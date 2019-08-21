2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: King's Classic 14-team PPR expert draft results
A deep league draft featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed who the most popular players are as of mid-August.
Dave Richard represented CBS Sports in the second-annual King's Classic, an industry two-league event featuring 14 Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Rotoworld, Pro Football Focus and more. The draft took place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. These are the results of the snake draft, completed on Aug. 17, 2019.
Snake draft
You might dread picking fifth in a PPR league, but not me. I was resigned to my fate of either rolling the dice on Ezekiel Elliott ending his holdout eventually, or DeAndre Hopkins as the safest stud receiver being on my team. I was all but guaranteed one of them in this league analyst draft that involved people who definitely knew what they were doing.
As if Elliott wasn't holding out at all, he was the fourth pick after the usual trio of Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara came off the board. That made my Round 1 decision easier — and it also simplified my draft strategy. I was prepared to build out my roster with pass catchers first, then find running backs starting in Round 4 or later unless a running back fell into my lap. The concept of going with the Zero RB strategy excited me because I'd have a dominant reception-heavy team in a deep league, but I wouldn't force it.
When I was up in Round 2, the best-available players atop their respective positions in my rankings at the time were Leonard Fournette, Stefon Diggs and George Kittle (I say at the time because my rankings changed following the Vikings' second preseason game). I didn't have a good feel about who might make it back to me in Round 3 but assumed that because the drafters in Picks 1-4 already had one running back, maybe something at running back would slide my way with my next pick. Plus I love having an advantage at tight end, especially in a deep league. So I continued with the running back-less picking and took Kittle.
If running backs were what I wanted in Round 3, the plan backfired. Five of the next eight picks made before my decision were running backs, making the best one on the board Chris Carson. Now I like Carson a lot but also liked the idea of waiting on a running back and filling my roster with pass-catchers. Plus, Diggs was my highest-rated receiver in Round 2 and was still there in Round 3. I guess I was a little scared to go with Amari Cooper given his foot injury but he should have been in consideration, too.
So my plan was to start going after running backs in Round 4, but the same issue I had in Round 3 happened again -- of the 18 picks between my third and fourth choices, nine were running backs. Funny thing is, nine were receivers, so the best options were Phillip Lindsay or Calvin Ridley.
But there was one other name out there, one I was mildly surprised to see: Patrick Mahomes. Fitting how I spent the past two months talking about waiting for a quarterback until you could steal one at a great value, and here I was eye-to-eye with the best one of the bunch available at 52nd overall.
Should I have broken my rule about taking a tight end and a quarterback within my first five picks? Surely Mahomes would score more Fantasy points than either Lindsay or Ridley, but would taking him give me a decisive advantage over the other 13 managers who would undoubtedly find attractive quarterback values later on?
Look, I just fell in love with the idea of having Mahomes, Kittle and Hopkins on the same team in a 14-team league. That was enough for me. Yes, drafting him felt like a massive bargain. As it turned out, I didn't regret it at all throughout the entire draft.
The best part? Lindsay was still there when I was up in Round 5 (61st overall). I was thrilled to have him as my top running back given the rest of my team.
My non-running back picks the rest of the way were Curtis Samuel (Round 6), the Bears DST (Round 11), T.J. Hockenson (Round 12), Miles Boykin and Marquise Brown of the Ravens (Rounds 14 and 15) and a kicker (Round 16). Not a lot to like here? That's because I had to spend the majority of my mid-round selections on running backs.
I went with a warm body in Peyton Barber (Round 7), then loaded up on a couple of young guys (Darwin Thompson and Justin Jackson in Rounds 8 and 9) before settling for a potential early-season bridge back (Carlos Hyde, Round 10) and another rookie (Alexander Mattison, Round 11).
Am I living dangerously by having deli-slice thin depth at receiver to go with my worst-in-class running back crew? No doubt, but it's the price I paid for having so many truly exciting players across the rest of my roster. I'll need them all to play well and strike some running back gold off waivers during the season if I'm going to take this league down.
And yet, it's among the best Zero RB teams I've ever drafted, particularly in such a deep PPR league. I dig it and I hope you do too.
