2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: King's Classic 14-team PPR expert draft results

Dave Richard represented CBS Sports in the second-annual King's Classic, an industry two-league event featuring 14 Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Rotoworld, Pro Football Focus and more. The draft took place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. These are the results of the snake draft, completed on Aug. 17, 2019.

Snake draft

You might dread picking fifth in a PPR league, but not me. I was resigned to my fate of either rolling the dice on Ezekiel Elliott ending his holdout eventually, or DeAndre Hopkins as the safest stud receiver being on my team. I was all but guaranteed one of them in this league analyst draft that involved people who definitely knew what they were doing.

As if Elliott wasn't holding out at all, he was the fourth pick after the usual trio of Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara came off the board. That made my Round 1 decision easier — and it also simplified my draft strategy. I was prepared to build out my roster with pass catchers first, then find running backs starting in Round 4 or later unless a running back fell into my lap. The concept of going with the Zero RB strategy excited me because I'd have a dominant reception-heavy team in a deep league, but I wouldn't force it.

When I was up in Round 2, the best-available players atop their respective positions in my rankings at the time were Leonard Fournette, Stefon Diggs and George Kittle (I say at the time because my rankings changed following the Vikings' second preseason game). I didn't have a good feel about who might make it back to me in Round 3 but assumed that because the drafters in Picks 1-4 already had one running back, maybe something at running back would slide my way with my next pick. Plus I love having an advantage at tight end, especially in a deep league. So I continued with the running back-less picking and took Kittle.

If running backs were what I wanted in Round 3, the plan backfired. Five of the next eight picks made before my decision were running backs, making the best one on the board Chris Carson. Now I like Carson a lot but also liked the idea of waiting on a running back and filling my roster with pass-catchers. Plus, Diggs was my highest-rated receiver in Round 2 and was still there in Round 3. I guess I was a little scared to go with Amari Cooper given his foot injury but he should have been in consideration, too.

So my plan was to start going after running backs in Round 4, but the same issue I had in Round 3 happened again -- of the 18 picks between my third and fourth choices, nine were running backs. Funny thing is, nine were receivers, so the best options were Phillip Lindsay or Calvin Ridley.

But there was one other name out there, one I was mildly surprised to see: Patrick Mahomes. Fitting how I spent the past two months talking about waiting for a quarterback until you could steal one at a great value, and here I was eye-to-eye with the best one of the bunch available at 52nd overall.

Should I have broken my rule about taking a tight end and a quarterback within my first five picks? Surely Mahomes would score more Fantasy points than either Lindsay or Ridley, but would taking him give me a decisive advantage over the other 13 managers who would undoubtedly find attractive quarterback values later on?

Look, I just fell in love with the idea of having Mahomes, Kittle and Hopkins on the same team in a 14-team league. That was enough for me. Yes, drafting him felt like a massive bargain. As it turned out, I didn't regret it at all throughout the entire draft.

The best part? Lindsay was still there when I was up in Round 5 (61st overall). I was thrilled to have him as my top running back given the rest of my team.

My non-running back picks the rest of the way were Curtis Samuel (Round 6), the Bears DST (Round 11), T.J. Hockenson (Round 12), Miles Boykin and Marquise Brown of the Ravens (Rounds 14 and 15) and a kicker (Round 16). Not a lot to like here? That's because I had to spend the majority of my mid-round selections on running backs.

I went with a warm body in Peyton Barber (Round 7), then loaded up on a couple of young guys (Darwin Thompson and Justin Jackson in Rounds 8 and 9) before settling for a potential early-season bridge back (Carlos Hyde, Round 10) and another rookie (Alexander Mattison, Round 11).

Am I living dangerously by having deli-slice thin depth at receiver to go with my worst-in-class running back crew? No doubt, but it's the price I paid for having so many truly exciting players across the rest of my roster. I'll need them all to play well and strike some running back gold off waivers during the season if I'm going to take this league down.

And yet, it's among the best Zero RB teams I've ever drafted, particularly in such a deep PPR league. I dig it and I hope you do too.



Final team

QB Patrick Mahomes, KC (4.10)

RB Phillip Lindsay, DEN (5.05)

RB Peyton Barber, TB (7.05)

WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (1.05)

WR Stefon Diggs, MIN (3.05)

TE George Kittle, SF (2.10)

FLEX Curtis Samuel, CAR (6.10)

FLEX Justin Jackson, LAC (9.05)

K Mason Crosby, GB (16.10)

DST Bears (12.10)

BENCH Darwin Thompson, RB, KC (8.10)

BENCH Carlos Hyde, RB, KC (10.10)

BENCH Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (11.05)

BENCH T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (13.05)

BENCH Miles Boykin, WR, BAL (14.10)

BENCH Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (15.05)



