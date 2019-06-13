2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Kicker and DST Tiers 1.0
You need a kicker and a DST for your Fantasy squad. Here's how Dave Richard thinks you should go about acquiring them.
You've got to draft kickers and defenses, too, so here are tiers for those positions, too. The key takeaway: You're not touching these positions until the end of your draft. But here's how you'll want to prioritize for 2019:
Kicker/ DST Tiers 1.0
FOURTH-TO-LAST ROUND
THIRD-TO-LAST ROUND
Rams DST
Chargers DST
Jaguars DST
Eagles DST
Vikings DST
SECOND-TO-LAST ROUND
LAST ROUND
Broncos DST
Jake Elliott
Greg Zuerlein
Saints DST
Justin Tucker
Wil Lutz
Stephen Gostkowski
Patriots DST
Texans DST
Harrison Butker
Ravens DST
Matt Prater
Matt Bryant
Adam Vinatieri
Robbie Gould
Packers DST
Titans DST
Graham Gano
Chris Boswell
