2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Kyler Murray, Philip Rivers headline draft-to-stream quarterbacks

Someone in every draft will have goo-goo eyes for Patrick Mahomes. Two or three others would be happy to have Mahomes but wouldn't be upset if they wound up with Andrew Luck, Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson instead. A handful of managers will go for some value with Baker Mayfield, Matt Ryan or Cam Newton, and some drafters will just be casually aware they need a quarterback who can reliably start from week to week.

But the goal isn't to just have a reliable starter. That's not anything special. The goal is to have a starter who can flirt with over 25 Fantasy points per game in typical six-point-per-touchdown scoring. That's how you create a winning edge.

And who says it has to be the same quarterback every week?

Maybe you've heard the term "streaming." It basically means you're willing to play the matchups and volley from quarterback to quarterback until you find one (or two) you'll commit to. People who began streaming quarterbacks last year were either really happy (Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers) or really angry (Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton).

My goal is to help you begin the year on a happy note. I've gone ahead and ranked the top streaming options for Week 1 and for Weeks 1 through 4. Once you're done chewing on that, check out what I have to say about each of them, listed in order as I have them ranked for the 2019 season as of July 31. Everyone on this list was outside of the top-12 quarterback ADP as of July 31, and the early-season schedule rank is based on my Strength of Schedule Projections.

Wk 1 streamers Wk 1-4 streamers 1 Kyler Murray Kyler Murray 2 Philip Rivers Philip Rivers 3 Lamar Jackson Jameis Winston 4 Jameis Winston Dak Prescott 5 Dak Prescott Lamar Jackson 6 Jimmy Garoppolo Tom Brady 7 Tom Brady Mitchell Trubisky 8 Mitchell Trubisky Jimmy Garoppolo

QB Preview Draft-To-Stream