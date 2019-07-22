2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Expert breakdowns of the top 100 players

A lot can change over the course of a few months, even during the deadest part of the NFL offseason.

When we first ranked the top-100 players, Melvin Gordon was still in the top-six overall, Tyreek Hill was expected to be facing a suspension, and Todd Gurley was still a potential first-rounder. Now? In the consensus rankings for Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, Gordon has fallen to 17th overall, Tyreek Hill has no suspension (and is a borderline first-rounder, and Gurley is solidly outside of the first two rounds.

And training camps are just getting underway. These rankings aren't final by any means, of course. Injuries will knock some guys down and elevate others, while competitions will clear up a lot of the confusion about who is going to star and who will be left in the shadows.

What we've got here are the most recent consensus rankings for our experts, along with the case for and case against each for 2019. We're not just going to tell you why we like a player; we're giving you both sides of the equation.

By the end, you'll have everything you need to make an informed decision on these players. If you're just getting into your Fantasy research, this is as good a place to start as you'll find.

CBS Fantasy Football Top-100 Rankings



Consensus of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings' ranks

<br>1. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG<br>2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL<br>3. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO<br>4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR<br>5. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU<br>6. Julio Jones, WR, ATL<br>7. Davante Adams, WR, GB<br>8. David Johnson, RB, ARI<br>9. James Conner, RB, PIT<br>10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT<br>11. Michael Thomas, WR, NO<br>12. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN<br>13. Travis Kelce, TE, KC<br>14. Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ<br>15. Odell Beckham, WR, CLE<br>16. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC<br>17. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC<br>18. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC<br>19. Antonio Brown, WR, OAK<br>20. Mike Evans, WR, TB<br>21. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE<br>22. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI<br>23. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN<br>24. George Kittle, TE, SF<br>25. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC<br>26. A.J. Green, WR, CIN<br>27. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL<br>28. Damien Williams, RB, KC<br>29. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR<br>30. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN<br>31. Julian Edelman, WR, NE<br>32. T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND<br>33. Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET<br>34. Aaron Jones, RB, GB<br>35. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR<br>36. Marlon Mack, RB, IND<br>37. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN<br>38. Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA<br>39. Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL<br>40. Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK<br>41. Robert Woods, WR, LAR<br>42. Evan Engram, TE, NYG<br>43. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR<br>44. Chris Godwin, WR, TB<br>45. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN<br>46. David Montgomery, RB, CHI<br>47. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET<br>48. James White, RB, NE<br>49. Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN<br>50. Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI<br>51. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC<br>52. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL<br>53. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA<br>54. Chris Carson, RB, SEA<br>55. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN<br>56. O.J. Howard, TE, TB<br>57. Mark Ingram, RB, BAL<br>58. Andrew Luck, QB, IND<br>59. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB<br>60. Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ<br>61. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU<br>62. Tevin Coleman, RB, SF<br>63. Sony Michel, RB, NE<br>64. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR<br>65. Dante Pettis, WR, SF<br>66. Lamar Miller, RB, HOU<br>67. Christian Kirk, WR, ARI<br>68. Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA<br>69. Sammy Watkins, WR, KC<br>70. Mike Williams, WR, LAC<br>71. Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI<br>72. Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE<br>73. Dede Westbrook, WR, JAC<br>74. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE<br>75. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI<br>76. Will Fuller, WR, HOU<br>77. Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR<br>78. Allen Robinson, WR, CHI<br>79. Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG<br>80. Hunter Henry, TE, LAC<br>81. Marvin Jones, WR, DET<br>82. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC<br>83. Corey Davis, WR, TEN<br>84. Latavius Murray, RB, NO<br>85. Jared Cook, TE, NO<br>86. Golden Tate, WR, NYG<br>87. Eric Ebron, TE, IND<br>88. Cam Newton, QB, CAR<br>89. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL<br>90. Geronimo Allison, WR, GB<br>91. LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF<br>92. Curtis Samuel, WR, CAR<br>93. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI<br>94. Ito Smith, RB, ATL<br>95. Jordan Howard, RB, PHI<br>96. Peyton Barber, RB, TB<br>97. Royce Freeman, RB, DEN<br>98. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN<br>99. Ronald Jones, RB, TB<br>100. Derrius Guice, RB, WAS