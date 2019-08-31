2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Draft Day Cheat Sheet, with rankings, auction values, sleepers, busts, and everything you need to build a winner
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football Today crew.
Do you have everything you need to draft? Are you sure? We've put everything you need together in one place to make sure you've got the best plan to guide you to building a winner, because we know sometimes you need a little bit of last-minute help. Whether it's our deep dives into our favorite players or our pick-by-pick strategy guide, we're here to help.
Scroll down to find all of the research, rankings, tiers, sleepers, breakouts, and busts you need to get familiar with before your draft, from our team of Fantasy experts. Cram before you draft, so you've got the foundation you need.
And then, make sure you download and our Ultimate Draft Day Cheat Sheets to take with you into the room. We've got one for PPR leagues and one for Non-PPR leagues with our experts' consensus top-200, positional rankings and tiers, plus our staff sleeper and bust picks and our rankings for the top rookies to target for 2019.
Before the draft and during the draft, we've got you covered. Let's go build a winner.
CBS Fantasy Ultimate Draft Day Cheat Sheets
Position Previews
Rankings
PPR: Top-200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST | SportsLine | 4-point per pass TD QB
Non-PPR: Top-200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST | SportsLine
Tiers 6.0: QB | RB | WR | TE
Auction Values: PPR | Non-PPR | SportsLine
Dynasty Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE
Projections: Heath Cummings' | Ben Gretch's | SportsLine
Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts
Jamey Eisenberg's: Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0 | Busts 3.0
Heath Cummings': Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0 | Busts 3.0
Sleepers: QB | RB | WR | TE
Breakouts: QB | RB | WR | TE
Busts: QB | RB | WR | TE
Mock Drafts
10-team: .5 PPR | PPR
12-team: .5 PPR | PPR Auction | PPR | Industry Experts PPR | PPR Auction
14-team: FSGA Experts League | King's Classic Expert Draft | King's Classic Expert Auction
2QB/SuperFlex: 12-team Superflex | 12-team 2QB | 12-team Superflex | PPR
Pick-by-Pick Strategy
Picking No. 1 Overall | Picking No. 2 | Picking No. 3 | Picking No. 4 | Picking No. 5 | Picking No. 6 | Picking No. 7 | Picking No. 8 | Picking No. 9 | Picking No. 10 | Picking No. 11 | Picking No. 12
Fantasy Analysis
- Optimism about Ezekiel Elliott?
- Best values on CBS, Yahoo, and ESPN
- Reviewing all 32 backfield situations
- ADP Stock Watch: Trust these 10 risers?
- Top targets in each round
- Preseason risers and fallers
- The ultimate boom-or-bust team
- Dave Richard's Don't-Want-To-Draft list
- Zero-RB works this year
- Fade the preseason noise
- ADP Review: Cardinals sinking
- Career-year breakout targets
- 11 RB TRAPS to avoid
Team Previews
- AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots
- AFC North: Bengals | Steelers | Ravens | Browns
- AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans
- AFC West: Broncos | Raiders | Chargers | Chiefs
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
