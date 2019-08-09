2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: David Montgomery's moves highlight Preseason Week 1 wrap-up

It's always important to recognize trends early, so let's recap what we learned from the 11 Week 1 preseason games Thursday night.

Montgomery flashes

Rookie David Montgomery's skill set was on full display for the Bears in their home game versus the Panthers. Playing against backups, Montgomery's lateral agility was evident on a number of runs, including his nine-yard touchdown jaunt in the second quarter.

On that play, Montgomery stopped on a dime when a lane closed up and shifted to his left past some defenders en route to the end zone. He also was fantastic on a second-and-20 screen pass where he followed his blockers before slowing down and putting a juke move on a defender to buy himself enough room to convert the first down. He's not a burner, but he's already showing to be a master technician with both his shifty feet and physical nature (he turned a couple of negative runs into positive plays).

There's no way he'll be the Bears' every-down back -- Tarik Cohen is a cinch for at least 10 touches per week and Mike Davis, who started the game, should see a little work every week, too. But Montgomery's on his way to leading the team in touches and definitely fitting in as a goal-line fixture, which for this offense is a very good thing. I wouldn't be surprised if he had 1,000 total yards and seven total touchdowns as a rookie, and hope to get him in Round 5.

Life just fine for the Chargers without Melvin

As Melvin Gordon unhappily sits out because he thinks he's not being offered a fair deal, the Chargers run game cruised right along without him. An unsightly fumble near the goal line by Austin Ekeler aside, both he and Justin Jackson looked good in their preseason debut at Arizona.

Ekeler flashed his usual burst and vision on a couple of runs along with three nice plays in the passing game. Jackson made up for Ekeler's boo-boo with a zone-read touchdown run from four yards out where he evaded one defender and then made a dive for the pylon after taking on contact from a second defender. Both averaged more than 4.0 yards per tote behind a pretty darn good-looking offensive line (they're playing without left tackle Russell Okung).

Clearly, the Chargers will be OK without Gordon. Ekeler's Round 6 value is good in that he'd be a top-20 Fantasy running back for however long Gordon stays away, and still carry redeeming value as a flex if he's picking up 10 touches per week whenever Gordon comes back. Jackson wouldn't be usable if Gordon played but would get 10 touches per week (perhaps with some newfound goal-line opportunities) if he's second behind only Ekeler. Luckily, the risk in drafting him is minimized because he's a Round 10-plus guy.

Forget Hollywood, run for Miles

While the Ravens want for Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to get well, it's third-round receiver Miles Boykin who was highly involved in their first-half offense against the Jaguars. The results are mixed but the takeaway is obvious: this kid is going to play right away.

Boykin had two targets from Lamar Jackson, dropping one that was slightly behind him and catching the other for a measly yard. The numbers reek, but his size and immediate burst off the snap and into his route were eye-opening. He later was the focus of backup Trace McSorley, who looked his way eight times unofficially. Half of the targets were caught -- two passes went off of Boykin's hands on imperfect passes that were high and wide, and another catch was for a touchdown but was negated by a holding penalty. That non-touchdown was the third consecutive target and catch from McSorely to Boykin late in the second quarter, suggesting the Ravens wanted to keep hammering him with opportunities in a time-crunch scenario.

The Ravens' receiving corps is kiddie-pool shallow, so Boykin's going to be a factor. Drops were an occasional issue for him at Notre Dame, so it's not surprising to see him struggle a little bit in his first game. Between that and Jackson's work-in-progress accuracy, Boykin's more of a late-round stash than a breakout rookie. I'd only be excited to draft him in Round 12-plus.