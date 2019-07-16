2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: In best ball mock, roster construction is key
Ben Gretch reviews a best ball expert mock draft that used DRAFT scoring and roster settings.
Best ball formats are a great way to play Fantasy Football without all the hassle. You draft a team, and that's it. Set it, and forget it.
Of course, not being able to adjust your roster after the draft means roster construction becomes key. Drafters have to consider contingency plans for potential costly injuries, how much depth they need at each position, and when and how to attack start-one positions like quarterback and tight end.
On Monday, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and I were joined by several of my favorite analysts in the Fantasy industry to do a mock best ball draft. We used DRAFT settings, which meant half-point PPR scoring, four points per passing touchdown, 18 roster spots, and no defenses or kickers. The format starts 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, and 1 flex each week. Here was the pick order.
- Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
- Shawn Siegele, RotoViz
- Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
- Eliot Crist, The Quant Edge
- Tyler Buecher, FantasyGuru
- TJ Calkins, RotoViz
- Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
- Davis Mattek, RotoExperts
- Josh ADHD, RotoGrinders
- John Daigle, Rotoworld
- Mike Beers, RotoViz
- Matt Gajewski, RotoGrinders
You can find the full pick-by-pick results at the bottom of this post, but given positional roster construction is such an important piece of context, here's a look at the results from that perspective as well.
A quick note that John Daigle lost power late in the draft, and asterisked picks for Mattek and Daigle were autodrafted. Outside of those two teams, there were some clear roster construction trends from the remaining 10 drafters.
Each team took at least seven wide receivers, and no more than five quarterbacks plus tight ends. With wide receiver being a volatile position week to week, depth in best ball formats is key to provide greater weekly consistency and upside. All of our drafters prioritized that over being three-deep at both quarterback and tight end, and five drafters took eight wide receivers overall, which meant just five running backs for four of those teams.
One drafter who took this tact is Shawn Siegele, one of my favorite analysts (and people) in the Fantasy industry. A former high stakes champion, Shawn is someone whose strategies I always keep an eye on, and his Best Ball Workshop series has been in my estimation one of the best series in the Fantasy industry this offseason. In it, he's laid the groundwork for the strategy he implemented here, including his decision to take Eric Ebron in the sixth round, a pick that raised my eyebrow given he'd already nabbed Zach Ertz. The duo allowed him to forgo a third tight end.
Former Pros vs. Joes best ball champion Mike Beers took a similar approach, but differed slightly in the early rounds. To help support his decision to only draft five running backs overall, Beers selected three in the first four rounds, then sprinkled in wide receivers throughout the rest of his draft to get to eight total.
By their nature, best ball drafts ask players to commit to a strategy. TJ Calkins showed off one common strategy, taking stacking to the extreme by loading up on last year's top offense with his first four picks. That likely informed his decision to take Tyreek Hill in the third round, clearly committing to the idea he either won't be suspended or will miss relatively few games. TJ also expressed some dismay in the chat when Beers selected Sammy Watkins in the sixth, suggesting he would have taken that strategy a step further if given the chance.
On the opposite side of that coin, both Heath and Chris rostered seven running backs, as did John even before losing his connection late. Heath and Chris accomplished this by going with just two quarterbacks and tight ends — something I suspect John also would have done — not sacrificing their wide receiver depth by still grabbing seven at that position.
As far as my own approach, I kept an eye on earlier tight ends, but never found value I liked. Because I think tight end gets pretty flat in the middle rounds, I reached a point where I committed to selecting three late, which led me to take two of my top 12 quarterbacks in the middle rounds so I wouldn't need three of those.
I instead went heavy on wide receivers early after selecting Todd Gurley, a risky pick I think makes more sense in a best ball format where early-season production is valued the same as late-season and Gurley's high touchdown equity could lead to big weeks even if his workload is more tempered this year. To round out my running back group, I selected a few pass-catching backs. Research Beers has done has shown they tend to have more week-to-week volatility than other backs, contrary to what seems to be popular belief that they are consistent but low upside options. It does make sense given their playing time is often tied to game script, and they can bunch together high-catch games when their teams are in catch-up mode.
