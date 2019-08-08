2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Duke Johnson trade shakes up Texans, Browns backfields

It has seemed evident since the release of D'Onta Foreman that the Texans would address their No. 2 running back spot, and Duke Johnson's trade demand earlier this offseason made him a popular candidate to wind up in that role. Well, now we have confirmation.

The #Texans traded a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft that can become a third-rounder to the #Browns for Duke Johnson, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 8, 2019

Let's talk about what this means for the running backs impacted on both the Texans and Browns, with a specific eye on the TRAP stat I introduced last week that helps us identify upside at the running back position.

Lamar Miller RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 973 REC 25 REYDS 163 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.3

The addition of another competent back is an obvious blow to Miller's profile, but specifically it's a blow to any potential receiving upside, something Miller hasn't really shown in Houston. During Miller's time in Miami, his profile leaned a little more toward receiving work, averaging 55 targets and 43 receptions alongside an average of 205 rush attempts in his final two seasons there.

Since coming to Houston, and despite league-wide trends in that time shifting toward more receiving work for lead backs, Miller's 16-game rushing pace has been a significant increase to 239 rush attempts, but he's paced for just 40 targets and 31 receptions. His single-season high is 36 catches, while each of the top nine backs in PPR formats in both of the past two seasons have caught at least 50 balls.

After Foreman's release, there was some potential Miller could play an every-down role and that receiving work might increase. But the addition of Johnson almost certainly locks him into a similar split at best, and perhaps is even more likely to lose some targets off his recent paces. If Johnson also mixes in as a green zone back and steals some of Miller's touches there, Miller's touch mix would be a clear stayaway by TRAP.

Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 996 REC 20 REYDS 149 TD 10 FPTS/G 12.1

As the lead back in a plus offense, Chubb projects to get plenty of green zone touches. But until this trade, it seemed clear he wouldn't be an every-down back, and that in particular he would cede some passing-down work to Johnson early in the season and also perhaps to Kareem Hunt after Hunt returns from his eight-game suspension.

After the trade, Chubb has far more reception upside early in the season. Still, the Browns have been really high on former UDFA Dontrell Hilliard this offseason, and Hilliard does have a passing-down skill set. As a rookie last year, Hilliard didn't see a rush attempt, but he was targeted 10 times out of the backfield, catching nine. He also had 70 receptions across his college career at Tulane.

Still, this is a clear upgrade for Chubb. The potential for him to be a true workhorse has increased, and with it his early-season upside, though the late-season threat of Hunt still looms. It will be interesting to see what happens with Chubb's Average Draft Position given Hunt is still there, and the bump to his early-season profile may not be quite what optimistic drafters are thinking if the Browns see Hilliard as something close to a direct replacement for Johnson until Hunt's return.

Duke Johnson RB CLE Cleveland • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 201 REC 47 REYDS 429 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2

Alright, let's talk the principle of the trade. This is huge for Johnson's profile. Looking at the TRAP leaderboard from last year, Johnson's touch mix gave him the ninth-lowest TRAP among all backs with at least 100 Fantasy points last year. This is exactly the type of RB we should be targeting in the later rounds.

There are some concerns, however. Deshaun Watson is a rushing quarterback who has displayed the tendencies we see with a lot of rushing quarterbacks in that he hasn't heavily utilized his backs in the passing game thus far in his career.

13.5% of Deshaun Watson's targets went to RBs last year, nobody threw to their backs less.

16.7% of Deshaun Watson's targets went RBs in his rookie year. — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) August 8, 2019

Keke Coutee's very low aDOT is another concern, because Coutee's targets frequently came in an area of the field that would overlap with traditional running back targets (i.e. very near to the line of scrimmage).

But some of that may be related to the backs Watson has played with. Take Cam Newton, another rushing quarterback who maintained low passing rates to the position ... until Christian McCaffrey was drafted. The way Watson targeted Coutee heavily on short-area routes while Coutee was healthy this past season may also be evidence of this.

Johnson is a very good receiving back. Now the potential for him to earn a larger share of the backfield touches is more apparent. Barring injury, he was never going to usurp Nick Chubb. He's unlikely to do that with Miller, at least not early in the season with Week 1 just a month away, but Johnson is finally in a position where that is more of a possibility; where he may have the potential to gradually earn more of the early-down work.

Again, given what we know about his touch mix and the type of player he is, Johnson's inclusion on this list of upside backs to target is only reinforced. An enhanced Duke Johnson workload in an offense like the Texans' would be very good for Fantasy.

Dontrell Hilliard RB CLE Cleveland • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 9 REYDS 105 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5

And don't forget about Hilliard. The former UDFA has been generating some buzz in camp, and this trade has to be read as a positive sign in terms of what the Browns think about his ability. He's a target late in PPR drafts as a potential early-season option if he does wind up playing a substantial share of the passing-down snaps. He also becomes the likely handcuff to Chubb, though keep in mind that his upside is capped by the eventual return of Hunt.