Final team
QB Patrick Mahomes, KC (4.10)
RB Phillip Lindsay, DEN (5.05)
RB Peyton Barber, TB (7.05)
WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (1.05)
WR Stefon Diggs, MIN (3.05)
TE George Kittle, SF (2.10)
FLEX Curtis Samuel, CAR (6.10)
FLEX Justin Jackson, LAC (9.05)
K Mason Crosby, GB (16.10)
DST Bears (12.10)
BENCH Darwin Thompson, RB, KC (8.10)
BENCH Carlos Hyde, RB, KC (10.10)
BENCH Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (11.05)
BENCH T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (13.05)
BENCH Miles Boykin, WR, BAL (14.10)
BENCH Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (15.05)
Full draft results
Round 1
Andy Behrens
Saquon Barkley, RB1
Colby Conway
Christian McCaffrey, RB2
Bob Harris
Alvin Kamara, RB3
Corey Parsons
Ezekiel Elliott, RB4
Dave Richard
DeAndre Hopkins, WR1
Jeff Ratcliffe
David Johnson, RB5
Brian Owens
Davante Adams, WR2
Mike Clay
Michael Thomas, WR3
Dom Cintorino
Le'Veon Bell, RB6
Jim Coventry
Odell Beckham, WR4
Curtis Patrick
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR5
Bob Lung
Julio Jones, WR6
Pat Daugherty
Joe Mixon, RB7
Brad Evans
Tyreek Hill, WR7
Round 2
Brad Evans
Dalvin Cook, RB8
Pat Daugherty
Antonio Brown, WR8
Bob Lung
Mike Evans, WR9
Curtis Patrick
Travis Kelce, TE1
Jim Coventry
Nick Chubb, RB9
Dom Cintorino
James Conner, RB10
Mike Clay
Todd Gurley, RB11
Brian Owens
Kerryon Johnson, RB12
Jeff Ratcliffe
Keenan Allen, WR10
Dave Richard
George Kittle, TE2
Corey Parsons
Damien Williams, RB13
Bob Harris
Leonard Fournette, RB14
Colby Conway
Devonta Freeman, RB15
Andy Behrens
Zach Ertz, TE3
Round 3
Andy Behrens
Aaron Jones, RB16
Colby Conway
Josh Jacobs, RB17
Bob Harris
Adam Thielen, WR11
Corey Parsons
T.Y. Hilton, WR12
Dave Richard
Stefon Diggs, WR13
Jeff Ratcliffe
Marlon Mack, RB18
Brian Owens
Amari Cooper, WR14
Mike Clay
Brandin Cooks, WR15
Dom Cintorino
Kenny Golladay, WR16
Jim Coventry
David Montgomery, RB19
Curtis Patrick
Julian Edelman, WR17
Bob Lung
Chris Carson, RB20
Pat Daugherty
Robert Woods, WR18
Brad Evans
Derrick Henry, RB21
Round 4
Brad Evans
Melvin Gordon, RB22
Pat Daugherty
Mark Ingram, RB23
Bob Lung
Sony Michel, RB24
Curtis Patrick
Tyler Lockett, WR19
Jim Coventry
Chris Godwin, WR20
Dom Cintorino
Tevin Coleman, RB25
Mike Clay
James White, RB26
Brian Owens
DJ Moore, WR21
Jeff Ratcliffe
Cooper Kupp, WR22
Dave Richard
Patrick Mahomes, QB1
Corey Parsons
Allen Robinson, WR23
Bob Harris
Tyler Boyd, WR24
Colby Conway
Mike Williams, WR25
Andy Behrens
Calvin Ridley, WR26
Round 5
Andy Behrens
Miles Sanders, RB27
Colby Conway
AJ Green, WR27
Bob Harris
Lamar Miller, RB28
Corey Parsons
Austin Ekeler, RB29
Dave Richard
