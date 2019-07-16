2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: In best ball mock, roster construction is key

Ben Gretch reviews a best ball expert mock draft that used DRAFT scoring and roster settings.

Best ball formats are a great way to play Fantasy Football without all the hassle. You draft a team, and that's it. Set it, and forget it. 

Of course, not being able to adjust your roster after the draft means roster construction becomes key. Drafters have to consider contingency plans for potential costly injuries, how much depth they need at each position, and when and how to attack start-one positions like quarterback and tight end.

On Monday, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and I were joined by several of my favorite analysts in the Fantasy industry to do a mock best ball draft. We used DRAFT settings, which meant half-point PPR scoring, four points per passing touchdown, 18 roster spots, and no defenses or kickers. The format starts 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, and 1 flex each week. Here was the pick order.

  1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer 
  2. Shawn Siegele, RotoViz
  3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
  4. Eliot Crist, The Quant Edge
  5. Tyler Buecher, FantasyGuru
  6. TJ Calkins, RotoViz
  7. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
  8. Davis Mattek, RotoExperts
  9. Josh ADHD, RotoGrinders
  10. John Daigle, Rotoworld
  11. Mike Beers, RotoViz
  12. Matt Gajewski, RotoGrinders

You can find the full pick-by-pick results at the bottom of this post, but given positional roster construction is such an important piece of context, here's a look at the results from that perspective as well. 

7-15-mock.jpg

A quick note that John Daigle lost power late in the draft, and asterisked picks for Mattek and Daigle were autodrafted. Outside of those two teams, there were some clear roster construction trends from the remaining 10 drafters.

Each team took at least seven wide receivers, and no more than five quarterbacks plus tight ends. With wide receiver being a volatile position week to week, depth in best ball formats is key to provide greater weekly consistency and upside. All of our drafters prioritized that over being three-deep at both quarterback and tight end, and five drafters took eight wide receivers overall, which meant just five running backs for four of those teams. 

One drafter who took this tact is Shawn Siegele, one of my favorite analysts (and people) in the Fantasy industry. A former high stakes champion, Shawn is someone whose strategies I always keep an eye on, and his Best Ball Workshop series has been in my estimation one of the best series in the Fantasy industry this offseason. In it, he's laid the groundwork for the strategy he implemented here, including his decision to take Eric Ebron in the sixth round, a pick that raised my eyebrow given he'd already nabbed Zach Ertz. The duo allowed him to forgo a third tight end. 

Former Pros vs. Joes best ball champion Mike Beers took a similar approach, but differed slightly in the early rounds. To help support his decision to only draft five running backs overall, Beers selected three in the first four rounds, then sprinkled in wide receivers throughout the rest of his draft to get to eight total. 

By their nature, best ball drafts ask players to commit to a strategy. TJ Calkins showed off one common strategy, taking stacking to the extreme by loading up on last year's top offense with his first four picks. That likely informed his decision to take Tyreek Hill in the third round, clearly committing to the idea he either won't be suspended or will miss relatively few games. TJ also expressed some dismay in the chat when Beers selected Sammy Watkins in the sixth, suggesting he would have taken that strategy a step further if given the chance. 

On the opposite side of that coin, both Heath and Chris rostered seven running backs, as did John even before losing his connection late. Heath and Chris accomplished this by going with just two quarterbacks and tight ends — something I suspect John also would have done — not sacrificing their wide receiver depth by still grabbing seven at that position. 

As far as my own approach, I kept an eye on earlier tight ends, but never found value I liked. Because I think tight end gets pretty flat in the middle rounds, I reached a point where I committed to selecting three late, which led me to take two of my top 12 quarterbacks in the middle rounds so I wouldn't need three of those. 

I instead went heavy on wide receivers early after selecting Todd Gurley, a risky pick I think makes more sense in a best ball format where early-season production is valued the same as late-season and Gurley's high touchdown equity could lead to big weeks even if his workload is more tempered this year. To round out my running back group, I selected a few pass-catching backs. Research Beers has done has shown they tend to have more week-to-week volatility than other backs, contrary to what seems to be popular belief that they are consistent but low upside options. It does make sense given their playing time is often tied to game script, and they can bunch together high-catch games when their teams are in catch-up mode. 

I liked my draft overall, but if I could have one pick back, I likely would have taken Jack Doyle or Jimmy Graham instead of Nyheim Hines in the 13th, improving my trio of tight ends and swapping out Matt LaCosse for an eighth wide receiver in the final round. 