I liked my draft overall, but if I could have one pick back, I likely would have taken Jack Doyle or Jimmy Graham instead of Nyheim Hines in the 13th, improving my trio of tight ends and swapping out Matt LaCosse for an eighth wide receiver in the final round.
You can view the full results below.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|Chris Towers
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Eliot
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|@TylerBuecher
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|6
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|T. Kelce TE KC
|7
|Gretch
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|8
|Davis Mattek
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|9
|Josh ADHD
|J. Jones WR ATL
|10
|Evan Silva
|D. Adams WR GB
|11
|@beerswater
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|12
|@Matt_Gajewski
|M. Thomas WR NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|@Matt_Gajewski
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|14
|@beerswater
|J. Conner RB PIT
|15
|Evan Silva
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|16
|Josh ADHD
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|17
|Davis Mattek
|M. Evans WR TB
|18
|Gretch
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|19
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|D. Williams RB KC
|20
|@TylerBuecher
|D. Cook RB MIN
|21
|Eliot
|A. Brown WR OAK
|22
|Chris Towers
|G. Kittle TE SF
|23
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|24
|Heath Cummings
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|26
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|27
|Chris Towers
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|28
|Eliot
|M. Mack RB IND
|29
|@TylerBuecher
|T. Hilton WR IND
|30
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|T. Hill WR KC
|31
|Gretch
|A. Green WR CIN
|32
|Davis Mattek
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|33
|Josh ADHD
|J. Edelman WR NE
|34
|Evan Silva
|D. Henry RB TEN
|35
|@beerswater
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|36
|@Matt_Gajewski
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|@Matt_Gajewski
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|38
|@beerswater
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|39
|Evan Silva
|O. Howard TE TB
|40
|Josh ADHD
|A. Jones RB GB
|41
|Davis Mattek
|R. Woods WR LAR
|42
|Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|43
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|44
|@TylerBuecher
|K. Johnson RB DET
|45
|Eliot
|K. Drake RB MIA
|46
|Chris Towers
|C. Godwin WR TB
|47
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|48
|Heath Cummings
|E. Engram TE NYG
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|50
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|51
|Chris Towers
|K. Golladay WR DET
|52
|Eliot
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|53
|@TylerBuecher
|H. Henry TE LAC
|54
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|55
|Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|56
|Davis Mattek
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|57
|Josh ADHD
|C. Carson RB SEA
|58
|Evan Silva
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|59
|@beerswater
|M. Williams WR LAC
|60
|@Matt_Gajewski
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|@Matt_Gajewski
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|62
|@beerswater
|S. Watkins WR KC
|63
|Evan Silva
|L. Murray RB NO
|64
|Josh ADHD
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|65
|Davis Mattek
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|66
|Gretch
|C. Davis WR TEN
|67
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|68
|@TylerBuecher
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|69
|Eliot
|S. Michel RB NE
|70
|Chris Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|71
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|E. Ebron TE IND
|72
|Heath Cummings
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|74
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|J. Landry WR CLE
|75
|Chris Towers
|T. Coleman RB SF
|76
|Eliot
|J. Cook TE NO
|77
|@TylerBuecher
|A. Luck QB IND
|78
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|D. Pettis WR SF
|79
|Gretch
|J. White RB NE
|80
|Davis Mattek
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|81
|Josh ADHD
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|82
|Evan Silva
|C. Newton QB CAR
|83
|@beerswater
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|84
|@Matt_Gajewski
|L. Miller RB HOU
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|@Matt_Gajewski
|R. Penny RB SEA
|86
|@beerswater
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|87
|Evan Silva
|K. Murray QB ARI
|88
|Josh ADHD
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|89
|Davis Mattek
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|90
|Gretch
|R. Jones RB TB
|91
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|M. Jones WR DET
|92
|@TylerBuecher
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|93
|Eliot
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|94
|Chris Towers
|T. Williams WR OAK
|95
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|96
|Heath Cummings
