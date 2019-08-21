2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: King's Classic 14-team PPR expert draft results

A deep league draft featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed who the most popular players are as of mid-August.

Dave Richard represented CBS Sports in the second-annual King's Classic, an industry two-league event featuring 14 Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Rotoworld, Pro Football Focus and more. The draft took place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. These are the results of the snake draft, completed on Aug. 17, 2019. 

Snake draft

You might dread picking fifth in a PPR league, but not me. I was resigned to my fate of either rolling the dice on Ezekiel Elliott ending his holdout eventually, or DeAndre Hopkins as the safest stud receiver being on my team. I was all but guaranteed one of them in this league analyst draft that involved people who definitely knew what they were doing. 

As if Elliott wasn't holding out at all, he was the fourth pick after the usual trio of Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara came off the board. That made my Round 1 decision easier — and it also simplified my draft strategy. I was prepared to build out my roster with pass catchers first, then find running backs starting in Round 4 or later unless a running back fell into my lap. The concept of going with the Zero RB strategy excited me because I'd have a dominant reception-heavy team in a deep league, but I wouldn't force it. 

When I was up in Round 2, the best-available players atop their respective positions in my rankings at the time were Leonard Fournette, Stefon Diggs and George Kittle (I say at the time because my rankings changed following the Vikings' second preseason game). I didn't have a good feel about who might make it back to me in Round 3 but assumed that because the drafters in Picks 1-4 already had one running back, maybe something at running back would slide my way with my next pick. Plus I love having an advantage at tight end, especially in a deep league. So I continued with the running back-less picking and took Kittle. 

If running backs were what I wanted in Round 3, the plan backfired. Five of the next eight picks made before my decision were running backs, making the best one on the board Chris Carson. Now I like Carson a lot but also liked the idea of waiting on a running back and filling my roster with pass-catchers. Plus, Diggs was my highest-rated receiver in Round 2 and was still there in Round 3. I guess I was a little scared to go with Amari Cooper given his foot injury but he should have been in consideration, too. 

So my plan was to start going after running backs in Round 4, but the same issue I had in Round 3 happened again -- of the 18 picks between my third and fourth choices, nine were running backs. Funny thing is, nine were receivers, so the best options were Phillip Lindsay or Calvin Ridley

But there was one other name out there, one I was mildly surprised to see: Patrick Mahomes. Fitting how I spent the past two months talking about waiting for a quarterback until you could steal one at a great value, and here I was eye-to-eye with the best one of the bunch available at 52nd overall. 

Should I have broken my rule about taking a tight end and a quarterback within my first five picks? Surely Mahomes would score more Fantasy points than either Lindsay or Ridley, but would taking him give me a decisive advantage over the other 13 managers who would undoubtedly find attractive quarterback values later on? 

Look, I just fell in love with the idea of having Mahomes, Kittle and Hopkins on the same team in a 14-team league. That was enough for me. Yes, drafting him felt like a massive bargain. As it turned out, I didn't regret it at all throughout the entire draft. 

The best part? Lindsay was still there when I was up in Round 5 (61st overall). I was thrilled to have him as my top running back given the rest of my team. 

My non-running back picks the rest of the way were Curtis Samuel (Round 6), the Bears DST (Round 11), T.J. Hockenson (Round 12), Miles Boykin and Marquise Brown of the Ravens (Rounds 14 and 15) and a kicker (Round 16). Not a lot to like here? That's because I had to spend the majority of my mid-round selections on running backs. 

I went with a warm body in Peyton Barber (Round 7), then loaded up on a couple of young guys (Darwin Thompson and Justin Jackson in Rounds 8 and 9) before settling for a potential early-season bridge back (Carlos Hyde, Round 10) and another rookie (Alexander Mattison, Round 11). 

Am I living dangerously by having deli-slice thin depth at receiver to go with my worst-in-class running back crew? No doubt, but it's the price I paid for having so many truly exciting players across the rest of my roster. I'll need them all to play well and strike some running back gold off waivers during the season if I'm going to take this league down. 