You can view the full results below. 

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings S. Barkley RB NYG
2 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 Chris Towers A. Kamara RB NO
4 Eliot E. Elliott RB DAL
5 @TylerBuecher D. Johnson RB ARI
6 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins T. Kelce TE KC
7 Gretch D. Hopkins WR HOU
8 Davis Mattek J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
9 Josh ADHD J. Jones WR ATL
10 Evan Silva D. Adams WR GB
11 @beerswater M. Gordon RB LAC
12 @Matt_Gajewski M. Thomas WR NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 @Matt_Gajewski L. Bell RB NYJ
14 @beerswater J. Conner RB PIT
15 Evan Silva J. Mixon RB CIN
16 Josh ADHD O. Beckham WR CLE
17 Davis Mattek M. Evans WR TB
18 Gretch T. Gurley RB LAR
19 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Williams RB KC
20 @TylerBuecher D. Cook RB MIN
21 Eliot A. Brown WR OAK
22 Chris Towers G. Kittle TE SF
23 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz Z. Ertz TE PHI
24 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings N. Chubb RB CLE
26 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz S. Diggs WR MIN
27 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC
28 Eliot M. Mack RB IND
29 @TylerBuecher T. Hilton WR IND
30 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins T. Hill WR KC
31 Gretch A. Green WR CIN
32 Davis Mattek J. Jacobs RB OAK
33 Josh ADHD J. Edelman WR NE
34 Evan Silva D. Henry RB TEN
35 @beerswater A. Cooper WR DAL
36 @Matt_Gajewski B. Cooks WR LAR
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 @Matt_Gajewski A. Thielen WR MIN
38 @beerswater D. Freeman RB ATL
39 Evan Silva O. Howard TE TB
40 Josh ADHD A. Jones RB GB
41 Davis Mattek R. Woods WR LAR
42 Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
43 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins P. Mahomes QB KC
44 @TylerBuecher K. Johnson RB DET
45 Eliot K. Drake RB MIA
46 Chris Towers C. Godwin WR TB
47 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz C. Ridley WR ATL
48 Heath Cummings E. Engram TE NYG
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR LAR
50 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz T. Boyd WR CIN
51 Chris Towers K. Golladay WR DET
52 Eliot T. Lockett WR SEA
53 @TylerBuecher H. Henry TE LAC
54 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Montgomery RB CHI
55 Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
56 Davis Mattek P. Lindsay RB DEN
57 Josh ADHD C. Carson RB SEA
58 Evan Silva D. Henderson RB LAR
59 @beerswater M. Williams WR LAC
60 @Matt_Gajewski M. Ingram RB BAL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 @Matt_Gajewski A. Robinson WR CHI
62 @beerswater S. Watkins WR KC
63 Evan Silva L. Murray RB NO
64 Josh ADHD M. Sanders RB PHI
65 Davis Mattek W. Fuller WR HOU
66 Gretch C. Davis WR TEN
67 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins A. Jeffery WR PHI
68 @TylerBuecher R. Anderson WR NYJ
69 Eliot S. Michel RB NE
70 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU
71 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz E. Ebron TE IND
72 Heath Cummings T. Cohen RB CHI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings A. Rodgers QB GB
74 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz J. Landry WR CLE
75 Chris Towers T. Coleman RB SF
76 Eliot J. Cook TE NO
77 @TylerBuecher A. Luck QB IND
78 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Pettis WR SF
79 Gretch J. White RB NE
80 Davis Mattek A. Ekeler RB LAC
81 Josh ADHD D. Westbrook WR JAC
82 Evan Silva C. Newton QB CAR
83 @beerswater V. McDonald TE PIT
84 @Matt_Gajewski L. Miller RB HOU
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 @Matt_Gajewski R. Penny RB SEA
86 @beerswater C. Sutton WR DEN
87 Evan Silva K. Murray QB ARI
88 Josh ADHD B. Mayfield QB CLE
89 Davis Mattek D. Njoku TE CLE
90 Gretch R. Jones RB TB