|G. Tate WR NYG
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|98
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|D. Guice RB WAS
|99
|Chris Towers
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|100
|Eliot
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|101
|@TylerBuecher
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|102
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|103
|Gretch
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|104
|Davis Mattek
|I. Smith RB ATL
|105
|Josh ADHD
|D. Harris RB NE
|106
|Evan Silva
|N. Harry WR NE
|107
|@beerswater
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|108
|@Matt_Gajewski
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|@Matt_Gajewski
|D. Funchess WR IND
|110
|@beerswater
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|111
|Evan Silva
|J. Hill RB BAL
|112
|Josh ADHD
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|113
|Davis Mattek
|J. Winston QB TB
|114
|Gretch
|M. Breida RB SF
|115
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|J. Howard RB PHI
|116
|@TylerBuecher
|G. Allison WR GB
|117
|Eliot
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|118
|Chris Towers
|J. Washington WR PIT
|119
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|120
|Heath Cummings
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|122
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|J. Goff QB LAR
|123
|Chris Towers
|R. Foster WR BUF
|124
|Eliot
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|125
|@TylerBuecher
|D. Walker TE TEN
|126
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|127
|Gretch
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|128
|Davis Mattek
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|129
|Josh ADHD
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|130
|Evan Silva
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|131
|@beerswater
|D. Brees QB NO
|132
|@Matt_Gajewski
|J. Reed TE WAS
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|@Matt_Gajewski
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|134
|@beerswater
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|135
|Evan Silva
|P. Barber RB TB
|136
|Josh ADHD
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|137
|Davis Mattek
|K. Stills WR MIA
|138
|Gretch
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|139
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|J. Allen QB BUF
|140
|@TylerBuecher
|P. Campbell WR IND
|141
|Eliot
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|142
|Chris Towers
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|143
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|144
|Heath Cummings
|T. Burton TE CHI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|146
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|T. Smith WR NO
|147
|Chris Towers
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|148
|Eliot
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|149
|@TylerBuecher
|J. Brown WR BUF
|150
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|D. Parker WR MIA
|151
|Gretch
|N. Hines RB IND
|152
|Davis Mattek
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|153
|Josh ADHD
|J. Doyle TE IND
|154
|Evan Silva
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|155
|@beerswater
|A. Miller WR CHI
|156
|@Matt_Gajewski
|J. Graham TE GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|@Matt_Gajewski
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|158
|@beerswater
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|159
|Evan Silva
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|160
|Josh ADHD
|T. Brady QB NE
|161
|Davis Mattek
|D. Thompson RB KC
|162
|Gretch
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|163
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|164
|@TylerBuecher
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|165
|Eliot
|C. Hyde RB KC
|166
|Chris Towers
|J. Richard RB OAK
|167
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|168
|Heath Cummings
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Heath Cummings
|J. Gordon WR NE
|170
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|M. Lee WR JAC
|171
|Chris Towers
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|172
|Eliot
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|173
|@TylerBuecher
|J. Williams RB GB
|174
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|175
|Gretch
|N. Fant TE DEN
|176
|Davis Mattek
|M. Hardman WR KC
|177
|Josh ADHD
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|178
|Evan Silva
|C. Brate TE TB
|179
|@beerswater
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|180
|@Matt_Gajewski
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|@Matt_Gajewski
|D. Samuel WR SF
|182
|@beerswater
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|183
|Evan Silva
|T. Yeldon RB BUF
|184
|Josh ADHD
|M. Davis RB CHI
|185
|Davis Mattek
|R. Cobb WR DAL
|186
|Gretch
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|187
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|B. Snell RB PIT
|188
|@TylerBuecher
|T. Ginn WR NO
|189
|Eliot
|D. Moore WR SEA
|190
|Chris Towers
|D. Robinson WR KC
|191
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|C. Anderson RB DET
|192