Phillip Lindsay, RB30
Jeff Ratcliffe
Josh Gordon, WR28
Brian Owens
Tarik Cohen, RB31
Mike Clay
Alshon Jeffery, WR29
Dom Cintorino
Jarvis Landry, WR30
Jim Coventry
Royce Freeman, RB32
Curtis Patrick
Robby Anderson, WR31
Bob Lung
Jordan Howard, RB33
Pat Daugherty
Vance McDonald, TE4
Brad Evans
Christian Kirk, WR32
Round 6
Brad Evans
OJ Howard, TE5
Pat Daugherty
Sterling Shepard, WR33
Bob Lung
Evan Engram, TE6
Curtis Patrick
Kenyan Drake, RB33
Jim Coventry
Hunter Henry, TE7
Dom Cintorino
Latavius Murray, RB34
Mike Clay
Jared Cook, TE8
Brian Owens
Will Fuller, WR34
Jeff Ratcliffe
Rashaad Penny, RB35
Dave Richard
Curtis Samuel, WR35
Corey Parsons
Duke Johnson, RB36
Bob Harris
Derrius Guice, RB37
Colby Conway
Eric Ebron, TE9
Andy Behrens
Larry Fitzgerald, WR36
Round 7
Andy Behrens
Marvin Jones, WR37
Colby Conway
Deshaun Watson, QB2
Bob Harris
Sammy Watkins, WR38
Corey Parsons
Matt Ryan, QB3
Dave Richard
Peyton Barber, RB38
Jeff Ratcliffe
Darrell Henderson, RB39
Brian Owens
Kalen Ballage, RB40
Mike Clay
Dede Westbrook, WR39
Dom Cintorino
Corey Davis, WR40
Jim Coventry
Ronald Jones, RB41
Curtis Patrick
Matt Breida, RB42
Bob Lung
DeSean Jackson, WR41
Pat Daugherty
Dante Pettis, WR42
Brad Evans
M. Valdes-Scantling, WR43
Round 8
Brad Evans
Nyheim Hines, RB43
Pat Daugherty
Baker Mayfield, QB4
Bob Lung
Carson Wentz, QB5
Curtis Patrick
Justice Hill, RB44
Jim Coventry
Aaron Rodgers, QB6
Dom Cintorino
Dion Lewis, RB45
Mike Clay
Courtland Sutton, WR44
Brian Owens
Jaylen Samuels, RB46
Jeff Ratcliffe
Donte Moncrief, WR45
Dave Richard
Darwin Thompson, RB47
Corey Parsons
Geronimo Allison, WR46
Bob Harris
Devin Singletary, RB48
Colby Conway
Jamison Crowder, WR47
Andy Behrens
Keke Coutee, WR48
Round 9
Andy Behrens
Anthony Miller, WR49
Colby Conway
DK Metcalf, WR50
Bob Harris
Devin Funchess, WR51
Corey Parsons
Mark Andrews, TE10
Dave Richard
Justin Jackson, RB48
Jeff Ratcliffe
Damien Harris, RB49
Brian Owens
Austin Hooper, TE11
Mike Clay
LeSean McCoy, RB50
Dom Cintorino
Andrew Luck, QB7
Jim Coventry
Emmanuel Sanders, WR52
Curtis Patrick
John Brown, WR53
Bob Lung
Golden Tate, WR54
Pat Daugherty
Ty Montgomery, RB51
Brad Evans
Michael Gallup, WR55
Round 10
Brad Evans
Kyler Murray, QB8
Pat Daugherty
Kenny Stills, WR56
Bob Lung
Tyrell Williams, WR57
Curtis Patrick
Cam Newton, QB9
Jim Coventry
David Njoku, TE12
Dom Cintorino
James Washington, WR58
Mike Clay
Adam Humphries, WR59
Brian Owens
CJ Anderson, RB52
Jeff Ratcliffe
Delanie Walker, TE13
Dave Richard
Carlos Hyde, RB53
Corey Parsons
DaVante Parker, WR60
Bob Harris
Lamar Jackson, QB10
Colby Conway
Gio Bernard, RB54
Andy Behrens
Adrian Peterson, RB55
Round 11
Andy Behrens
Tony Pollard, RB56