91 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins M. Jones WR DET
92 @TylerBuecher K. Coutee WR HOU
93 Eliot C. Samuel WR CAR
94 Chris Towers T. Williams WR OAK
95 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz M. Ryan QB ATL
96 Heath Cummings G. Tate WR NYG
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings S. Shepard WR NYG
98 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz D. Guice RB WAS
99 Chris Towers J. McKinnon RB SF
100 Eliot D. Jackson WR PHI
101 @TylerBuecher R. Freeman RB DEN
102 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Moncrief WR PIT
103 Gretch C. Wentz QB PHI
104 Davis Mattek I. Smith RB ATL
105 Josh ADHD D. Harris RB NE
106 Evan Silva N. Harry WR NE
107 @beerswater B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
108 @Matt_Gajewski D. Foreman RB HOU
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 @Matt_Gajewski D. Funchess WR IND
110 @beerswater M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
111 Evan Silva J. Hill RB BAL
112 Josh ADHD M. Andrews TE BAL
113 Davis Mattek J. Winston QB TB
114 Gretch M. Breida RB SF
115 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins J. Howard RB PHI
116 @TylerBuecher G. Allison WR GB
117 Eliot L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
118 Chris Towers J. Washington WR PIT
119 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz L. Jackson QB BAL
120 Heath Cummings D. Lewis RB TEN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings L. McCoy RB BUF
122 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz J. Goff QB LAR
123 Chris Towers R. Foster WR BUF
124 Eliot D. Prescott QB DAL
125 @TylerBuecher D. Walker TE TEN
126 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins A. Hooper TE ATL
127 Gretch R. Wilson QB SEA
128 Davis Mattek C. Thompson RB WAS
129 Josh ADHD M. Gallup WR DAL
130 Evan Silva D. Hamilton WR DEN
131 @beerswater D. Brees QB NO
132 @Matt_Gajewski J. Reed TE WAS
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 @Matt_Gajewski P. Rivers QB LAC
134 @beerswater A. Peterson RB WAS
135 Evan Silva P. Barber RB TB
136 Josh ADHD A. Mattison RB MIN
137 Davis Mattek K. Stills WR MIA
138 Gretch K. Rudolph TE MIN
139 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins J. Allen QB BUF
140 @TylerBuecher P. Campbell WR IND
141 Eliot M. Trubisky QB CHI
142 Chris Towers J. Garoppolo QB SF
143 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz D. Metcalf WR SEA
144 Heath Cummings T. Burton TE CHI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE
146 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz T. Smith WR NO
147 Chris Towers A. Wilson WR MIA
148 Eliot D. Goedert TE PHI
149 @TylerBuecher J. Brown WR BUF
150 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Parker WR MIA
151 Gretch N. Hines RB IND
152 Davis Mattek J. Samuels RB PIT
153 Josh ADHD J. Doyle TE IND
154 Evan Silva K. Ballage RB MIA
155 @beerswater A. Miller WR CHI
156 @Matt_Gajewski J. Graham TE GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 @Matt_Gajewski K. Cousins QB MIN
158 @beerswater C. Herndon TE NYJ
159 Evan Silva E. Sanders WR DEN
160 Josh ADHD T. Brady QB NE
161 Davis Mattek D. Thompson RB KC
162 Gretch A. Isabella WR ARI
163 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Johnson RB CLE
164 @TylerBuecher S. Darnold QB NYJ
165 Eliot C. Hyde RB KC
166 Chris Towers J. Richard RB OAK
167 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz J. Jackson RB LAC
168 Heath Cummings A. Dalton QB CIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Heath Cummings J. Gordon WR NE
170 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz M. Lee WR JAC
171 Chris Towers C. Edmonds RB ARI
172 Eliot T. Hockenson TE DET
173 @TylerBuecher J. Williams RB GB
174 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins M. Sanu WR ATL
175 Gretch N. Fant TE DEN
176 Davis Mattek M. Hardman WR KC
177 Josh ADHD A. Callaway WR CLE
