2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Drafting the perfect Zero-WR team with D.J. Moore and Sterling Shepard

Heath Cummings takes a look at a Zero WR approach to Fantasy drafts.

If you read my piece in July on Zero RB, this may seem like a strange fit. 

After all, how could someone extoll the virtues of passing on running back risk early and then come back and write a piece on loading up on them in the early rounds?

Well, have you heard about my No Intentional Positional Strategy? The point is not to go into the draft with a rigid strategy you must implement. The point is to use the strategy that works best in your league. You can study ADP until you're blue in the face, but there's just no telling what's going to happen during your individual draft. So let's start by talking about why someone might consider Zero WR.

The most obvious reason is if you have a top-four pick. If you look at current CBS ADP, you could start a draft with Saquon Barkley, Melvin Gordon (or Leonard Fournette) and Kerryon Johnson. When you get to the four-five turn, you may be lucky enough to find Deshaun Watson and you may secure tight end with Evan Engram or O.J. Howard. You now have three top-15 running backs, my No. 2 quarterback and a top-five tight end. 

It's also possible, if the drafters in your league love receivers, that you could find yourself looking at a James Conner and Nick Chubb turn in a non-PPR league. You could take George Kittle at the end of the third and Josh Jacobs or Chris Carson at the start of the fourth. You might even take Tevin Coleman at the end of the fifth. Again, your team is in great shape at running back and tight end. You've got great depth at the riskiest of positions. But what do you do at receiver?

The difficult part of this strategy is it takes a little more imagination to find receivers late who you think could legitimately turn into No. 1 receivers. There are a bunch who could crack the top-25, but you're probably going to have weak receivers if you use this strategy. That's OK if you're awesome everywhere else. Here are my favorite receivers to target if you do find yourself with a Zero-WR build:

Zero-WR Targets
headshot-image
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
53rd
WR RNK
24th
PROJ PTS
195
SOS
3
ADP
64
2018 Stats
REC
76
TAR
108
REYDS
1028
TD
7
FPTS/G
15.7
I can't quite see a top-12 season from Boyd, but he definitely has top-15 upside. He could also get off to a monster start without A.J. Green.
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
64th
WR RNK
26th
PROJ PTS
171
SOS
24
ADP
72
2018 Stats
REC
55
TAR
82
REYDS
788
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.8
Moore was on a 1,000-yard pace once he settled into the Panthers offense last year. The only real concern about his breakout is how many targets Curtis Samuel takes. More on him below.
headshot-image
Christian Kirk WR
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
63rd
WR RNK
25th
PROJ PTS
177
SOS
5
ADP
81
2018 Stats
REC
43
TAR
68
REYDS
590
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.3
If this Cardinals offense hits its upside, Kirk could be a top-15 receiver, but even if it doesn't I'd expect him to be a solid No. 3.
headshot-image
Sammy Watkins WR
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
82nd
WR RNK
35th
PROJ PTS
161
SOS
8
ADP
86
2018 Stats
REC
40
TAR
55
REYDS
519
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.4
Watkins' pace when he was healthy in 2018 was much better than were he's being drafted. If you go Zero WR, you're going to draft six or seven receivers, and Watkins is going to be a starter when he's healthy.
headshot-image
Allen Robinson WR
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
75th
WR RNK
30th
PROJ PTS
158
SOS
7
ADP
89
2018 Stats
REC
55
TAR
94
REYDS
754
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.7
It wouldn't take much of a boost from Robinson's per-game pace last year to make him a top-25 wide receiver. He's another year removed from his ACL injury and Mitchell Trubisky is in his second year in this offense. We've seen the upside.
headshot-image
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
84th
WR RNK
39th
PROJ PTS
175
SOS
23
ADP
92
2018 Stats
REC
35
TAR
62
REYDS
508
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.8
In the few games Jones and Kenny Golladay played without Golden Tate, Jones was actually more involved in the passing game. At the very least he's a great flex with weekly touchdown upside.
headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
67th
WR RNK
27th
PROJ PTS
169
SOS
29
ADP
98
2018 Stats
REC
66
TAR
101
REYDS
717
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.8
Westbrook is one of my favorite breakout receivers, and I expect him to lead the Jaguars in targets, catches, yards and touchdowns. There's top-15 upside here with a more creative offense and Nick Foles playing quarterback.
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
70th
WR RNK
31st
PROJ PTS
158
SOS
28
ADP
101
2018 Stats
REC
66
TAR
107
REYDS
872
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.4
Shepard should get off to a great start with Golden Tate suspended for the first four games of 2019.
headshot-image
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
78th
WR RNK
37th
PROJ PTS
151
SOS
10
ADP
108
2018 Stats
REC
65
TAR
112
REYDS
891
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.4
Davis is entering his third year and still has the pedigree of a former top-five pick. Whenever Mariota and Davis have both been healthy, Davis has been a startable Fantasy receiver. The Titans have a schedule filled with great offenses so they may have to pass more than they want.
headshot-image
Curtis Samuel WR
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
76th
WR RNK
33rd
PROJ PTS
148
SOS
24
ADP
109
2018 Stats
REC
39
TAR
65
REYDS
494
TD
7
FPTS/G
10.5
Samuel has been the star of training camp and has seen his ADP skyrocket. As long as he stays a couple of rounds below Moore, I'm in.
headshot-image
Tyrell Williams WR
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
88th
WR RNK
40th
PROJ PTS
155
SOS
14
ADP
130
2018 Stats
REC
41
TAR
65
REYDS
653
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.6
Williams will outperform his ADP even if Antonio Brown plays 16 games, but if Brown misses time, Williams could be a league winner at this cost. On a per target basis he's been one of the most efficient receivers in the league.
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
104th
WR RNK
44th
PROJ PTS
141
SOS
31
ADP
193
2018 Stats
REC
42
TAR
97
REYDS
715
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.9
I have no idea what's wrong with Brown's ADP, but it's a great feeling to finish off your receiving corps with the No. 1 receiver for the Bills. Brown gave us a top-25 season the last time he topped 100 targets.
