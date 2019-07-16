2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: In best ball mock, roster construction is key

Best ball formats are a great way to play Fantasy Football without all the hassle. You draft a team, and that's it. Set it, and forget it.

Of course, not being able to adjust your roster after the draft means roster construction becomes key. Drafters have to consider contingency plans for potential costly injuries, how much depth they need at each position, and when and how to attack start-one positions like quarterback and tight end.

On Monday, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and I were joined by several of my favorite analysts in the Fantasy industry to do a mock best ball draft. We used DRAFT settings, which meant half-point PPR scoring, four points per passing touchdown, 18 roster spots, and no defenses or kickers. The format starts 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, and 1 flex each week. Here was the pick order.

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Shawn Siegele, RotoViz Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Eliot Crist, The Quant Edge Tyler Buecher, FantasyGuru TJ Calkins, RotoViz Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor Davis Mattek, RotoExperts Josh ADHD, RotoGrinders John Daigle, Rotoworld Mike Beers, RotoViz Matt Gajewski, RotoGrinders

You can find the full pick-by-pick results at the bottom of this post, but given positional roster construction is such an important piece of context, here's a look at the results from that perspective as well.

A quick note that John Daigle lost power late in the draft, and asterisked picks for Mattek and Daigle were autodrafted. Outside of those two teams, there were some clear roster construction trends from the remaining 10 drafters.

Each team took at least seven wide receivers, and no more than five quarterbacks plus tight ends. With wide receiver being a volatile position week to week, depth in best ball formats is key to provide greater weekly consistency and upside. All of our drafters prioritized that over being three-deep at both quarterback and tight end, and five drafters took eight wide receivers overall, which meant just five running backs for four of those teams.

One drafter who took this tact is Shawn Siegele, one of my favorite analysts (and people) in the Fantasy industry. A former high stakes champion, Shawn is someone whose strategies I always keep an eye on, and his Best Ball Workshop series has been in my estimation one of the best series in the Fantasy industry this offseason. In it, he's laid the groundwork for the strategy he implemented here, including his decision to take Eric Ebron in the sixth round, a pick that raised my eyebrow given he'd already nabbed Zach Ertz. The duo allowed him to forgo a third tight end.

Former Pros vs. Joes best ball champion Mike Beers took a similar approach, but differed slightly in the early rounds. To help support his decision to only draft five running backs overall, Beers selected three in the first four rounds, then sprinkled in wide receivers throughout the rest of his draft to get to eight total.

By their nature, best ball drafts ask players to commit to a strategy. TJ Calkins showed off one common strategy, taking stacking to the extreme by loading up on last year's top offense with his first four picks. That likely informed his decision to take Tyreek Hill in the third round, clearly committing to the idea he either won't be suspended or will miss relatively few games. TJ also expressed some dismay in the chat when Beers selected Sammy Watkins in the sixth, suggesting he would have taken that strategy a step further if given the chance.

On the opposite side of that coin, both Heath and Chris rostered seven running backs, as did John even before losing his connection late. Heath and Chris accomplished this by going with just two quarterbacks and tight ends — something I suspect John also would have done — not sacrificing their wide receiver depth by still grabbing seven at that position.

As far as my own approach, I kept an eye on earlier tight ends, but never found value I liked. Because I think tight end gets pretty flat in the middle rounds, I reached a point where I committed to selecting three late, which led me to take two of my top 12 quarterbacks in the middle rounds so I wouldn't need three of those.

I instead went heavy on wide receivers early after selecting Todd Gurley, a risky pick I think makes more sense in a best ball format where early-season production is valued the same as late-season and Gurley's high touchdown equity could lead to big weeks even if his workload is more tempered this year. To round out my running back group, I selected a few pass-catching backs. Research Beers has done has shown they tend to have more week-to-week volatility than other backs, contrary to what seems to be popular belief that they are consistent but low upside options. It does make sense given their playing time is often tied to game script, and they can bunch together high-catch games when their teams are in catch-up mode.

I liked my draft overall, but if I could have one pick back, I likely would have taken Jack Doyle or Jimmy Graham instead of Nyheim Hines in the 13th, improving my trio of tight ends and swapping out Matt LaCosse for an eighth wide receiver in the final round.