And yet, it's among the best Zero RB teams I've ever drafted, particularly in such a deep PPR league. I dig it and I hope you do too.

Final team

QB Patrick Mahomes, KC (4.10)
RB Phillip Lindsay, DEN (5.05)
RB Peyton Barber, TB (7.05)
WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (1.05)
WR Stefon Diggs, MIN (3.05)
TE George Kittle, SF (2.10)
FLEX Curtis Samuel, CAR (6.10)
FLEX Justin Jackson, LAC (9.05)
K Mason Crosby, GB (16.10)
DST Bears (12.10)
BENCH Darwin Thompson, RB, KC (8.10)
BENCH Carlos Hyde, RB, KC (10.10)
BENCH Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (11.05)
BENCH T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (13.05)
BENCH Miles Boykin, WR, BAL (14.10)
BENCH Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (15.05)

Full draft results

Round 1

Andy Behrens

Saquon Barkley, RB1

Colby Conway

Christian McCaffrey, RB2

Bob Harris

Alvin Kamara, RB3

Corey Parsons

Ezekiel Elliott, RB4

Dave Richard

DeAndre Hopkins, WR1

Jeff Ratcliffe

David Johnson, RB5

Brian Owens

Davante Adams, WR2

Mike Clay

Michael Thomas, WR3

Dom Cintorino

Le'Veon Bell, RB6

Jim Coventry

Odell Beckham, WR4

Curtis Patrick

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR5

Bob Lung

Julio Jones, WR6

Pat Daugherty

Joe Mixon, RB7

Brad Evans

Tyreek Hill, WR7

Round 2

Brad Evans

Dalvin Cook, RB8

Pat Daugherty

Antonio Brown, WR8

Bob Lung

Mike Evans, WR9

Curtis Patrick

Travis Kelce, TE1

Jim Coventry

Nick Chubb, RB9

Dom Cintorino

James Conner, RB10

Mike Clay

Todd Gurley, RB11

Brian Owens

Kerryon Johnson, RB12

Jeff Ratcliffe

Keenan Allen, WR10

Dave Richard

George Kittle, TE2

Corey Parsons

Damien Williams, RB13

Bob Harris

Leonard Fournette, RB14

Colby Conway

Devonta Freeman, RB15

Andy Behrens

Zach Ertz, TE3

Round 3

Andy Behrens

Aaron Jones, RB16

Colby Conway

Josh Jacobs, RB17

Bob Harris

Adam Thielen, WR11

Corey Parsons

T.Y. Hilton, WR12

Dave Richard

Stefon Diggs, WR13

Jeff Ratcliffe

Marlon Mack, RB18

Brian Owens

Amari Cooper, WR14

Mike Clay

Brandin Cooks, WR15

Dom Cintorino

Kenny Golladay, WR16

Jim Coventry

David Montgomery, RB19

Curtis Patrick

Julian Edelman, WR17

Bob Lung

Chris Carson, RB20

Pat Daugherty

Robert Woods, WR18

Brad Evans

Derrick Henry, RB21

Round 4

Brad Evans

Melvin Gordon, RB22

Pat Daugherty

Mark Ingram, RB23

Bob Lung

Sony Michel, RB24

Curtis Patrick

Tyler Lockett, WR19

Jim Coventry

Chris Godwin, WR20

Dom Cintorino

Tevin Coleman, RB25

Mike Clay

James White, RB26

Brian Owens

DJ Moore, WR21

Jeff Ratcliffe

Cooper Kupp, WR22

Dave Richard

Patrick Mahomes, QB1

Corey Parsons

Allen Robinson, WR23

Bob Harris

Tyler Boyd, WR24

Colby Conway

Mike Williams, WR25

Andy Behrens

Calvin Ridley, WR26

Round 5

Andy Behrens

Miles Sanders, RB27

Colby Conway

AJ Green, WR27

Bob Harris

Lamar Miller, RB28

