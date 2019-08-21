2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: King's Classic 14-team, 0.5 PPR expert auction results

A deep-league auction featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed the most popular players as of mid-August.

Editor's note: Dave Richard represented CBS Sports in the second-annual King's Classic, an industry two-league event featuring 14 Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Rotoworld, Pro Football Focus and more. The draft took place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. These are the results of the auction, completed on Aug. 17, 2019.

Half-point per reception scoring, two flex spots per lineup, a $200 auction budget and fourteen people who know exactly what they're doing. To some people, this sounds like a nightmare. To me, this is akin to a final exam to see just how good I am at coming away with a competitive Fantasy team. It's the culmination of not just all of my theories involving every player and position in the NFL, but also my auction strategies I've built up over the years.

I remember walking into the draft room focused on getting not one, but two of the top-seven receivers. I figured they'd be a little bit cheaper than two of the top-six running backs and would give my team a competitive advantage at the position. I also figured if I went big on two receivers I could wait a little bit and find some bargains at other positions (no way would I spend up at quarterback).

What is it they say about the best-laid plans?

The first player on my team turned out to be James Conner. Not a receiver, but irresistible when I landed him for $39 after the likes of Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott went for anywhere from $50-plus. I guess too many people are afraid of Jaylen Samuels stealing a lot of work from him, but I'm pretty confident the Steelers are going to give much of their run game to him. And the price was unbeatable.

It gets better -- somehow, I also snagged Davante Adams for $46. This was just like the Conner steal because it came after DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones went for $50-plus. I can't explain it other than maybe not as many people are as high on the Packers passing game as I am.

And if those two purchases weren't good enough, picking up Chris Carson for $28 was the icing on the cake. By comparison, Marlon Mack and Mark Ingram went for $27 and Chargers holdout Melvin Gordon went for $25.

The great news: I had three top-30 picks in any Fantasy draft on my team, all at admirable prices. The slightly bad news: I spent 57% of my total budget on three players. I ear-marked $15 of my remaining budget for Rashaad Penny and Jaylen Samuels and decided to wait and see if the bidding would die down once other managers spent their dough.

That took longer than expected, and while I waited for bargains, I let some pretty good deals pass under my nose. Receivers like Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd went for under $20. Sterling Shepard and Alshon Jeffery went for $12 each. While other people were building their rosters, I was in a holding pattern waiting to go on a shopping spree with my pretend money. 

I picked up one more mini-bargain (Cam Newton for $6) before realizing there was only one really good receiver left: Julian Edelman. I had plenty to spend, but so did fellow analysts Curtis Patrick and Dom Cintorino, the latter of whom had just as big a need for a receiver.

I had a feeling I would have to fight for the right to overpay for Edelman. I hated the idea of it, but the next-best receiver was Dede Westbrook, and I sure didn't want to get into an expensive bidding war for both.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened. Patrick and Cintorino both got in the bidding for Edelman and forced my hand to spend ... gulp ... $30. For the same price I could have had Kupp and Shepard, or Christian Kirk and Robby Anderson. It was a big-time mistake.

It's also an error I didn't learn from as moments later I made it rain for Westbrook. It was the combination of being desperate for good starters and not having enough reliable options left to bid on that made me spend ... gulp ... $16 on Westbrook.

So a definite lesson I can teach you is to not be too patient when it comes to spending. I sat back for too long and didn't recognize any fair prices or slight bargains in the moment. I think I feared missing out on bargains later in the auction when they went toward the middle. The opportunity I created by winning top-tier starters on the thrift vanished when I held on to my pretend money for too long.

Despite that, I can still proudly say I landed four players in my top-30 PPR rankings and six players in my top-85 PPR rankings. In a 14-team league, that's not too bad. And that's with enough left over for a good streaming tight end (Jordan Reed, $6), a sleeper tight end (T.J. Hockenson, $2), a quality handcuff (Jaylen Samuels, $7; Rashaad Penny went for a head-scratching $15), a bargain No. 2 quarterback (Tom Brady, $2), a potential breakout receiver (Geronimo Allison, $9) and a bunch of low-end running backs (Adrian Peterson, $3; Malcolm Brown, $1; Jamaal Williams, my last $3). My lineup will be fine, but my bench will need some serious waiver-wire help.