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Heath Cummings S. Barkley RB NYG 2 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz C. McCaffrey RB CAR 3 Chris Towers A. Kamara RB NO 4 Eliot E. Elliott RB DAL 5 @TylerBuecher D. Johnson RB ARI 6 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins T. Kelce TE KC 7 Gretch D. Hopkins WR HOU 8 Davis Mattek J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 9 Josh ADHD J. Jones WR ATL 10 Evan Silva D. Adams WR GB 11 @beerswater M. Gordon RB LAC 12 @Matt_Gajewski M. Thomas WR NO Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 @Matt_Gajewski L. Bell RB NYJ 14 @beerswater J. Conner RB PIT 15 Evan Silva J. Mixon RB CIN 16 Josh ADHD O. Beckham WR CLE 17 Davis Mattek M. Evans WR TB 18 Gretch T. Gurley RB LAR 19 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Williams RB KC 20 @TylerBuecher D. Cook RB MIN 21 Eliot A. Brown WR OAK 22 Chris Towers G. Kittle TE SF 23 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz Z. Ertz TE PHI 24 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Heath Cummings N. Chubb RB CLE 26 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz S. Diggs WR MIN 27 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC 28 Eliot M. Mack RB IND 29 @TylerBuecher T. Hilton WR IND 30 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins T. Hill WR KC 31 Gretch A. Green WR CIN 32 Davis Mattek J. Jacobs RB OAK 33 Josh ADHD J. Edelman WR NE 34 Evan Silva D. Henry RB TEN 35 @beerswater A. Cooper WR DAL 36 @Matt_Gajewski B. Cooks WR LAR Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 @Matt_Gajewski A. Thielen WR MIN 38 @beerswater D. Freeman RB ATL 39 Evan Silva O. Howard TE TB 40 Josh ADHD A. Jones RB GB 41 Davis Mattek R. Woods WR LAR 42 Gretch D. Moore WR CAR 43 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins P. Mahomes QB KC 44 @TylerBuecher K. Johnson RB DET 45 Eliot K. Drake RB MIA 46 Chris Towers C. Godwin WR TB 47 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz C. Ridley WR ATL 48 Heath Cummings E. Engram TE NYG Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR LAR 50 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz T. Boyd WR CIN 51 Chris Towers K. Golladay WR DET 52 Eliot T. Lockett WR SEA 53 @TylerBuecher H. Henry TE LAC 54 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Montgomery RB CHI 55 Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI 56 Davis Mattek P. Lindsay RB DEN 57 Josh ADHD C. Carson RB SEA 58 Evan Silva D. Henderson RB LAR 59 @beerswater M. Williams WR LAC 60 @Matt_Gajewski M. Ingram RB BAL Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 @Matt_Gajewski A. Robinson WR CHI 62 @beerswater S. Watkins WR KC 63 Evan Silva L. Murray RB NO 64 Josh ADHD M. Sanders RB PHI 65 Davis Mattek W. Fuller WR HOU 66 Gretch C. Davis WR TEN 67 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins A. Jeffery WR PHI 68 @TylerBuecher R. Anderson WR NYJ 69 Eliot S. Michel RB NE 70 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU 71 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz E. Ebron TE IND 72 Heath Cummings T. Cohen RB CHI Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Heath Cummings A. Rodgers QB GB 74 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz J. Landry WR CLE 75 Chris Towers T. Coleman RB SF 76 Eliot J. Cook TE NO 77 @TylerBuecher A. Luck QB IND 78 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Pettis WR SF 79 Gretch J. White RB NE 80 Davis Mattek A. Ekeler RB LAC 81 Josh ADHD D. Westbrook WR JAC 82 Evan Silva C. Newton QB CAR 83 @beerswater V. McDonald TE PIT 84 @Matt_Gajewski L. Miller RB HOU Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 @Matt_Gajewski R. Penny RB SEA 86 @beerswater C. Sutton WR DEN 87 Evan