDS 695 TD 11 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.6 For most of training camp it seemed like everyone who visited Baltimore came away with the same impression: Lamar Jackson looks like a different quarterback. Then we saw Jackson complete four of six passes and lead the Ravens on a couple of scoring drives against the Jacksonville Jaguars without running at all. It's all a good reminder of just how high Jackson's upside is if he's even an average passer. I project him for 3,400 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. Those are extremely low totals for a quarterback playing 16 games. But if you tack on 800 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns you have a top-10 quarterback. In 2018, when Jackson was quite poor as a passer, he was a borderline No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy. Now everyone who sees him says he's improved. That shouldn't leave much doubt as to his Fantasy upside. And he's still only been drafted in 50% of CBS Fantasy drafts.

Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 101st RB RNK 44th PROJ PTS 87 SOS 25 ADP 144 2018 Stats RUYDS 206 REC 15 REYDS 135 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 I'm really surprised Justin Jackson's ADP hasn't skyrocketed yet. His ADP over the last week in NFFC drafts is basically the same as his ADP on CBS. In most drafts he's going in the 11th or 12th round. Maybe his preseason touchdown will have some impact, but even so I'm buying Jackson. For however many games Melvin Gordon misses I expect 10-12 touches for Jackson including a lot of the short yardage work. And remember, it's not just Gordon's holdout that could lead to playing time for Jackson. The veteran has accrued a lengthy injury history and Austin Ekeler missed time in 2018. You have three outs for Jackson to hit and provide instant flex value; that's well worth a pick in the double-digit rounds.

Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 114th RB RNK 49th PROJ PTS 111 SOS 5 ADP 138 2018 Stats RUYDS 814 REC 27 REYDS 261 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 It's sure starting to look like the dreaded three-headed monster in San Francisco is just going to be a typical Kyle Shanahan committee. And that's great news for Matt Breida, who is currently being drafted even later than Justin Jackson. If Jerick McKinnon is unable to be a part of the committee I'd expect 12-plus touches per week for Breida, who has been wildly efficient in the NFL. Last year he averaged 5.3 yards per carry and 8.4 yards per target. If there are only two backs heavily involved there can easily be two starting running backs in San Francisco.

Miles Boykin WR BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 144th WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 99 SOS 11 ADP NR I've been considering it for a while but Miles Boykin's performance in his first preseason game is enough to move him past Marquise Brown and into the role of No. 1 receiver for the Ravens. This will remain true at least until Brown is able to fully participate in football activities. Boykin was peppered with targets on Thursday, leading the team with nine. He's a big bodied receiver who can win in the red zone and win outside, which is something the Ravens really need. Best of all, he doesn't even have an official ADP in CBS drafts so far; he's mostly off the radar. There's top-30 upside here if Boykin can truly earn No. 1 targets and Jackson takes the leap I expect as a passer.

Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #82

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK NR WR RNK NR PROJ PTS 0 SOS 18 ADP NR Of all the players I watched on Thursday, none impressed me more than Preston Williams. He caught four passes for 97 yards and all of them were spectacular. He "Mossed" a DB at the goalline, made a brilliant toe tap on the sideline, came back for an underthrown ball to make a diving catch through contact, and made a one-handed grab. There have been reports throughout camp that Williams has been the best Dolphins receiver and he looked like it on Thursday. While he was undrafted, that was not because of his production. He caught 95 passes for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns at Colorado State in 2018. I haven't drafted him in a redraft league but I checked all of my Dynasty leagues and put in waiver claims where he was available. Another performance like Thursday's and he'll show up on the redraft radar.