Final team

QB Cam Newton, CAR ($6)

RB James Conner, PIT ($39)

RB Chris Carson, SEA ($28)

WR Davante Adams, GB ($46)

WR Julian Edelman, NE ($30)

TE Jordan Reed, WAS ($6)

FLEX Dede Westbrook, JAC ($16)

FLEX Geronimo Allison, GB ($9)

K Jake Elliott, PHI ($1)

DST Cowboys ($1)

BENCH Tom Brady, QB, NE ($2)

BENCH Jaylen Samuels, RB, PIT ($7)

BENCH T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET ($2)

BENCH Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS ($3)

BENCH Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR ($1)

BENCH Jamaal Williams, RB, GB ($3)

Full auction results

Andy Behrens

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Drew Brees

2

RB

Alvin Kamara

63

RB

Philip Lindsay

15

WR

Mike Evans

36

WR

Julio Jones

53

TE

Eric Ebron

6

K

Mason Crosby

1

D

LA Chargers

1

FL

Duke Johnson

7

FL

Jalen Hurd

2

B

Kirk Cousins

2

B

Michael Gallup

7

B

Daesean Hamilton

2

B

Chris Herndon

1

B

Benny Snell

1

B

Deebo Samuel

1

Colby Conway

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Carson Wentz

4

RB

Todd Gurley

37

RB

Leonard Fournette

34

WR

DeAndre Hopkins

52

WR

Corey Davis

9

TE

Evan Engram

18

K

Kai'mi Fairbaim

1

D

Baltimore

1

FL

Kalen Ballage

7

FL

Justice Hill

4

B

Mike Williams

18

B

Ronald Jones

8

B

Derek Carr

1

B

Tre'Quan Smith

2

B

Jimmy Graham

2

B

N'Keal Harry

2

Bob Harris

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Kyler Murray

10

RB

Josh Jacobs

30

RB

James White

17

WR

Allen Robinson

24

WR

Antonio Brown

36

TE

Austin Hooper

8

K

Greg Zuerlein

3

D

Chicago

4

FL

Robert Woods

23

FL

Nyheim Hines

6

B

Aaron Rodgers

10

B

Peyton Barber

7

B

Devin Funchess

5

B

Jack Doyle

4

B

Chris Thompson

3

B

Jalen Richard

4

Corey Parsons

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Lamar Jackson

6

RB

Sony Michel

18

RB

Miles Sanders

21

WR

Tyreek Hill

40

WR

AJ Green

16

TE

David Njoku

6

K

Wil Lutz

2

D

LA Rams

2

FL

Adam Thielen

31

FL

Calvin Ridley

24

B

Russell Wilson

3

B

Tevin Coleman

24

B

Miles Boykin

2

B

Dion Lewis

3

B

Tyler Eifert

1

B

Brian Hill

1

Dave Richard

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Cam Newton

6

RB

James Conner

39

RB

Chris Carson

28

WR

Davante Adams

46

WR

Julian Edelman

30

TE

Jordan Reed

6

K

Jake Elliott

1

D

Dallas

1

FL

Dede Westbrook

16

FL

Geronimo Allison

9

B

Tom Brady

2

B

Jaylen Samuels

7

B

TJ Hockensen

2

B

Adrian Peterson

3

B

Malcolm Brown

1

B

Jamaal Williams

3

Jeff Ratcliffe

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Baker Mayfield

11

RB

Dalvin Cook

42

RB

Derrius Guice

13

WR

Amari Cooper

29

WR

DJ Moore

22

TE

Hunter Henry

16

K

Adam Vinatieri

1

D

Jacksonville

1

FL

Jarvis Landry

15

FL

Christian Kirk

15

B

Darrell Henderson

8

B

Dak Prescott

2

B

Anthony Miller

10

B

Parris Campbell

2

B

Damien Harris

5

B

Alexander Mattison

8

Brad Kruse

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Sam Darnold

1

RB

Christian McCaffrey

61

RB

David Johnson

45

