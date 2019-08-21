2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: King's Classic 14-team, 0.5 PPR expert auction results
A deep-league auction featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed the most popular players as of mid-August.
Editor's note: Dave Richard represented CBS Sports in the second-annual King's Classic, an industry two-league event featuring 14 Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Rotoworld, Pro Football Focus and more. The draft took place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. These are the results of the auction, completed on Aug. 17, 2019.
Half-point per reception scoring, two flex spots per lineup, a $200 auction budget and fourteen people who know exactly what they're doing. To some people, this sounds like a nightmare. To me, this is akin to a final exam to see just how good I am at coming away with a competitive Fantasy team. It's the culmination of not just all of my theories involving every player and position in the NFL, but also my auction strategies I've built up over the years.
I remember walking into the draft room focused on getting not one, but two of the top-seven receivers. I figured they'd be a little bit cheaper than two of the top-six running backs and would give my team a competitive advantage at the position. I also figured if I went big on two receivers I could wait a little bit and find some bargains at other positions (no way would I spend up at quarterback).
What is it they say about the best-laid plans?
The first player on my team turned out to be James Conner. Not a receiver, but irresistible when I landed him for $39 after the likes of Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott went for anywhere from $50-plus. I guess too many people are afraid of Jaylen Samuels stealing a lot of work from him, but I'm pretty confident the Steelers are going to give much of their run game to him. And the price was unbeatable.
It gets better -- somehow, I also snagged Davante Adams for $46. This was just like the Conner steal because it came after DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones went for $50-plus. I can't explain it other than maybe not as many people are as high on the Packers passing game as I am.
And if those two purchases weren't good enough, picking up Chris Carson for $28 was the icing on the cake. By comparison, Marlon Mack and Mark Ingram went for $27 and Chargers holdout Melvin Gordon went for $25.
The great news: I had three top-30 picks in any Fantasy draft on my team, all at admirable prices. The slightly bad news: I spent 57% of my total budget on three players. I ear-marked $15 of my remaining budget for Rashaad Penny and Jaylen Samuels and decided to wait and see if the bidding would die down once other managers spent their dough.
That took longer than expected, and while I waited for bargains, I let some pretty good deals pass under my nose. Receivers like Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd went for under $20. Sterling Shepard and Alshon Jeffery went for $12 each. While other people were building their rosters, I was in a holding pattern waiting to go on a shopping spree with my pretend money.
I picked up one more mini-bargain (Cam Newton for $6) before realizing there was only one really good receiver left: Julian Edelman. I had plenty to spend, but so did fellow analysts Curtis Patrick and Dom Cintorino, the latter of whom had just as big a need for a receiver.
I had a feeling I would have to fight for the right to overpay for Edelman. I hated the idea of it, but the next-best receiver was Dede Westbrook, and I sure didn't want to get into an expensive bidding war for both.
Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened. Patrick and Cintorino both got in the bidding for Edelman and forced my hand to spend ... gulp ... $30. For the same price I could have had Kupp and Shepard, or Christian Kirk and Robby Anderson. It was a big-time mistake.
It's also an error I didn't learn from as moments later I made it rain for Westbrook. It was the combination of being desperate for good starters and not having enough reliable options left to bid on that made me spend ... gulp ... $16 on Westbrook.
So a definite lesson I can teach you is to not be too patient when it comes to spending. I sat back for too long and didn't recognize any fair prices or slight bargains in the moment. I think I feared missing out on bargains later in the auction when they went toward the middle. The opportunity I created by winning top-tier starters on the thrift vanished when I held on to my pretend money for too long.
Despite that, I can still proudly say I landed four players in my top-30 PPR rankings and six players in my top-85 PPR rankings. In a 14-team league, that's not too bad. And that's with enough left over for a good streaming tight end (Jordan Reed, $6), a sleeper tight end (T.J. Hockenson, $2), a quality handcuff (Jaylen Samuels, $7; Rashaad Penny went for a head-scratching $15), a bargain No. 2 quarterback (Tom Brady, $2), a potential breakout receiver (Geronimo Allison, $9) and a bunch of low-end running backs (Adrian Peterson, $3; Malcolm Brown, $1; Jamaal Williams, my last $3). My lineup will be fine, but my bench will need some serious waiver-wire help.