Silva K. Murray QB ARI 88 Josh ADHD B. Mayfield QB CLE 89 Davis Mattek D. Njoku TE CLE 90 Gretch R. Jones RB TB 91 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins M. Jones WR DET 92 @TylerBuecher K. Coutee WR HOU 93 Eliot C. Samuel WR CAR 94 Chris Towers T. Williams WR OAK 95 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz M. Ryan QB ATL 96 Heath Cummings G. Tate WR NYG Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Heath Cummings S. Shepard WR NYG 98 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz D. Guice RB WAS 99 Chris Towers J. McKinnon RB SF 100 Eliot D. Jackson WR PHI 101 @TylerBuecher R. Freeman RB DEN 102 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Moncrief WR PIT 103 Gretch C. Wentz QB PHI 104 Davis Mattek I. Smith RB ATL 105 Josh ADHD D. Harris RB NE 106 Evan Silva N. Harry WR NE 107 @beerswater B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 108 @Matt_Gajewski D. Foreman RB HOU Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 @Matt_Gajewski D. Funchess WR IND 110 @beerswater M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB 111 Evan Silva J. Hill RB BAL 112 Josh ADHD M. Andrews TE BAL 113 Davis Mattek J. Winston QB TB 114 Gretch M. Breida RB SF 115 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins J. Howard RB PHI 116 @TylerBuecher G. Allison WR GB 117 Eliot L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 118 Chris Towers J. Washington WR PIT 119 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz L. Jackson QB BAL 120 Heath Cummings D. Lewis RB TEN Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Heath Cummings L. McCoy RB BUF 122 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz J. Goff QB LAR 123 Chris Towers R. Foster WR BUF 124 Eliot D. Prescott QB DAL 125 @TylerBuecher D. Walker TE TEN 126 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins A. Hooper TE ATL 127 Gretch R. Wilson QB SEA 128 Davis Mattek C. Thompson RB WAS 129 Josh ADHD M. Gallup WR DAL 130 Evan Silva D. Hamilton WR DEN 131 @beerswater D. Brees QB NO 132 @Matt_Gajewski J. Reed TE WAS Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 @Matt_Gajewski P. Rivers QB LAC 134 @beerswater A. Peterson RB WAS 135 Evan Silva P. Barber RB TB 136 Josh ADHD A. Mattison RB MIN 137 Davis Mattek K. Stills WR MIA 138 Gretch K. Rudolph TE MIN 139 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins J. Allen QB BUF 140 @TylerBuecher P. Campbell WR IND 141 Eliot M. Trubisky QB CHI 142 Chris Towers J. Garoppolo QB SF 143 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz D. Metcalf WR SEA 144 Heath Cummings T. Burton TE CHI Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE 146 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz T. Smith WR NO 147 Chris Towers A. Wilson WR MIA 148 Eliot D. Goedert TE PHI 149 @TylerBuecher J. Brown WR BUF 150 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Parker WR MIA 151 Gretch N. Hines RB IND 152 Davis Mattek J. Samuels RB PIT 153 Josh ADHD J. Doyle TE IND 154 Evan Silva K. Ballage RB MIA 155 @beerswater A. Miller WR CHI 156 @Matt_Gajewski J. Graham TE GB Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 @Matt_Gajewski K. Cousins QB MIN 158 @beerswater C. Herndon TE NYJ 159 Evan Silva E. Sanders WR DEN 160 Josh ADHD T. Brady QB NE 161 Davis Mattek D. Thompson RB KC 162 Gretch A. Isabella WR ARI 163 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Johnson RB CLE 164 @TylerBuecher S. Darnold QB NYJ 165 Eliot C. Hyde RB KC 166 Chris Towers J. Richard RB OAK 167 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz J. Jackson RB LAC 168 Heath Cummings A. Dalton QB CIN Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Heath Cummings J. Gordon WR NE 170 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz