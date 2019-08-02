2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Bye-Week Quarterback Cheat Sheet

You've probably read or heard about how the Fantasy quarterback crop is grander and more attractive than it's ever been before. If not, then, well, the Fantasy quarterback crop is grander and more attractive than it's ever been before.

So perhaps now more than ever, knowing who the best backup quarterbacks are is important. You'll never bench a top-six quarterback, but you don't want to pick a backup who has the same bye week (Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray are a bad combination).

But what about the other twelve or so quarterbacks who qualify as good starters? It would not only help to find a passer who could fill in the bye-week blank for them, but also work as a "co-starter" of sorts for whenever the initial starter has a bad matchup or starts to play poorly. If you're into that sort of thing.

So buckle up for the greatest piece of information in Fantasy Football history. Or just a small piece of the Draft Day puzzle to help you prepare for the full 16-game season. Best Ball, season-longs, even SuperFlex drafters can get something out of this.

Week 4 bye: Jimmy Garoppolo

Top replacement QB: Kyler Murray (vs. SEA)

Other alternatives: Ben Roethlisberger (vs. CIN), Philip Rivers (at MIA), Derek Carr (at IND)

Week 5: No top Fantasy quarterbacks on bye (Lions, Dolphins)

Week 6 bye: Andrew Luck

Top replacement QB: Dak Prescott (at NYJ)

Other alternatives: Tom Brady (vs. NYG on Thursday night), Lamar Jackson (vs. CIN)

Week 7 bye: Baker Mayfield, Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Ben Roethlisberger

Top replacement QB: Philip Rivers (at TEN)

Other alternatives: Tom Brady (at NYJ), Kirk Cousins (at DET), Josh Allen (vs. MIA), Mitchell Trubisky (vs. NO), Derek Carr (at GB), Nick Foles (at CIN), Joe Flacco (vs. KC on Thursday night)

Week 8 bye: Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott

Top replacement QB: Ben Roethlisberger (vs. MIA)

Other alternatives: Kirk Cousins (vs. WAS on Thursday), Jameis Winston (at TEN), Matthew Stafford (vs. NYG), Nick Foles (vs. NYJ), Marcus Mariota (vs. TB)

Week 9 bye: Matt Ryan, Jared Goff, Drew Brees

Top replacement QB: Ben Roethlisberger (vs. IND)

Other alternatives: Kirk Cousins (at KC), Dak Prescott (at NYG), Derek Carr (vs. DET), Sam Darnold (at MIA), Matthew Stafford (at OAK)

Week 10 bye: Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, Tom Brady

Top replacement QB: Kyler Murray (at TB)

Other alternatives: Philip Rivers (at OAK on Thursday), Lamar Jackson (at CIN), Mitchell Trubisky (vs. DET), Sam Darnold (vs. NYG), Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. SEA)

Week 11 bye: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

Top replacement QB: Dak Prescott (at DET)

Other alternatives: Josh Allen (at MIA), Andy Dalton (at OAK), Nick Foles (at IND)

Week 12 bye: Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Philip Rivers

Top replacement QB: Jameis Winston (at ATL)

Other alternatives: Ben Roethlisberger (at CIN), Mitchell Trubisky (vs. NYG), Sam Darnold (vs. OAK)