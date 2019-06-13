2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Kicker and DST Tiers 1.0

You need a kicker and a DST for your Fantasy squad. Here's how Dave Richard thinks you should go about acquiring them.

You've got to draft kickers and defenses, too, so here are tiers for those positions, too. The key takeaway: You're not touching these positions until the end of your draft. But here's how you'll want to prioritize for 2019: 

Kicker/ DST Tiers 1.0

FOURTH-TO-LAST ROUND

THIRD-TO-LAST ROUND

Rams DST

Chargers DST

Jaguars DST

Eagles DST

Vikings DST

 

 

 

SECOND-TO-LAST ROUND

LAST ROUND

Broncos DST

Jake Elliott

Greg Zuerlein

Saints DST

Justin Tucker

Wil Lutz

Stephen Gostkowski

Patriots DST

Texans DST

Harrison Butker

Ravens DST

Matt Prater

Matt Bryant

Adam Vinatieri

 

Robbie Gould

 

Packers DST

 

Titans DST

 

Graham Gano

 

Chris Boswell

