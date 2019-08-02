2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Picking at No. 1 overall in non-PPR leagues

It's always a great feeling to draw the first pick. Everyone is on the table.

Of course, this year, there is a quartet of backs at the top of most people's boards. For me, in PPR, Ezekiel Elliott is a notch below the other three. But in this mock draft -- where Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, and I each drafted three teams to give you a look at how to approach draft strategy from any draft spot -- we're using a non-PPR format, which brings Elliott right to the top of my board.



Per my projections, he should have been number one. I chose Saquon Barkley.

The two feel like coin flip in this format, and I can see easily see the argument for Elliott number one. I'm not too worried that Elliott hasn't reported yet, but I'd be lying if I said it didn't cross my mind as I broke what was essentially a tie on my board.

And that's the fun of picking first. Even when the tier is tight, there's something to be said about making your decision rather than others making it for you.

Of course, there are still decisions to be made at pick two, three, and beyond. That's why we've put together a 12-part series on this mock, which features a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX, and 1 DST. All touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, and one for every 25 passing. And again, no points for receptions.

Here's how my team came together after I made my decision on Barkley.

In most non-PPR drafts, RBs will come flying off the board, but that wasn't necessarily the case here. Three drafters started without a RB in either of the first two rounds, and eight wide receivers and the three elite tight ends were all off the board by the 2/3 turn. That left me with the chance to nab Damien Williams, one of my favorite second-round running backs this season.

With two strong running backs locked in, I went heavy on wide receiver for three straight rounds. In non-PPR, I tend to target receivers who more of a downfield profile, which Hilton and Golladay have, while Moore is a player I just simply believe in after a 960-yard rookie season that included being more of a part-time player for much of the first half.

I'm more willing to take shots in The Running Back Dead Zone in non-PPR, and Freeman and Foreman are two bigger backs that have a profile more conducive to the format. Mayfield and McDonald are my fifth quarterback and eighth tight end, and I felt the value was right to dip into those positions where I did.

With three strong starting wide receivers, I took upside shots on Valdes-Scantling and Harry, and closed out my WR group with Richardson, another wide receiver with a downfield profile who is a forgotten man this year after signing a big free agent deal last offseason then promptly missing more than half his first season in D.C.

My late-round running back picks, Bernard and Edmonds, are guys behind workhorse backs I feel confident have the No. 2 jobs in those offenses.

Favorite pick Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS 256 REC 23 REYDS 160 TD 6 FPTS/G 6.1 Williams at pick 24 in non-PPR represented great value to me. Though he won't get bonus points for receptions, he'll rack up yards both on the ground and through the air. A surprise report that Carlos Hyde may be on the roster bubble may not come to fruition, but it is positive news for Williams that Hyde isn't particularly close to challenging Williams' status as the lead back on an elite offense, something the Chiefs' coaching staff has emphasized all offseason. Williams' scoring equity was apparent late last season when he scored 10 touchdowns in his final six games, including the playoffs.

Pick I might regret D'Onta Foreman RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2018 Stats RUYDS -1 REC 2 REYDS 28 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Foreman's return from an Achilles tear two years ago has been met with mixed reports. Coach Bill O'Brien seemed to speak highly of him early in camp, but he also recently noted the No. 2 role is unsettled. There doesn't appear to be much for competition behind Foreman, but drafters taking him as a mid-round pick are hoping he'll challenge Lamar Miller, not be challenged by the guys behind him. And of course that competition may not matter if Foreman can't get healthy. But if the 233-pound does regain his explosiveness, he could be a goal-line force in a very good offense.

Make or break pick Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. 2018 Stats PAYDS 3725 RUYDS 131 TD 27 INT 14 FPTS/G 21 Quarterbacks matter a bit more in non-PPR, but taking one with a top-75 pick like I did here with Mayfield can be a depth killer if that player isn't a difference-maker. With Odell Beckham in town and with a coaching staff that has a history with downfield passing attacks, I'm hopeful Mayfield has top-three upside at the position. But if he doesn't, I might regret the decision to forgo more RB depth or a more stable WR4.