178 Evan Silva C. Brate TE TB
179 @beerswater J. Crowder WR NYJ
180 @Matt_Gajewski D. Singletary RB BUF
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 @Matt_Gajewski D. Samuel WR SF
182 @beerswater M. Gesicki TE MIA
183 Evan Silva T. Yeldon RB BUF
184 Josh ADHD M. Davis RB CHI
185 Davis Mattek R. Cobb WR DAL
186 Gretch G. Bernard RB CIN
187 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins B. Snell RB PIT
188 @TylerBuecher T. Ginn WR NO
189 Eliot D. Moore WR SEA
190 Chris Towers D. Robinson WR KC
191 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz C. Anderson RB DET
192 Heath Cummings K. Cole WR JAC
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Heath Cummings B. Anderson RB TB
194 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz Z. Jones WR BUF
195 Chris Towers B. Love RB WAS
196 Eliot A. Brown WR TEN
197 @TylerBuecher M. Brown WR BAL
198 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Waller TE OAK
199 Gretch M. Goodwin WR SF
200 Davis Mattek G. Olsen TE CAR
201 Josh ADHD H. Butler WR ARI
202 Evan Silva J. Sternberger TE GB
203 @beerswater R. Burkhead RB NE
204 @Matt_Gajewski M. Mariota QB TEN
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 @Matt_Gajewski T. Gabriel WR CHI
206 @beerswater P. Richardson WR WAS
207 Evan Silva R. Higgins WR CLE
208 Josh ADHD C. Patterson WR CHI
209 Davis Mattek G. Swaim TE JAC
210 Gretch M. LaCosse TE NE
211 TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins D. Chark WR JAC
212 @TylerBuecher I. Thomas TE CAR
213 Eliot T. Pollard RB DAL
214 Chris Towers W. Dissly TE SEA
215 Shawn Siegele - RotoViz R. Armstead RB JAC
216 Heath Cummings M. Boykin WR BAL
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 24 K. Allen WR LAC
3 25 N. Chubb RB CLE
4 48 E. Engram TE NYG
5 49 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 72 T. Cohen RB CHI
7 73 A. Rodgers QB GB
8 96 G. Tate WR NYG
9 97 S. Shepard WR NYG
10 120 D. Lewis RB TEN
11 121 L. McCoy RB BUF
12 144 T. Burton TE CHI
13 145 K. Hunt RB CLE
14 168 A. Dalton QB CIN
15 169 J. Gordon WR NE
16 192 K. Cole WR JAC
17 193 B. Anderson RB TB
18 216 M. Boykin WR BAL
Shawn Siegele - RotoViz
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 23 Z. Ertz TE PHI
3 26 S. Diggs WR MIN
4 47 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 50 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 71 E. Ebron TE IND
7 74 J. Landry WR CLE
8 95 M. Ryan QB ATL
9 98 D. Guice RB WAS
10 119 L. Jackson QB BAL
11 122 J. Goff QB LAR
12 143 D. Metcalf WR SEA
13 146 T. Smith WR NO
14 167 J. Jackson RB LAC
15 170 M. Lee WR JAC
16 191 C. Anderson RB DET
17 194 Z. Jones WR BUF
18 215 R. Armstead RB JAC
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 G. Kittle TE SF
3 27 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 46 C. Godwin WR TB
5 51 K. Golladay WR DET
6 70 D. Watson QB HOU
7 75 T. Coleman RB SF
8 94 T. Williams WR OAK
9 99 J. McKinnon RB SF
10 118 J. Washington WR PIT
11 123 R. Foster WR BUF
12 142 J. Garoppolo QB SF
13 147 A. Wilson WR MIA
14 166 J. Richard RB OAK
15 171 C. Edmonds RB ARI
16 190 D. Robinson WR KC
17 195 B. Love RB WAS
18 214 W. Dissly TE SEA
Eliot
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 A. Brown WR OAK
3 28 M. Mack RB IND
4 45 K. Drake RB MIA
5 52 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 69 S. Michel RB NE
7 76 J. Cook TE NO
8 93 C. Samuel WR CAR
9 100 D. Jackson WR PHI
10 117 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
11 124 D. Prescott QB DAL
12 141 M. Trubisky QB CHI
13 148 D. Goedert TE PHI
14 165 C. Hyde RB KC
15 172 T. Hockenson TE DET
16 189 D. Moore WR SEA
17 196 A. Brown WR TEN
18 213 T. Pollard RB DAL
@TylerBuecher
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Johnson RB ARI
2 20 D. Cook RB MIN
3 29 T. Hilton WR IND
4 44 K. Johnson RB DET
5 53 H. Henry TE LAC
6 68 R. Anderson WR NYJ
7 77 A. Luck QB IND
8 92 K. Coutee WR HOU
9 101 R. Freeman RB DEN
10 116 G. Allison WR GB
