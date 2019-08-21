2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: King's Classic 14-team, 0.5 PPR expert auction results

Editor's note: Dave Richard represented CBS Sports in the second-annual King's Classic, an industry two-league event featuring 14 Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Rotoworld, Pro Football Focus and more. The draft took place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. These are the results of the auction, completed on Aug. 17, 2019.

Half-point per reception scoring, two flex spots per lineup, a $200 auction budget and fourteen people who know exactly what they're doing. To some people, this sounds like a nightmare. To me, this is akin to a final exam to see just how good I am at coming away with a competitive Fantasy team. It's the culmination of not just all of my theories involving every player and position in the NFL, but also my auction strategies I've built up over the years.

I remember walking into the draft room focused on getting not one, but two of the top-seven receivers. I figured they'd be a little bit cheaper than two of the top-six running backs and would give my team a competitive advantage at the position. I also figured if I went big on two receivers I could wait a little bit and find some bargains at other positions (no way would I spend up at quarterback).

What is it they say about the best-laid plans?

The first player on my team turned out to be James Conner. Not a receiver, but irresistible when I landed him for $39 after the likes of Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott went for anywhere from $50-plus. I guess too many people are afraid of Jaylen Samuels stealing a lot of work from him, but I'm pretty confident the Steelers are going to give much of their run game to him. And the price was unbeatable.

It gets better -- somehow, I also snagged Davante Adams for $46. This was just like the Conner steal because it came after DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones went for $50-plus. I can't explain it other than maybe not as many people are as high on the Packers passing game as I am.

And if those two purchases weren't good enough, picking up Chris Carson for $28 was the icing on the cake. By comparison, Marlon Mack and Mark Ingram went for $27 and Chargers holdout Melvin Gordon went for $25.

The great news: I had three top-30 picks in any Fantasy draft on my team, all at admirable prices. The slightly bad news: I spent 57% of my total budget on three players. I ear-marked $15 of my remaining budget for Rashaad Penny and Jaylen Samuels and decided to wait and see if the bidding would die down once other managers spent their dough.

That took longer than expected, and while I waited for bargains, I let some pretty good deals pass under my nose. Receivers like Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd went for under $20. Sterling Shepard and Alshon Jeffery went for $12 each. While other people were building their rosters, I was in a holding pattern waiting to go on a shopping spree with my pretend money.

I picked up one more mini-bargain (Cam Newton for $6) before realizing there was only one really good receiver left: Julian Edelman. I had plenty to spend, but so did fellow analysts Curtis Patrick and Dom Cintorino, the latter of whom had just as big a need for a receiver.

I had a feeling I would have to fight for the right to overpay for Edelman. I hated the idea of it, but the next-best receiver was Dede Westbrook, and I sure didn't want to get into an expensive bidding war for both.

Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, and quarterbacks. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get your guide now!

Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened. Patrick and Cintorino both got in the bidding for Edelman and forced my hand to spend ... gulp ... $30. For the same price I could have had Kupp and Shepard, or Christian Kirk and Robby Anderson. It was a big-time mistake.

It's also an error I didn't learn from as moments later I made it rain for Westbrook. It was the combination of being desperate for good starters and not having enough reliable options left to bid on that made me spend ... gulp ... $16 on Westbrook.

So a definite lesson I can teach you is to not be too patient when it comes to spending. I sat back for too long and didn't recognize any fair prices or slight bargains in the moment. I think I feared missing out on bargains later in the auction when they went toward the middle. The opportunity I created by winning top-tier starters on the thrift vanished when I held on to my pretend money for too long.

Despite that, I can still proudly say I landed four players in my top-30 PPR rankings and six players in my top-85 PPR rankings. In a 14-team league, that's not too bad. And that's with enough left over for a good streaming tight end (Jordan Reed, $6), a sleeper tight end (T.J. Hockenson, $2), a quality handcuff (Jaylen Samuels, $7; Rashaad Penny went for a head-scratching $15), a bargain No. 2 quarterback (Tom Brady, $2), a potential breakout receiver (Geronimo Allison, $9) and a bunch of low-end running backs (Adrian Peterson, $3; Malcolm Brown, $1; Jamaal Williams, my last $3). My lineup will be fine, but my bench will need some serious waiver-wire help.

Final team

QB Cam Newton, CAR ($6)

RB James Conner, PIT ($39)

RB Chris Carson, SEA ($28)

WR Davante Adams, GB ($46)

WR Julian Edelman, NE ($30)

TE Jordan Reed, WAS ($6)

FLEX Dede Westbrook, JAC ($16)

FLEX Geronimo Allison, GB ($9)

K Jake Elliott, PHI ($1)

DST Cowboys ($1)

BENCH Tom Brady, QB, NE ($2)

BENCH Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT ($7)

BENCH T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET ($2)

BENCH Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS ($3)

BENCH Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR ($1)

BENCH Jamaal Williams, RB, GB ($3)

Full auction results