M. Lee WR JAC 171 Chris Towers C. Edmonds RB ARI 172 Eliot T. Hockenson TE DET 173 @TylerBuecher J. Williams RB GB 174 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins M. Sanu WR ATL 175 Gretch N. Fant TE DEN 176 Davis Mattek M. Hardman WR KC 177 Josh ADHD A. Callaway WR CLE 178 Evan Silva C. Brate TE TB 179 @beerswater J. Crowder WR NYJ 180 @Matt_Gajewski D. Singletary RB BUF Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 @Matt_Gajewski D. Samuel WR SF 182 @beerswater M. Gesicki TE MIA 183 Evan Silva T. Yeldon RB BUF 184 Josh ADHD M. Davis RB CHI 185 Davis Mattek R. Cobb WR DAL 186 Gretch G. Bernard RB CIN 187 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins B. Snell RB PIT 188 @TylerBuecher T. Ginn WR NO 189 Eliot D. Moore WR SEA 190 Chris Towers D. Robinson WR KC 191 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz C. Anderson RB DET 192 Heath Cummings K. Cole WR JAC Round 17 Pos Team Player 193 Heath Cummings B. Anderson RB TB 194 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz Z. Jones WR BUF 195 Chris Towers B. Love RB WAS 196 Eliot A. Brown WR TEN 197 @TylerBuecher M. Brown WR BAL 198 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Waller TE OAK 199 Gretch M. Goodwin WR SF 200 Davis Mattek G. Olsen TE CAR 201 Josh ADHD H. Butler WR ARI 202 Evan Silva J. Sternberger TE GB 203 @beerswater R. Burkhead RB NE 204 @Matt_Gajewski M. Mariota QB TEN Round 18 Pos Team Player 205 @Matt_Gajewski T. Gabriel WR CHI 206 @beerswater P. Richardson WR WAS 207 Evan Silva R. Higgins WR CLE 208 Josh ADHD C. Patterson WR CHI 209 Davis Mattek G. Swaim TE JAC 210 Gretch M. LaCosse TE NE 211 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Chark WR JAC 212 @TylerBuecher I. Thomas TE CAR 213 Eliot T. Pollard RB DAL 214 Chris Towers W. Dissly TE SEA 215 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz R. Armstead RB JAC 216 Heath Cummings M. Boykin WR BAL Team by Team Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 24 K. Allen WR LAC 3 25 N. Chubb RB CLE 4 48 E. Engram TE NYG 5 49 C. Kupp WR LAR 6 72 T. Cohen RB CHI 7 73 A. Rodgers QB GB 8 96 G. Tate WR NYG 9 97 S. Shepard WR NYG 10 120 D. Lewis RB TEN 11 121 L. McCoy RB BUF 12 144 T. Burton TE CHI 13 145 K. Hunt RB CLE 14 168 A. Dalton QB CIN 15 169 J. Gordon WR NE 16 192 K. Cole WR JAC 17 193 B. Anderson RB TB 18 216 M. Boykin WR BAL Shawn Siegele - RotoViz Rd Pk Player 1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 23 Z. Ertz TE PHI 3 26 S. Diggs WR MIN 4 47 C. Ridley WR ATL 5 50 T. Boyd WR CIN 6 71 E. Ebron TE IND 7 74 J. Landry WR CLE 8 95 M. Ryan QB ATL 9 98 D. Guice RB WAS 10 119 L. Jackson QB BAL 11 122 J. Goff QB LAR 12 143 D. Metcalf WR SEA 13 146 T. Smith WR NO 14 167 J. Jackson RB LAC 15 170 M. Lee WR JAC 16 191 C. Anderson RB DET 17 194 Z. Jones WR BUF 18 215 R. Armstead RB JAC Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 3 A. Kamara RB NO 2 22 G. Kittle TE SF 3 27 L. Fournette RB JAC 4 46 C. Godwin WR TB 5 51 K. Golladay WR DET 6 70 D. Watson QB HOU 7 75 T. Coleman RB SF 8 94 T. Williams WR OAK 9 99 J. McKinnon RB SF 10 118 J. Washington WR PIT 11 123 R. Foster WR BUF 12 142 J. Garoppolo QB SF 13 147 A. Wilson WR MIA 14 166 J. Richard RB OAK 15 171 C. Edmonds RB ARI 16 190 D. Robinson WR KC 17 195 B. Love RB WAS 18 214 W. Dissly TE SEA Eliot Rd Pk Player 1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 21 A. Brown WR OAK 3 28 M. Mack RB IND 4 45 K. Drake RB MIA 5 52 T. Lockett WR SEA 6 69 S. Michel RB NE 7 76 J. Cook TE NO 8 93 C. Samuel WR CAR 9 100 D. Jackson WR PHI 10 117 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 11 124 D. Prescott QB DAL 12 141 M. Trubisky QB CHI 13 148 D. Goedert TE PHI 14 165 C. Hyde RB KC 15 172 T. Hockenson TE DET 16 189 D. Moore