|Heath Cummings
|K. Cole WR JAC
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Heath Cummings
|B. Anderson RB TB
|194
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|195
|Chris Towers
|B. Love RB WAS
|196
|Eliot
|A. Brown WR TEN
|197
|@TylerBuecher
|M. Brown WR BAL
|198
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|D. Waller TE OAK
|199
|Gretch
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|200
|Davis Mattek
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|201
|Josh ADHD
|H. Butler WR ARI
|202
|Evan Silva
|J. Sternberger TE GB
|203
|@beerswater
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|204
|@Matt_Gajewski
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|@Matt_Gajewski
|T. Gabriel WR CHI
|206
|@beerswater
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|207
|Evan Silva
|R. Higgins WR CLE
|208
|Josh ADHD
|C. Patterson WR CHI
|209
|Davis Mattek
|G. Swaim TE JAC
|210
|Gretch
|M. LaCosse TE NE
|211
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|D. Chark WR JAC
|212
|@TylerBuecher
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|213
|Eliot
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|214
|Chris Towers
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|215
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|216
|Heath Cummings
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|24
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|25
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|4
|48
|E. Engram TE NYG
|5
|49
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|72
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|7
|73
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|8
|96
|G. Tate WR NYG
|9
|97
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|10
|120
|D. Lewis RB TEN
|11
|121
|L. McCoy RB BUF
|12
|144
|T. Burton TE CHI
|13
|145
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|14
|168
|A. Dalton QB CIN
|15
|169
|J. Gordon WR NE
|16
|192
|K. Cole WR JAC
|17
|193
|B. Anderson RB TB
|18
|216
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|23
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|3
|26
|S. Diggs WR MIN
|4
|47
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|50
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|71
|E. Ebron TE IND
|7
|74
|J. Landry WR CLE
|8
|95
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|9
|98
|D. Guice RB WAS
|10
|119
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|11
|122
|J. Goff QB LAR
|12
|143
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|13
|146
|T. Smith WR NO
|14
|167
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|15
|170
|M. Lee WR JAC
|16
|191
|C. Anderson RB DET
|17
|194
|Z. Jones WR BUF
|18
|215
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|27
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|46
|C. Godwin WR TB
|5
|51
|K. Golladay WR DET
|6
|70
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|75
|T. Coleman RB SF
|8
|94
|T. Williams WR OAK
|9
|99
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|10
|118
|J. Washington WR PIT
|11
|123
|R. Foster WR BUF
|12
|142
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|13
|147
|A. Wilson WR MIA
|14
|166
|J. Richard RB OAK
|15
|171
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|16
|190
|D. Robinson WR KC
|17
|195
|B. Love RB WAS
|18
|214
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|Eliot
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|A. Brown WR OAK
|3
|28
|M. Mack RB IND
|4
|45
|K. Drake RB MIA
|5
|52
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|69
|S. Michel RB NE
|7
|76
|J. Cook TE NO
|8
|93
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|9
|100
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|10
|117
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|11
|124
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|12
|141
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|13
|148
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|14
|165
|C. Hyde RB KC
|15
|172
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|16
|189
|D. Moore WR SEA
|17
|196
|A. Brown WR TEN
|18
|213
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|@TylerBuecher
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Johnson RB ARI
|2
|20
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|29
|T. Hilton WR IND
|4
|44
|K. Johnson RB DET
|5
|53
|H. Henry TE LAC
|6
|68
|R. Anderson WR NYJ
|7
|77
|A. Luck QB IND
|8
|92
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|9
|101
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|10
|116
|G. Allison WR GB
|11
|125
|D. Walker TE TEN
|12
|140
|P. Campbell WR IND
|13
|149
|J. Brown WR BUF
|14
|164
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|15
|173
|J. Williams RB GB
|16
|188
|T. Ginn WR NO
|17
|197
|M. Brown WR BAL
|18
|212
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|19
|D. Williams RB KC
|3
|30
|T. Hill WR KC
|4
|43
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|54
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|67
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|7
|78
|D. Pettis WR SF
|8
|91
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|102
|D. Moncrief WR PIT
|10
|115
|J. Howard RB PHI
|11
|126
|A. Hooper TE ATL
|12
|139