Corey Parsons

Austin Ekeler, RB29

Dave Richard

Phillip Lindsay, RB30

Jeff Ratcliffe

Josh Gordon, WR28

Brian Owens

Tarik Cohen, RB31

Mike Clay

Alshon Jeffery, WR29

Dom Cintorino

Jarvis Landry, WR30

Jim Coventry

Royce Freeman, RB32

Curtis Patrick

Robby Anderson, WR31

Bob Lung

Jordan Howard, RB33

Pat Daugherty

Vance McDonald, TE4

Brad Evans

Christian Kirk, WR32

Round 6

Brad Evans

OJ Howard, TE5

Pat Daugherty

Sterling Shepard, WR33

Bob Lung

Evan Engram, TE6

Curtis Patrick

Kenyan Drake, RB33

Jim Coventry

Hunter Henry, TE7

Dom Cintorino

Latavius Murray, RB34

Mike Clay

Jared Cook, TE8

Brian Owens

Will Fuller, WR34

Jeff Ratcliffe

Rashaad Penny, RB35

Dave Richard

Curtis Samuel, WR35

Corey Parsons

Duke Johnson, RB36

Bob Harris

Derrius Guice, RB37

Colby Conway

Eric Ebron, TE9

Andy Behrens

Larry Fitzgerald, WR36

Round 7

Andy Behrens

Marvin Jones, WR37

Colby Conway

Deshaun Watson, QB2

Bob Harris

Sammy Watkins, WR38

Corey Parsons

Matt Ryan, QB3

Dave Richard

Peyton Barber, RB38

Jeff Ratcliffe

Darrell Henderson, RB39

Brian Owens

Kalen Ballage, RB40

Mike Clay

Dede Westbrook, WR39

Dom Cintorino

Corey Davis, WR40

Jim Coventry

Ronald Jones, RB41

Curtis Patrick

Matt Breida, RB42

Bob Lung

DeSean Jackson, WR41

Pat Daugherty

Dante Pettis, WR42

Brad Evans

M. Valdes-Scantling, WR43

Round 8

Brad Evans

Nyheim Hines, RB43

Pat Daugherty

Baker Mayfield, QB4

Bob Lung

Carson Wentz, QB5

Curtis Patrick

Justice Hill, RB44

Jim Coventry

Aaron Rodgers, QB6

Dom Cintorino

Dion Lewis, RB45

Mike Clay

Courtland Sutton, WR44

Brian Owens

Jaylen Samuels, RB46

Jeff Ratcliffe

Donte Moncrief, WR45

Dave Richard

Darwin Thompson, RB47

Corey Parsons

Geronimo Allison, WR46

Bob Harris

Devin Singletary, RB48

Colby Conway

Jamison Crowder, WR47

Andy Behrens

Keke Coutee, WR48

Round 9

Andy Behrens

Anthony Miller, WR49

Colby Conway

DK Metcalf, WR50

Bob Harris

Devin Funchess, WR51

Corey Parsons

Mark Andrews, TE10

Dave Richard

Justin Jackson, RB48

Jeff Ratcliffe

Damien Harris, RB49

Brian Owens

Austin Hooper, TE11

Mike Clay

LeSean McCoy, RB50

Dom Cintorino

Andrew Luck, QB7

Jim Coventry

Emmanuel Sanders, WR52

Curtis Patrick

John Brown, WR53

Bob Lung

Golden Tate, WR54

Pat Daugherty

Ty Montgomery, RB51

Brad Evans

Michael Gallup, WR55

Round 10

Brad Evans

Kyler Murray, QB8

Pat Daugherty

Kenny Stills, WR56

Bob Lung

Tyrell Williams, WR57

Curtis Patrick

Cam Newton, QB9

Jim Coventry

David Njoku, TE12

Dom Cintorino

James Washington, WR58

Mike Clay

Adam Humphries, WR59

Brian Owens

CJ Anderson, RB52

Jeff Ratcliffe

Delanie Walker, TE13

Dave Richard

Carlos Hyde, RB53

Corey Parsons

DaVante Parker, WR60

Bob Harris

Lamar Jackson, QB10

Colby Conway

Gio Bernard, RB54

Andy Behrens

Adrian Peterson, RB55

Round 11