Final team
QB Cam Newton, CAR ($6)
RB James Conner, PIT ($39)
RB Chris Carson, SEA ($28)
WR Davante Adams, GB ($46)
WR Julian Edelman, NE ($30)
TE Jordan Reed, WAS ($6)
FLEX Dede Westbrook, JAC ($16)
FLEX Geronimo Allison, GB ($9)
K Jake Elliott, PHI ($1)
DST Cowboys ($1)
BENCH Tom Brady, QB, NE ($2)
BENCH Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT ($7)
BENCH T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET ($2)
BENCH Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS ($3)
BENCH Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR ($1)
BENCH Jamaal Williams, RB, GB ($3)
Full auction results
Andy Behrens
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Drew Brees
2
RB
Alvin Kamara
63
RB
Philip Lindsay
15
WR
Mike Evans
36
WR
Julio Jones
53
TE
Eric Ebron
6
K
Mason Crosby
1
D
LA Chargers
1
FL
Duke Johnson
7
FL
Jalen Hurd
2
B
Kirk Cousins
2
B
Michael Gallup
7
B
Daesean Hamilton
2
B
Chris Herndon
1
B
Benny Snell
1
B
Deebo Samuel
1
Colby Conway
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Carson Wentz
4
RB
Todd Gurley
37
RB
Leonard Fournette
34
WR
DeAndre Hopkins
52
WR
Corey Davis
9
TE
Evan Engram
18
K
Kai'mi Fairbaim
1
D
Baltimore
1
FL
Kalen Ballage
7
FL
Justice Hill
4
B
Mike Williams
18
B
Ronald Jones
8
B
Derek Carr
1
B
Tre'Quan Smith
2
B
Jimmy Graham
2
B
N'Keal Harry
2
Bob Harris
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Kyler Murray
10
RB
Josh Jacobs
30
RB
James White
17
WR
Allen Robinson
24
WR
Antonio Brown
36
TE
Austin Hooper
8
K
Greg Zuerlein
3
D
Chicago
4
FL
Robert Woods
23
FL
Nyheim Hines
6
B
Aaron Rodgers
10
B
Peyton Barber
7
B
Devin Funchess
5
B
Jack Doyle
4
B
Chris Thompson
3
B
Jalen Richard
4
Corey Parsons
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Lamar Jackson
6
RB
Sony Michel
18
RB
Miles Sanders
21
WR
Tyreek Hill
40
WR
AJ Green
16
TE
David Njoku
6
K
Wil Lutz
2
D
LA Rams
2
FL
Adam Thielen
31
FL
Calvin Ridley
24
B
Russell Wilson
3
B
Tevin Coleman
24
B
Miles Boykin
2
B
Dion Lewis
3
B
Tyler Eifert
1
B
Brian Hill
1
Dave Richard
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Cam Newton
6
RB
James Conner
39
RB
Chris Carson
28
WR
Davante Adams
46
WR
Julian Edelman
30
TE
Jordan Reed
6
K
Jake Elliott
1
D
Dallas
1
FL
Dede Westbrook
16
FL
Geronimo Allison
9
B
Tom Brady
2
B
Jaylen Samuels
7
B
TJ Hockensen
2
B
Adrian Peterson
3
B
Malcolm Brown
1
B
Jamaal Williams
3
Jeff Ratcliffe
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Baker Mayfield
11
RB
Dalvin Cook
42
RB
Derrius Guice
13
WR
Amari Cooper
29
WR
DJ Moore
22
TE
Hunter Henry
16
K
Adam Vinatieri
1
D
Jacksonville
1
FL
Jarvis Landry
15
FL
Christian Kirk
15
B
Darrell Henderson
8
B
Dak Prescott
2
B
Anthony Miller
10
B
Parris Campbell
2
B
Damien Harris
5
B
Alexander Mattison
8
Brad Kruse
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Sam Darnold