|J. Allen QB BUF
|13
|150
|D. Parker WR MIA
|14
|163
|D. Johnson RB CLE
|15
|174
|M. Sanu WR ATL
|16
|187
|B. Snell RB PIT
|17
|198
|D. Waller TE OAK
|18
|211
|D. Chark WR JAC
|Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Hopkins WR HOU
|2
|18
|T. Gurley RB LAR
|3
|31
|A. Green WR CIN
|4
|42
|D. Moore WR CAR
|5
|55
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|6
|66
|C. Davis WR TEN
|7
|79
|J. White RB NE
|8
|90
|R. Jones RB TB
|9
|103
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|10
|114
|M. Breida RB SF
|11
|127
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|12
|138
|K. Rudolph TE MIN
|13
|151
|N. Hines RB IND
|14
|162
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|15
|175
|N. Fant TE DEN
|16
|186
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|17
|199
|M. Goodwin WR SF
|18
|210
|M. LaCosse TE NE
|Davis Mattek
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|2
|17
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|32
|J. Jacobs RB OAK
|4
|41
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|56
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|6
|65
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|80
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|8
|89
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|9
|104
|I. Smith RB ATL
|10
|113
|J. Winston QB TB
|11
|128
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|12
|137
|K. Stills WR MIA
|13
|152
|J. Samuels RB PIT
|14
|161
|D. Thompson RB KC
|15
|176
|M. Hardman WR KC
|16
|185
|R. Cobb WR DAL
|17
|200
|G. Olsen TE CAR
|18
|209
|G. Swaim TE JAC
|Josh ADHD
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|16
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|3
|33
|J. Edelman WR NE
|4
|40
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|57
|C. Carson RB SEA
|6
|64
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|81
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|8
|88
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|9
|105
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|112
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|11
|129
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|12
|136
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|153
|J. Doyle TE IND
|14
|160
|T. Brady QB NE
|15
|177
|A. Callaway WR CLE
|16
|184
|M. Davis RB CHI
|17
|201
|H. Butler WR ARI
|18
|208
|C. Patterson WR CHI
|Evan Silva
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|15
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|34
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|39
|O. Howard TE TB
|5
|58
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|6
|63
|L. Murray RB NO
|7
|82
|C. Newton QB CAR
|8
|87
|K. Murray QB ARI
|9
|106
|N. Harry WR NE
|10
|111
|J. Hill RB BAL
|11
|130
|D. Hamilton WR DEN
|12
|135
|P. Barber RB TB
|13
|154
|K. Ballage RB MIA
|14
|159
|E. Sanders WR DEN
|15
|178
|C. Brate TE TB
|16
|183
|T. Yeldon RB BUF
|17
|202
|J. Sternberger TE GB
|18
|207
|R. Higgins WR CLE
|@beerswater
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|2
|14
|J. Conner RB PIT
|3
|35
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|38
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|5
|59
|M. Williams WR LAC
|6
|62
|S. Watkins WR KC
|7
|83
|V. McDonald TE PIT
|8
|86
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|107
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|10
|110
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
|11
|131
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|134
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|13
|155
|A. Miller WR CHI
|14
|158
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|15
|179
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|16
|182
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|17
|203
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|18
|206
|P. Richardson WR WAS
|@Matt_Gajewski
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|13
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|3
|36
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|4
|37
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|60
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|61
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|7
|84
|L. Miller RB HOU
|8
|85
|R. Penny RB SEA
|9
|108
|D. Foreman RB HOU
|10
|109
|D. Funchess WR IND
|11
|132
|J. Reed TE WAS
|12
|133
|P. Rivers QB LAC
|13
|156
|J. Graham TE GB
|14
|157
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|15
|180
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|16
|181
|D. Samuel WR SF
|17
|204
|M. Mariota QB TEN
|18
|205
|T. Gabriel WR CHI
So which Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in training camp
Heath Cummings has the top-10 things you need to watch for in training camp.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
QB vs skill position ADP
Ben Gretch plots quarterback Average Draft Positions against the skill position players on...
-
10 Big Training Camp Battles
With training camp looming, Chris Towers checks in with 10 of the most important positional...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Jameis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Value in Jones
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...