Andy Behrens

Tony Pollard, RB56

Colby Conway

Zay Jones, WR61

Bob Harris

Jordan Reed, TE14

Corey Parsons

Kareem Hunt, RB57

Dave Richard

Alexander Mattison, RB58

Jeff Ratcliffe

Daseasn Hamilton, WR62

Brian Owens

Trey Burton, TE15

Mike Clay

Parris Campbell, WR63

Dom Cintorino

Jimmy Graham, TE16

Jim Coventry

Marquise Goodwin, WR64

Curtis Patrick

Kyle Rudolph, TE17

Bob Lung

Jack Doyle, TE18

Pat Daugherty

Dontrelle HIlliard, RB59

Brad Evans

Chris Thompson, RB60

Round 12

Brad Evans

Jalen Richard, RB61

Pat Daugherty

Andy Isabella, WR65

Bob Lung

Mike Davis, RB62

Curtis Patrick

Chase Edmonds, RB63

Jim Coventry

Nathan Peterman, QB11

Dom Cintorino

Jared Goff, QB12

Mike Clay

Deebo Samuel, WR66

Brian Owens

Mitch Trubisky, QB13

Jeff Ratcliffe

Russell Wilson, QB14

Dave Richard

Chicago, DST1

Corey Parsons

Dallas Goedert, TE19

Bob Harris

Darren Waller, TE20

Colby Conway

Ito Smith, RB63

Andy Behrens

Jalen Hurd, WR67

Round 13

Andy Behrens

Drew Brees, QB15

Colby Conway

Josh Allen, QB16

Bob Harris

Kirk Cousins, QB17

Corey Parsons

Chris Conley, WR68

Dave Richard

TJ Hockensen, TE21

Jeff Ratcliffe

Big Ben, QB18

Brian Owens

Dak Prescott, QB19

Mike Clay

Tom Brady, QB20

Dom Cintorino

Cole Beasley, WR69

Jim Coventry

Quincy Enunwa, WR70

Curtis Patrick

N'Keal Harry, WR71

Bob Lung

Mohamad Sanu, WR72

Pat Daugherty

Terry McLaurin, WR73

Brad Evans

Philip Rivers, QB21

Round 14

Brad Evans

Trey Quinn, WR74

Pat Daugherty

Chris Herndon, TE22

Bob Lung

Sam Darnold, QB22

Curtis Patrick

Jamaal Williams, RB64

Jim Coventry

Justin Tucker, K1

Dom Cintorino

Jerick McKinnon, RB65

Mike Clay

Greg Zuerlein, K2

Brian Owens

Wil Lutz, K3

Jeff Ratcliffe

Tre'Quan Smith, WR75

Dave Richard

Miles Boykin, WR76

Corey Parsons

Dallas, DST2

Bob Harris

Ted Ginn, WR77

Colby Conway

Noah Fant, TE22

Andy Behrens

LA Chargers, DST3

Round 15

Andy Behrens

Harrison Butker, K4

Colby Conway

Baltimore, DST4

Bob Harris

LA Rams, DST5

Corey Parsons

Jake Elliott, K5

Dave Richard

Marquise Brown, WR78

Jeff Ratcliffe

Buffalo, DST6

Brian Owens

Minnesota, DST7

Mike Clay

Malcolm Brown, RB66

Dom Cintorino

Jacksonville, DST8

Jim Coventry

Philadelphia, DST9

Curtis Patrick

Cleveland, DST10

Bob Lung

New England, DST11

Pat Daugherty

Seattle, DST12

Brad Evans

New Orleans, DST13

Round 16

Brad Evans

Robbie Gould, K6

Pat Daugherty

Brett Maher, K7

Bob Lung

Kai'imi Fairbaim

Curtis Patrick

Stephen Gostkowski

Jim Coventry

Paul Richardson, WR79

Dom Cintorino

Giorgio Tavechio

Mike Clay

Jets D/ST

Brian Owens

Benny Snell

Jeff Ratcliffe

Kaare Vedvik

Dave Richard

Mason Crosby

Corey Parsons

Randall Cobb, WR80

Bob Harris

Michael Badgley

Colby Conway

Adam Vinatieri

Andy Behrens

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB23

