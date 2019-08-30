2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: How to handle Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon on Draft Day

We're in unprecedented territory here, as we head into the final weekend of Fantasy draft season with two expected first-round running backs still holding out. Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott began their holdouts back in July, and neither appears to have made much progress whatsoever in getting back with their teams.

Literally hundreds of thousands of Fantasy football drafts are taking place with these significant clouds hanging over them, and Fantasy players are faced with big questions around both of them. Not just, "When should I draft Ezekiel Elliott/Melvin Gordon," but also: "How early do I take their replacements?" These decisions alone may not decide the fate of your Fantasy team, but they could make a big impact.

So, heading into this final weekend of drafts, where do things stand, and how should you approach them?

Ezekiel Elliott's holdout Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 1434 REC 77 REYDS 567 TD 9 FPTS/G 21.9

How to handle Elliott

There's just so much more optimism around Elliott eventually reaching an agreement with the Cowboys that it makes sense he hasn't fallen out of the first round in ADP, and I'd still consider him as early as fourth overall. If he makes it back in time for Week 2 or 3, you'll be glad you took him there. If he somehow falls to the second half of the first round, or even the second, you might have just won your league.

The problem is, Elliott's holdout is kind of unprecedented, as a player on the fourth season of a rookie deal, with a fifth-year option looming in 2020. The Cowboys hold pretty much all of the cards here for the next two seasons, because Elliott can't become a free agent until 2021 at the earliest.

However, Elliott does have a bit more leverage than you might think: He could technically sit out until Week 10, and still be eligible for free agency in 2021. If this turns into a staring contest, Elliott does have that cushion as leverage. There is a chance we don't see him until the second half of the season.

What they're saying

Stephen Jones, Cowboys executive vice president, when asked if the Cowboys are prepared for Elliott missing time: "Yeah, I mean, we've been preparing for that. That's why we brought Alfred in. As we've said, we've been so pleasantly surprised, Pollard has been even better than we expected."

I find this quote fascinating. Alfred Morris was the first name Jones brought up, with Tony Pollard mentioned second. The Fantasy community has been assuming Pollard is the obvious replacement choice with Elliott out, and not without reason: He played every single snap Dak Prescott took in the preseason. That's usually a pretty good sign.

How to approach the replacements

However, Pollard had just two games in his collegiate career with more than nine carries, as he made his mark more in the passing game and as a returner. That's not to say Pollard can't be an every-down back, but Pollard was more of a receiver in high school, so this would be a transition to a role he's never really filled. With Morris going entirely undrafted on average, shouldn't we at least consider the possibility they will split work? Their skill sets complement each other, and the team is obviously familiar and comfortable with what Morris can do.

Pollard deserves to be a mid-round pick, but if you need a desperation early-season start, consider adding Morris with one of your last picks in case he gets some early-down and goal-line work.

Target

Elliott: First round

Pollard Eighth-10th round

Morris: Last pick, if you want

Melvin Gordon's holdout Melvin Gordon RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 885 REC 50 REYDS 490 TD 14 FPTS/G 22.9

How to handle Gordon

Let's see … Gordon has already turned down multiple contract offers, expressed support for Le'Veon Bell's season-long holdout, and has already potentially forfeited significant money by missing all of the preseason. Now, game checks are a different thing, but multiple reports have indicated Gordon is prepared to miss regular season games, and it doesn't sound like there has been much progress in negotiations.

This has caused Gordon's ADP to tumble to the middle of the third round, and more like the fifth in a lot of our recent mock drafts. Given that Gordon could very easily sit out until Week 10 and then return to accrue the service time he needs to qualify for free agency at the end of the season, that makes sense.

However, Gordon might be playing a dangerous game. The way NFL rookie contracts are structured, teams essentially have control for the first seven seasons of a players career if they really want it, thanks to the franchise tag. The Chargers could play hardball with Gordon all season long, welcome him back in Week 10, and then slap the franchise tag on him for 2020; Gordon would then be under another one-year contract or another holdout.

It would still seem like the incentives are on the side of coming to a deal, especially when the two sides are reportedly just a few million dollars apart. Still, there has been significantly less public and reported optimism around this situation, so the chances of Gordon returning soon seem to be a lot lower. Letting him fall to the fifth round is probably the right call, but if you aren't afraid of taking on risk, he could be a league-winning addition there if he does return by October.

What they're saying

Lol 6th round you debating 😂😂😂 I’m offended. — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) August 28, 2019

Well, Melvin certainly seems to think you shouldn't let him slide too far in your draft...

Neither side has had much else to say, though it has been reported that Gordon's agent requested a trade about four weeks ago. There doesn't seem to be much going on there — The Houston Chronicle reported at the beginning of the month, before Lamar Miller's injury, that the Texans are not interested in trading for Melvin Gordon. So, it's going to take one side or both budging off their demands to get something done.

How to approach the replacements

Austin Ekeler started three games without Gordon last season and averaged 17 touches, so that's where you start. He's worth a look in the sixth or seventh round — we actually had a recent mock draft where someone drafting on a turn took both Gordon and Ekeler back to back. That's one way to lock in the Chargers' lead back all season long.

However, don't overlook Justin Jackson. In CBS drafts, his ADP is still around 150, and you should make a point of snagging him around the 11th round if you can, whether you take Gordon, Ekeler, or neither. Jackson showed the potential to make plays as a rusher and receiver last season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he and Ekeler shared work, with Ekeler focusing more on the passing game. This is a great offense to be a running back for, and if you can get a cheap share of it, you should do that.

Target