1
RB
Christian McCaffrey
61
RB
David Johnson
45
WR
Curtis Samuel
13
WR
Will Fuller
11
TE
Travis Kelce
35
K
Harrison Butker
1
D
New England
1
FL
Zach Ertz
21
FL
Dallas Goedert
1
B
Chase Edmonds
1
B
JJ Arcega-Whitside
2
B
Marquise Goodwin
1
B
DJ Chark
1
B
Preston Williams
1
B
Darrell Williams
1
Mike Clay
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Matt Ryan
6
RB
Kerryon Johnson
39
RB
Tarik Cohen
14
WR
Michael Thomas
44
WR
Kenny Golladay
21
TE
OJ Howard
14
K
Justin Tucker
1
D
New Orleans
6
FL
Alshon Jeffery
12
FL
Cooper Kupp
18
B
Sammy Watkins
9
B
Jamison Crowder
9
B
Adam Humphries
1
B
Mecole Hardman
3
B
Mark Walton
1
B
Mike Davis
2
Dom Cintorino
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Jared Goff
6
RB
Joe Mixon
40
RB
Le'Veon Bell
53
WR
Stefon Diggs
32
WR
Sterling Shepard
12
TE
Trey Burton
7
K
Giorgio Tavecchio
1
D
Minnesota
1
FL
Lamar Miller
12
FL
Gio Bernard
2
B
Latavius Murray
16
B
Keke Coutee
8
B
James Washington
5
B
Cole Beasley
1
B
Noah Fant
2
B
Ito Smith
2
Jim Coventry
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Jameis Winston
5
RB
Ezekiel Elliott
50
RB
Marlon Mack
27
WR
Chris Godwin
27
WR
John Brown
4
TE
Delanie Walker
9
K
Michael Badgley
1
D
Indy
1
FL
LeSean McCoy
4
FL
Odell Beckham
53
B
Mitchell Trubisky
1
B
Tyrell Williams
6
B
MVS
9
B
Gerald Everertt
1
B
Jerick McKinnon
1
B
Dexter Williams
1
Curtis Patrick
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Ben Roethlisberger
1
RB
Saquon Barkley
66
RB
Royce Freeman
10
WR
Tyler Lockett
19
WR
Brandin Cooks
30
TE
George Kittle
25
K
Brett Maher
1
D
Philadelphia
2
FL
Rashaad Penny
15
FL
Golden Tate
5
B
Donte Moncrief
8
B
Philip Rivers
2
B
Kyle Rudolph
1
B
Darwin Thompson
8
B
Tony Pollard
3
B
Zay Jones
4
Bob Lung
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Patrick Mahomes
14
RB
Nick Chubb
42
RB
Devonta Freeman
33
WR
Keenan Allen
34
WR
Larry Fitzgerald
10
TE
Jared Cook
14
K
Stephen Gostkowski
1
D
Cleveland
2
FL
Jordan Howard
5
FL
Austin Ekeler
9
B
Josh Allen
2
B
Carlos Hyde
4
B
Emmanuel Sanders
6
B
Marvin Jones
10
B
DeSean Jackson
7
B
Kareem Hunt
7
RotoPat
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Deshaun Watson
13
RB
Aaron Jones
32
RB
Mark Ingram
27
WR
JuJu Smith-Schuster
55
WR
Tyler Boyd
19
TE
Vance McDonald
12
K
Austin Seibert
1
D
Seattle
1
FL
Courtland Sutton
8
FL
Dante Pettis
8
B
Matt Breida
9
B
Kenny Stills
3
B
DK Metcalf
5
B
Ty Montgomery
3
B
CJ Anderson
3
B
DeVante Parker
1
Brad Evans
P
Player last
Amt
QB
Andrew Luck
7
RB
David Montgomery
26
RB
Melvin Gordon
25
WR
Josh Gordon
13
WR
Robby Anderson
15
TE
Mark Andrews
4
K
Robbie Gould
1
D
Buffalo
1
FL
Damien Williams
26
FL
Derrick Henry
32
B
TY Hilton
28
B
Kenyan Drake
7
B
Jimmy Garoppolo
1
B
Devin Singletary
6
B
Justin Jackson
7
B
KeeSean Johnson
1