11 125 D. Walker TE TEN
12 140 P. Campbell WR IND
13 149 J. Brown WR BUF
14 164 S. Darnold QB NYJ
15 173 J. Williams RB GB
16 188 T. Ginn WR NO
17 197 M. Brown WR BAL
18 212 I. Thomas TE CAR
TJ Calkins - @tjcalkins
Rd Pk Player
1 6 T. Kelce TE KC
2 19 D. Williams RB KC
3 30 T. Hill WR KC
4 43 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 54 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 67 A. Jeffery WR PHI
7 78 D. Pettis WR SF
8 91 M. Jones WR DET
9 102 D. Moncrief WR PIT
10 115 J. Howard RB PHI
11 126 A. Hooper TE ATL
12 139 J. Allen QB BUF
13 150 D. Parker WR MIA
14 163 D. Johnson RB CLE
15 174 M. Sanu WR ATL
16 187 B. Snell RB PIT
17 198 D. Waller TE OAK
18 211 D. Chark WR JAC
Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Hopkins WR HOU
2 18 T. Gurley RB LAR
3 31 A. Green WR CIN
4 42 D. Moore WR CAR
5 55 C. Kirk WR ARI
6 66 C. Davis WR TEN
7 79 J. White RB NE
8 90 R. Jones RB TB
9 103 C. Wentz QB PHI
10 114 M. Breida RB SF
11 127 R. Wilson QB SEA
12 138 K. Rudolph TE MIN
13 151 N. Hines RB IND
14 162 A. Isabella WR ARI
15 175 N. Fant TE DEN
16 186 G. Bernard RB CIN
17 199 M. Goodwin WR SF
18 210 M. LaCosse TE NE
Davis Mattek
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
2 17 M. Evans WR TB
3 32 J. Jacobs RB OAK
4 41 R. Woods WR LAR
5 56 P. Lindsay RB DEN
6 65 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 80 A. Ekeler RB LAC
8 89 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 104 I. Smith RB ATL
10 113 J. Winston QB TB
11 128 C. Thompson RB WAS
12 137 K. Stills WR MIA
13 152 J. Samuels RB PIT
14 161 D. Thompson RB KC
15 176 M. Hardman WR KC
16 185 R. Cobb WR DAL
17 200 G. Olsen TE CAR
18 209 G. Swaim TE JAC
Josh ADHD
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jones WR ATL
2 16 O. Beckham WR CLE
3 33 J. Edelman WR NE
4 40 A. Jones RB GB
5 57 C. Carson RB SEA
6 64 M. Sanders RB PHI
7 81 D. Westbrook WR JAC
8 88 B. Mayfield QB CLE
9 105 D. Harris RB NE
10 112 M. Andrews TE BAL
11 129 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 136 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 153 J. Doyle TE IND
14 160 T. Brady QB NE
15 177 A. Callaway WR CLE
16 184 M. Davis RB CHI
17 201 H. Butler WR ARI
18 208 C. Patterson WR CHI
Evan Silva
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Adams WR GB
2 15 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 34 D. Henry RB TEN
4 39 O. Howard TE TB
5 58 D. Henderson RB LAR
6 63 L. Murray RB NO
7 82 C. Newton QB CAR
8 87 K. Murray QB ARI
9 106 N. Harry WR NE
10 111 J. Hill RB BAL
11 130 D. Hamilton WR DEN
12 135 P. Barber RB TB
13 154 K. Ballage RB MIA
14 159 E. Sanders WR DEN
15 178 C. Brate TE TB
16 183 T. Yeldon RB BUF
17 202 J. Sternberger TE GB
18 207 R. Higgins WR CLE
@beerswater
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Gordon RB LAC
2 14 J. Conner RB PIT
3 35 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 38 D. Freeman RB ATL
5 59 M. Williams WR LAC
6 62 S. Watkins WR KC
7 83 V. McDonald TE PIT
8 86 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 107 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
10 110 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
11 131 D. Brees QB NO
12 134 A. Peterson RB WAS
13 155 A. Miller WR CHI
14 158 C. Herndon TE NYJ
15 179 J. Crowder WR NYJ
16 182 M. Gesicki TE MIA
17 203 R. Burkhead RB NE
18 206 P. Richardson WR WAS
@Matt_Gajewski
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Thomas WR NO
2 13 L. Bell RB NYJ
3 36 B. Cooks WR LAR
4 37 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 60 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 61 A. Robinson WR CHI
7 84 L. Miller RB HOU
8 85 R. Penny RB SEA
9 108 D. Foreman RB HOU
10 109 D. Funchess WR IND
11 132 J. Reed TE WAS
12 133 P. Rivers QB LAC
13 156 J. Graham TE GB
14 157 K. Cousins QB MIN
15 180 D. Singletary RB BUF
16 181 D. Samuel WR SF
17 204 M. Mariota QB TEN
18 205 T. Gabriel WR CHI