Colby Conway
Zay Jones, WR61
Bob Harris
Jordan Reed, TE14
Corey Parsons
Kareem Hunt, RB57
Dave Richard
Alexander Mattison, RB58
Jeff Ratcliffe
Daseasn Hamilton, WR62
Brian Owens
Trey Burton, TE15
Mike Clay
Parris Campbell, WR63
Dom Cintorino
Jimmy Graham, TE16
Jim Coventry
Marquise Goodwin, WR64
Curtis Patrick
Kyle Rudolph, TE17
Bob Lung
Jack Doyle, TE18
Pat Daugherty
Dontrelle HIlliard, RB59
Brad Evans
Chris Thompson, RB60
Round 12
Brad Evans
Jalen Richard, RB61
Pat Daugherty
Andy Isabella, WR65
Bob Lung
Mike Davis, RB62
Curtis Patrick
Chase Edmonds, RB63
Jim Coventry
Nathan Peterman, QB11
Dom Cintorino
Jared Goff, QB12
Mike Clay
Deebo Samuel, WR66
Brian Owens
Mitch Trubisky, QB13
Jeff Ratcliffe
Russell Wilson, QB14
Dave Richard
Chicago, DST1
Corey Parsons
Dallas Goedert, TE19
Bob Harris
Darren Waller, TE20
Colby Conway
Ito Smith, RB63
Andy Behrens
Jalen Hurd, WR67
Round 13
Andy Behrens
Drew Brees, QB15
Colby Conway
Josh Allen, QB16
Bob Harris
Kirk Cousins, QB17
Corey Parsons
Chris Conley, WR68
Dave Richard
TJ Hockensen, TE21
Jeff Ratcliffe
Big Ben, QB18
Brian Owens
Dak Prescott, QB19
Mike Clay
Tom Brady, QB20
Dom Cintorino
Cole Beasley, WR69
Jim Coventry
Quincy Enunwa, WR70
Curtis Patrick
N'Keal Harry, WR71
Bob Lung
Mohamad Sanu, WR72
Pat Daugherty
Terry McLaurin, WR73
Brad Evans
Philip Rivers, QB21
Round 14
Brad Evans
Trey Quinn, WR74
Pat Daugherty
Chris Herndon, TE22
Bob Lung
Sam Darnold, QB22
Curtis Patrick
Jamaal Williams, RB64
Jim Coventry
Justin Tucker, K1
Dom Cintorino
Jerick McKinnon, RB65
Mike Clay
Greg Zuerlein, K2
Brian Owens
Wil Lutz, K3
Jeff Ratcliffe
Tre'Quan Smith, WR75
Dave Richard
Miles Boykin, WR76
Corey Parsons
Dallas, DST2
Bob Harris
Ted Ginn, WR77
Colby Conway
Noah Fant, TE22
Andy Behrens
LA Chargers, DST3
Round 15
Andy Behrens
Harrison Butker, K4
Colby Conway
Baltimore, DST4
Bob Harris
LA Rams, DST5
Corey Parsons
Jake Elliott, K5
Dave Richard
Marquise Brown, WR78
Jeff Ratcliffe
Buffalo, DST6
Brian Owens
Minnesota, DST7
Mike Clay
Malcolm Brown, RB66
Dom Cintorino
Jacksonville, DST8
Jim Coventry
Philadelphia, DST9
Curtis Patrick
Cleveland, DST10
Bob Lung
New England, DST11
Pat Daugherty
Seattle, DST12
Brad Evans
New Orleans, DST13
Round 16
Brad Evans
Robbie Gould, K6
Pat Daugherty
Brett Maher, K7
Bob Lung
Kai'imi Fairbaim
Curtis Patrick
Stephen Gostkowski
Jim Coventry
Paul Richardson, WR79
Dom Cintorino
Giorgio Tavechio
Mike Clay
Jets D/ST
Brian Owens
Benny Snell
Jeff Ratcliffe
Kaare Vedvik
Dave Richard
Mason Crosby
Corey Parsons
Randall Cobb, WR80
Bob Harris
Michael Badgley
Colby Conway
Adam Vinatieri
Andy Behrens
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB23