WR SEA 17 196 A. Brown WR TEN 18 213 T. Pollard RB DAL @TylerBuecher Rd Pk Player 1 5 D. Johnson RB ARI 2 20 D. Cook RB MIN 3 29 T. Hilton WR IND 4 44 K. Johnson RB DET 5 53 H. Henry TE LAC 6 68 R. Anderson WR NYJ 7 77 A. Luck QB IND 8 92 K. Coutee WR HOU 9 101 R. Freeman RB DEN 10 116 G. Allison WR GB 11 125 D. Walker TE TEN 12 140 P. Campbell WR IND 13 149 J. Brown WR BUF 14 164 S. Darnold QB NYJ 15 173 J. Williams RB GB 16 188 T. Ginn WR NO 17 197 M. Brown WR BAL 18 212 I. Thomas TE CAR TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins Rd Pk Player 1 6 T. Kelce TE KC 2 19 D. Williams RB KC 3 30 T. Hill WR KC 4 43 P. Mahomes QB KC 5 54 D. Montgomery RB CHI 6 67 A. Jeffery WR PHI 7 78 D. Pettis WR SF 8 91 M. Jones WR DET 9 102 D. Moncrief WR PIT 10 115 J. Howard RB PHI 11 126 A. Hooper TE ATL 12 139 J. Allen QB BUF 13 150 D. Parker WR MIA 14 163 D. Johnson RB CLE 15 174 M. Sanu WR ATL 16 187 B. Snell RB PIT 17 198 D. Waller TE OAK 18 211 D. Chark WR JAC Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 7 D. Hopkins WR HOU 2 18 T. Gurley RB LAR 3 31 A. Green WR CIN 4 42 D. Moore WR CAR 5 55 C. Kirk WR ARI 6 66 C. Davis WR TEN 7 79 J. White RB NE 8 90 R. Jones RB TB 9 103 C. Wentz QB PHI 10 114 M. Breida RB SF 11 127 R. Wilson QB SEA 12 138 K. Rudolph TE MIN 13 151 N. Hines RB IND 14 162 A. Isabella WR ARI 15 175 N. Fant TE DEN 16 186 G. Bernard RB CIN 17 199 M. Goodwin WR SF 18 210 M. LaCosse TE NE Davis Mattek Rd Pk Player 1 8 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 2 17 M. Evans WR TB 3 32 J. Jacobs RB OAK 4 41 R. Woods WR LAR 5 56 P. Lindsay RB DEN 6 65 W. Fuller WR HOU 7 80 A. Ekeler RB LAC 8 89 D. Njoku TE CLE 9 104 I. Smith RB ATL 10 113 J. Winston QB TB 11 128 C. Thompson RB WAS 12 137 K. Stills WR MIA 13 152 J. Samuels RB PIT 14 161 D. Thompson RB KC 15 176 M. Hardman WR KC 16 185 R. Cobb WR DAL 17 200 G. Olsen TE CAR 18 209 G. Swaim TE JAC Josh ADHD Rd Pk Player 1 9 J. Jones WR ATL 2 16 O. Beckham WR CLE 3 33 J. Edelman WR NE 4 40 A. Jones RB GB 5 57 C. Carson RB SEA 6 64 M. Sanders RB PHI 7 81 D. Westbrook WR JAC 8 88 B. Mayfield QB CLE 9 105 D. Harris RB NE 10 112 M. Andrews TE BAL 11 129 M. Gallup WR DAL 12 136 A. Mattison RB MIN 13 153 J. Doyle TE IND 14 160 T. Brady QB NE 15 177 A. Callaway WR CLE 16 184 M. Davis RB CHI 17 201 H. Butler WR ARI 18 208 C. Patterson WR CHI Evan Silva Rd Pk Player 1 10 D. Adams WR GB 2 15 J. Mixon RB CIN 3 34 D. Henry RB TEN 4 39 O. Howard TE TB 5 58 D. Henderson RB LAR 6 63 L. Murray RB NO 7 82 C. Newton QB CAR 8 87 K. Murray QB ARI 9 106 N. Harry WR NE 10 111 J. Hill RB BAL 11 130 D. Hamilton WR DEN 12 135 P. Barber RB TB 13 154 K. Ballage RB MIA 14 159 E. Sanders WR DEN 15 178 C. Brate TE TB 16 183 T. Yeldon RB BUF 17 202 J. Sternberger TE GB 18 207 R. Higgins WR CLE @beerswater Rd Pk Player 1 11 M. Gordon RB LAC 2 14 J. Conner RB PIT 3 35 A. Cooper WR DAL 4 38 D. Freeman RB ATL 5 59 M. Williams WR LAC 6 62 S. Watkins WR KC 7 83 V. McDonald TE PIT 8 86 C. Sutton WR DEN 9 107 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 10 110 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB 11 131 D. Brees QB NO 12 134 A. Peterson RB WAS 13 155 A. Miller WR CHI 14 158 C. Herndon TE NYJ 15 179 J. Crowder WR NYJ 16 182 M. Gesicki TE MIA 17 203 R. Burkhead RB NE 18 206 P. Richardson WR WAS @Matt_Gajewski Rd Pk Player 1 12 M. Thomas WR NO 2 13 L. Bell RB NYJ 3 36 B. Cooks WR LAR 4 37 A. Thielen WR MIN 5 60 M. Ingram RB BAL 6 61 A. Robinson WR CHI 7 84 L. Miller RB HOU 8 85 R. Penny RB SEA 9 108 D. Foreman RB HOU 10 109 D. Funchess WR IND 11 132 J. Reed TE WAS 12 133 P. Rivers QB LAC 13 156 J. Graham TE GB 14 157 K. Cousins QB MIN 15 180 D. Singletary RB BUF 16 181 D. Samuel WR SF 17 204 M. Mariota QB TEN 18 205 T. Gabriel WR CHI