WR

Curtis Samuel

13

WR

Will Fuller

11

TE

Travis Kelce

35

K

Harrison Butker

1

D

New England

1

FL

Zach Ertz

21

FL

Dallas Goedert

1

B

Chase Edmonds

1

B

JJ Arcega-Whitside

2

B

Marquise Goodwin

1

B

DJ Chark

1

B

Preston Williams

1

B

Darrell Williams

1

Mike Clay

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Matt Ryan

6

RB

Kerryon Johnson

39

RB

Tarik Cohen

14

WR

Michael Thomas

44

WR

Kenny Golladay

21

TE

OJ Howard

14

K

Justin Tucker

1

D

New Orleans

6

FL

Alshon Jeffery

12

FL

Cooper Kupp

18

B

Sammy Watkins

9

B

Jamison Crowder

9

B

Adam Humphries

1

B

Mecole Hardman

3

B

Mark Walton

1

B

Mike Davis

2

Dom Cintorino

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Jared Goff

6

RB

Joe Mixon

40

RB

Le'Veon Bell

53

WR

Stefon Diggs

32

WR

Sterling Shepard

12

TE

Trey Burton

7

K

Giorgio Tavecchio

1

D

Minnesota

1

FL

Lamar Miller

12

FL

Gio Bernard

2

B

Latavius Murray

16

B

Keke Coutee

8

B

James Washington

5

B

Cole Beasley

1

B

Noah Fant

2

B

Ito Smith

2

Jim Coventry

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Jameis Winston

5

RB

Ezekiel Elliott

50

RB

Marlon Mack

27

WR

Chris Godwin

27

WR

John Brown

4

TE

Delanie Walker

9

K

Michael Badgley

1

D

Indy

1

FL

LeSean McCoy

4

FL

Odell Beckham

53

B

Mitchell Trubisky

1

B

Tyrell Williams

6

B

MVS

9

B

Gerald Everertt

1

B

Jerick McKinnon

1

B

Dexter Williams

1

Curtis Patrick

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Ben Roethlisberger

1

RB

Saquon Barkley

66

RB

Royce Freeman

10

WR

Tyler Lockett

19

WR

Brandin Cooks

30

TE

George Kittle

25

K

Brett Maher

1

D

Philadelphia

2

FL

Rashaad Penny

15

FL

Golden Tate

5

B

Donte Moncrief

8

B

Philip Rivers

2

B

Kyle Rudolph

1

B

Darwin Thompson

8

B

Tony Pollard

3

B

Zay Jones

4

Bob Lung

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Patrick Mahomes

14

RB

Nick Chubb

42

RB

Devonta Freeman

33

WR

Keenan Allen

34

WR

Larry Fitzgerald

10

TE

Jared Cook

14

K

Stephen Gostkowski

1

D

Cleveland

2

FL

Jordan Howard

5

FL

Austin Ekeler

9

B

Josh Allen

2

B

Carlos Hyde

4

B

Emmanuel Sanders

6

B

Marvin Jones

10

B

DeSean Jackson

7

B

Kareem Hunt

7

RotoPat

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Deshaun Watson

13

RB

Aaron Jones

32

RB

Mark Ingram

27

WR

JuJu Smith-Schuster

55

WR

Tyler Boyd

19

TE

Vance McDonald

12

K

Austin Seibert

1

D

Seattle

1

FL

Courtland Sutton

8

FL

Dante Pettis

8

B

Matt Breida

9

B

Kenny Stills

3

B

DK Metcalf

5

B

Ty Montgomery

3

B

CJ Anderson

3

B

DeVante Parker

1

Brad Evans

P

Player last

Amt

QB

Andrew Luck

7

RB

David Montgomery

26

RB

Melvin Gordon

25

WR

Josh Gordon

13

WR

Robby Anderson

15

TE

Mark Andrews

4

K

Robbie Gould

1

D

Buffalo

1

FL

Damien Williams

26

FL

Derrick Henry

32

B

TY Hilton

28

B

Kenyan Drake

7

B

Jimmy Garoppolo

1

B

Devin Singletary

6

B

Justin Jackson

7

B

KeeSean Johnson

1

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning...

